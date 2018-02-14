Mongoose plugin for document merging

Install

npm install mongoose-merge-plugin

Loading

var merge = require('mongoose-merge-plugin');

Initialize

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); mongoose.plugin(merge);

Usage

The merge method is added to all mongoose documents. It takes a source object as the first parameter and merges it into the target documents. It compares the source object and destination document for paths that match. It does not merge the _id and __v default fields. It checks for the schema field option mergeable ; If the option is false, merge skips the field.

The merge method accepts a second parameter: merge options. This parameter allows you to specify a filter that will be applied when merging.

options.fields

A string of paths separated by one or more spaces. If a path is present in this string, the merge checks whether the Mongoose field is mergeable. If so, it allows the merge. Add a + or - flag before a path to override the schema option and force a field to merge or not merge, respectively.

options.virtuals

If true , virtual fields will also be merged.

Example

var mongoose = require('mongoose'), Schema = mongoose.Schema; var schema = new Schema({ name: String, description: String, notMergedField: { type: String, mergeable: false } }); var Test = mongoose.model('Test', schema); var test = new Test({ name: "test" , description: "desc" , notMergedField: "testNMF" }); console.log(test); // LOG: { i_id: ..., name: test, description: desc, notMergedField: testNMF ...} test.merge({ name: "testChanged" , description: "descChanged" , notMergedField: "testNMFChanged" }); console.log(test); // LOG: { i_id: ..., name: testChanged, description: descChanged, notMergedField: testNMF ...} test.merge({ name: "test" , description: "desc" }, { fields: "-description" }); console.log(test); // LOG: { i_id: ..., name: test, description: descChanged, notMergedField: testNMF ...}

Support

it-tweaks