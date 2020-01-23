Mongoose Middleware

Features

Pagination (start, count and total matching)

Filtering (mandatory matches, optional matches and keyword search)

Sorting (ascending and descending)

Projection (response field filtering)

Promise support

Install

npm install mongoose-middleware

Then, simply require the library and pass in the instance of the require('mongoose') statement to the initialize method as follows:

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); require ( 'mongoose-middleware' ).initialize(mongoose);

Optionally configure max documents for pagination:

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); require ( 'mongoose-middleware' ) .initialize({ maxDocs : 1000 }, mongoose);

Overview

This project aims to make basic searching, sorting, filtering and projection tasks against documents stored in MongoDB trivial via Mongoose middleware. The middle exposes a set of Mongoose Query object chainable methods for ease and simplicity of use.

The following example shows usage of field projections, mandatory and optional search filters, sorting and pagination.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), Schema = mongoose.Schema, KittehModel = mongoose.model( 'kittehs' , new Schema({ birthday : { type : Date , default : Date .now }, features : { color : String , isFurreh : Boolean }, home : String , name : String , peePatches : [ String ] }) ); require ( 'mongoose-middleware' ).initialize(mongoose); var options = { filters : { field : [ 'name' , 'home' , 'features.color' ], mandatory : { contains : { home : 'seattle' }, exact : { name : 'Hamish' }, lessThan : { birthday : new Date ( 2014 , 1 , 1 ) } }, optional : { contains : { 'features.color' : [ 'brindle' , 'black' , 'white' ] } } }, sort : [ '-birthday' , 'name' ], start : 0 , count : 500 }; KittehModel .find() .field(options) .keyword(options) .filter(options) .order(options) .page(options, function ( err, kittehs ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'we haz kittehs!' ); console .log(kittehs); } else { console .log(err); } });

Promise Support

When using mongoose-middleware , the library does not interfere with existing Mongoose support for Promises. The #page method will return a native Promise if the callback argument is not specified.

var options = { start : 0 , count : 500 }; KittehModel .find() .page(options) .then( ( kittehs ) => { console .log( 'we haz kittehs!' ); console .log(kittehs); }) .catch( console .error);

Results

The options submitted to the page(options, callback) middleware method are echoed back in the response along with the results of the query and the total count of results matching the specified filters.

{ options : { count : 500 , filters : { field : [ 'name' , 'home' , 'features.color' ], mandatory : { contains : { 'features.color' : [ 'brindle' , 'black' , 'white' ] }, exact : { name : 'Hamish' } }, optional : { contains : { home : 'seattle' } } }, sort : [ '-birthday' , 'name' ], start : 0 }, results : [ ... ], total : 734 }

API

Initialization

The maxDocs property may optionally be specified on initialize to ensure no more than the specified number of documents are ever returned from a query. Please note that this does not affect the ability for the component to return the correct total count of results when using the pagination middleware function.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); require ( 'mongoose-middleware' ).initialize({ maxDocs : 1000 }, mongoose);

Projection (Field Filters)

In order specify specific fields from a document in Mongo to be returned, the fields filter may be used.

var options = { filters : { field : [ 'name' , 'home' , 'qualities.demeanor' ] } }; KittehModel .find() .field(options) .exec( function ( err, results ) { });

Alternatively, a single field can be specified (not in an array):

KittehModel .find() .field({ filters : { field : '_id' } }) .exec(callback);

Filters

Filters can be used in three ways: mandatory, optional and keyword searches. Additionally, for mandatory and optional searches, exact, equals, contains and startsWith string pattern matches may be used.

The following filters can be used for mandatory, optional, and keyword searches.

equals - Matches for string identity

- Matches for string identity exact - Matches the string letter for letter, but is not case sensitive

- Matches the string letter for letter, but is not case sensitive contains - Matches documents where the string exists as a substring of the field (similar to a where field like '%term%' query in a relational datastore)

- Matches documents where the string exists as a substring of the field (similar to a where field like '%term%' query in a relational datastore) startsWith - Matches documents where field begins with the string supplied (similar to a where field like 'term%' query in a relational datastore)

- Matches documents where field begins with the string supplied (similar to a where field like 'term%' query in a relational datastore) endsWith - Matches documents where field ends with the string supplied (similar to a where field like '%term' query in a relational datastore)

The following filters can ONLY be used for mandatory and keyword searches.

greaterThan (or gt ) - Matches documents where field value is greater than supplied number or Date value in query

