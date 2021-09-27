Mongoose Materialized Path

Mongoose plugin for tree hierarchy using the materialized path pattern.

Installation

npm install mongoose-mpath

Setup

Important note This plugins adds parent , path and children fields to the schema. You should not define them in the schema which the plugin is enabled on.

Semantics

MySchema.plugin(MpathPlugin, [PLUGIN OPTIONS]);

Plugin options

{ pathSeparator : '#' , onDelete : 'REPARENT' , idType : Schema.ObjectId }

Example setup

import Mongoose from 'mongoose' ; import MpathPlugin from 'mongoose-mpath' ; const LocationSchema = new Mongoose.Schema({ name : String }); LocationSchema.plugin(MpathPlugin); const LocationModel = Mongoose.model( 'Location' , LocationSchema); const europe = new LocationModel({ name : 'europe' }); const sweden = new LocationModel({ name : 'sweden' , parent : europe}); const stockholm = new LocationModel({ name : 'stockholm' , parent : sweden}); await europe.save(); await sweden.save(); await stockholm.save();

At this point in mongoDB you will have documents similar to

{ "_id" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000001" ), "name" : "europe" , "path" : "50136e40c78c4b9403000001" } { "_id" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000002" ), "name" : "sweden" , "parent" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000001" ), "path" : "50136e40c78c4b9403000001#50136e40c78c4b9403000002" } { "_id" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000003" ), "name" : "stockholm" , "parent" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000002" ), "path" : "50136e40c78c4b9403000001#50136e40c78c4b9403000002#50136e40c78c4b9403000003" }

The path is used for recursive methods and is kept up to date by the plugin if the parent is changed.

API

All examples below are based on the following document hierarchy:

africa europe - norway - sweden - - stockholm - -- skansen

Returns ancestors of a document. Returns a promise.

Signature

document .getAncestors ( conditions , [fields] , [options] )

Arguments

See offical docs on model.find() for description of arguments.

Example

const ancestors = await stockholm.getAncestors({});

Returns all children of a document. Returns a promise.

Signature

document .getAllChildren ( conditions , [fields] , [options] )

Arguments

See offical docs on model.find() for description of arguments.

Example

const children = await sweden.getAllChildren({}); const children = await stockholm.getAllChildren({});

Returns all children of a document formatted as a tree hierarchy. Returns a promise.

Signature

document .getChildrenTree ([args]) model .getChildrenTree ([args])

Arguments

(Object) args { ( Object ) filters: {}, // mongoose query filters ( Object |String) fields: null , // mongoose query fields ( null equals all fields) ( Object ) options : {}, // mongoose query options (String) populate: '' , // string to passed to populate() ( int ) minLevel: 1 , // minimum level to include ( int ) maxLevel: 9999 , // maximum level to include (Mongoose.document) rootDoc // mongoose document } Example const args = { filters : { author : 'vikpe' }, fields : '_id name' , options : { sort : 'name' }, populate : 'repos' , minLevel : 2 , maxLevel : 4 }

Example

const tree = await sweden.getChildrenTree({});

Returns immediate children of a document. Returns a promise.

Signature

document .getImmediateChildren ( conditions , [fields] , [options] )

Arguments

See offical docs on model.find() for description of arguments.

Example

const children = await europe.getImmediateChildren({}); const children = await sweden.getImmediateChildren({});

Returns parent of a document.

Signature

document .getParent ( [fields] , [options] )

Arguments

See offical docs on model.find() for description of arguments.

Example

const parent = await sweden.getParent(); const parent = await stockholm.getParent();

level

A Virtual field that equals to the level of a document in the hierarchy.

Signature

( Number ) document .level

Example

africa .level sweden .level skansen .level

children

Placeholder variable populated when calling .getChildrenTree() .

More examples

Given the following document hierarchy:

africa europe - norway - sweden - - stockholm - -- skansen

getAncestors()

europe .getAncestors () stockholm .getAncestors () skansen .getAncestors ()

getAllChildren()

europe .getAllChildren () stockholm .getAllChildren () skansen .getAllChildren ()

getImmediateChildren()

europe .getImmediateChildren () stockholm .getImmediateChildren () skansen .getImmediateChildren ()

getChildrenTree()

europe.getChildrenTree() /* [ { 'name' : 'norway' , 'children' : [] }, { 'name' : 'sweden' , 'children' : [ { 'name' : 'sthlm' , 'children' : [ { 'name' : 'skansen' , 'children' : [] } ], } ] } ] */ sweden.getChildrenTree() /* [ { 'name' : 'sthlm' , 'children' : [ { 'name' : 'skansen' , 'children' : [], } ], } ] */

getParent()

europe .getParent () stockholm .getParent () skansen .getParent ()

level

africa .level europe .level norway .level sweden .level stockholm .level skansen .level

Development

Feedback and pull requests are most welcome!

npm install mongoose-mpath Install MongoDB (Community Server). Start MongoDB: mongod Run tests: npm run test

Credits