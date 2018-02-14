Mongoose plugin for document merging
npm install mongoose-merge-plugin
var merge = require('mongoose-merge-plugin');
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
mongoose.plugin(merge);
The
merge method is added to all mongoose documents. It takes a source object as the first parameter and merges it into the target documents. It compares the source object and destination document for paths that match.
It does not merge the
_id and
__v default fields. It checks for the schema field option
mergeable; If the option is false,
merge skips the field.
The
merge method accepts a second parameter: merge options. This parameter allows you to specify a filter that will be applied when merging.
A string of paths separated by one or more spaces. If a path is present in this string, the merge checks whether the Mongoose field is mergeable. If so, it allows the merge. Add a
+or
-flag before a path to override the schema option and force a field to merge or not merge, respectively.
If
true, virtual fields will also be merged.
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
Schema = mongoose.Schema;
var schema = new Schema({
name: String,
description: String,
notMergedField: { type: String, mergeable: false }
});
var Test = mongoose.model('Test', schema);
var test = new Test({ name: "test", description: "desc", notMergedField: "testNMF" });
console.log(test); // LOG: { i_id: ..., name: test, description: desc, notMergedField: testNMF ...}
test.merge({ name: "testChanged", description: "descChanged", notMergedField: "testNMFChanged" });
console.log(test); // LOG: { i_id: ..., name: testChanged, description: descChanged, notMergedField: testNMF ...}
test.merge({ name: "test", description: "desc" }, { fields: "-description" });
console.log(test); // LOG: { i_id: ..., name: test, description: descChanged, notMergedField: testNMF ...}