(or ) - Matches documents where field value is greater than supplied number or Date value in query greaterThanEqual (or gte ) - Matches documents where field value is greater than or equal to supplied number or Date value in query

(or ) - Matches documents where field value is greater than or equal to supplied number or Date value in query lessThan (or lt ) - Matches documents where field value is less than supplied number or Date value in query

(or ) - Matches documents where field value is less than supplied number or Date value in query lessThanEqual (or lte ) - Matches documents where field value is less than or equal to supplied number or Date value in query

(or ) - Matches documents where field value is less than or equal to supplied number or Date value in query notEqual (or ne ) - Matches documents where field value is not equal to the supplied value

Mandatory

Mandatory filters require that the document matches the specified search options or they will not be returned.

Optional

Optional searches allow you to specify more than one filter that you would like to match results for. This type of search is great for cases where you need to find documents that either match "this" OR "that". As an example, image you are searching for cats that are either manx, siamese or tabby, you would configure the filter as follows:

var options = { filters : { optional : { exact : { breed : [ 'manx' , 'siamese' , 'tabby' ] } } } }; KittehModel .find() .filter(options) .exec( function ( err, results ) { });

Keyword

Keyword searches provide a convenient way to search more than one field with a single string. Additionally, keyword filters work differently from mandatory and optional filters in that they do not support exact , contains or startsWith . Instead the matches look for occurrences in a similar way to contains but with the ability to specify multiple terms in the query.

The following query will search for documents where the name, description or knownAliases contain Heathcliff the Cat. If the name (or description and knownAliases) contains "Cat, the Heathcliff", "the Cat, Heathcliff", "Heathcliff Cat, the" and "the Heathcliff Cat", those results will also be returned.

var options = { filters : { keyword : { fields : [ 'name' , 'description' , 'knownAliases' ], term : 'Heathcliff the Cat' } } }; KittehModel .find() .filter(options) .exec( function ( err, results ) { });

If you would like to ensure that matches of "Heathcliff the Cat" in that exact format are returned, simply enclose the term in quotes:

var options = { filters : { keyword : { fields : [ 'name' , 'description' , 'knownAliases' ], term : '"Heathcliff the Cat"' } } };

Sorting

Sorting, at this point, is fairly basic. All descending sorts will be applied prior to ascending sorts when specifying multiple sorts of each direction. Supports JSON API specs.

Descending

var options = { sort : [ '-name' , '-description' , '-knownAliases' ] }; KittehModel .find() .order(options) .exec( function ( err, results ) { });

You may also specify a single field (not an array) as well as an object for both descending and ascending sorts:

var options = { sort : '-name' };

var options = { sort : { 'name' : -1 , 'description' : 1 } };

Ascending

var options = { sort : [ 'name' , 'description' , 'knownAliases' ] }; KittehModel .find() .order(options) .exec( function ( err, results ) { });

You may also specify ascending and descending sorts together:

var options = { sort : [ 'name' , '-birthday' , '-home' ] };

Pagination

Pagination is performed by swapping the exec() function of Mongoose with page() . Pagination may be specified as follows:

var options = { start : 0 , count : 100 }; KittehModel .find() .page(options, function ( err, results ) { });

When using pagination, maxDocs may specified via the initialize() function of the library which will result in no more than that maximum number of documents being returned.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), KittehModel = require ( './models/kitteh' ); require ( 'mongoose-middleware' ).initialize({ maxDocs : 50 }, mongoose); var options = { start : 0 , count : 100 }; KittehModel .find() .page(options, function ( err, results ) { });

Please note: While the maxDocs will limit the number of returned documents, it will not affect the total count value of matching documents.

Response

Pagination returns the specified start, count and overall total numer of matching documents as a wrapper to the results from Mongo.

{ options : { count : 50 , start : 0 }, results : [ ... ], total : 734 }

Utility Methods

mergeFilters

mongoose-middleware provides a helper function if you need to programmatically add filters to the query. It will intelligently merge structures, and ensure that elements are turned into Arrays when they need to be.

Example

var base = { filters : { mandatory : { exact : { breed : [ 'manx' , 'siamese' , 'tabby' ], name : 'Ballard' } } } }, model = { filters : { mandatory : { exact : { breed : 'calico' , name : 'Fremont' } } } }, merged = require ( 'mongoose-middleware' ).mergeFilters(base, model);

Result

{ filters : { mandatory : { exact : { breed : [ 'manx' , 'siamese' , 'tabby' , 'calico' ], name : [ 'Ballard' , 'Fremont' ] } } } }

License

MIT Style