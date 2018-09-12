Mongoose Materialized

A mongoose plugin for the materialized paths.

Overview

Usage

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), materializedPlugin = require ( 'mongoose-materialized' ), Schema = mongoose.Schema; mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/materialized' ); var CatSchema = new Schema({ name : { type : String } }); CatSchema.plugin(materializedPlugin); var Cat= mongoose.model( 'Cat' , CatSchema);

Examples

Adding root and child element.

Important: The model verifies the existence of the parent category before they would save. Except for the root element or change the parent id not touch.

Cat.Building( function ( ) { }); cat = new Cat({ name : "Foods" }); cat.save( function ( err, foods ) { foods.appendChild({ name : "Vegetables" }, function ( err, vega ) { }); var vega = new Cat({ name : "Vegetables" }); foods.appendChild(vega, function ( err, data ) { ... }); vega.parentId = foods._id; vega.save( function ( err, data ) { ... }); });

Find element and checking the relationship

Cat.findOne({ parentId : null }, function ( err, doc ) { doc.getChildren( function ( err, docs ) { }); doc.getChildren({ condition : { name : /^a/ }, sort : { name : 1 } }, function ( err, docs ) { }); doc.getSiblings( function ( err, docs ) { }); doc.getAncestors( function ( err, docs ) { }); doc.isRoot( function ( err, isOk ) { ... }); doc.isLeaf( function ( err, isLeaf ) { ... }); doc.depth doc.getChildren().then( function ( docs ) { }); doc.getArrayTree( function ( err, tree ) { }); doc.getTree( function ( err, tree ) { }); doc.getTree({ condition : { name : /^[a-zA-Z]+$/ }, sort : { name : 1 } }, function ( err, tree ) { }); }); Cat.GetTree( 'elemt ID' , function ( err, tree ) { }); Cat.GetArrayTree( 'elemt ID' , function ( err, tree ) { }); Cat.GetFullArrayTree( function ( err, tree ) { }); Cat.GetFullTree( function ( err, tree ) { });

The different arrayTree and simple Tree methods: arrayTree result:

[ { _id: 53ee2db76f2d838a07a04e6a, path: '' , name: 'Foods' , __v: 0 , _w: 0 , parentId: null , depth: 0 , id: '53ee2db76f2d838a07a04e6a' , children: [ [Object], [Object] ] } ]

and the Tree result:

{ '53ee2db76f2d838a07a04e6a': { _id: 53ee2db76f2d838a07a04e6a, path: '' , name: 'Foods' , __v: 0 , _w: 0 , parentId: null , depth: 0 , id: '53ee2db76f2d838a07a04e6a' , children: { '53ee2db76f2d838a07a04e6b': [Object] } } }

Manipulate child element with static method mongoose-materialized it is possible to use more than one root.

Cat.AppendChild( 'ID' , { 'name' : 'Meats' }, function ( err, doc ) { ... }); Cat.getChildren( 'ID' , function ( err, childs ) { ... }); Cat.getRoots( function ( err, roots ) { }); Cat.getRoots({ name : "" }).then( function ( err, root ) { root.getChildren().then( function ( err, children ) { console .log( Cat.toTree(children) ); console .log( Cat.toTree(children, { name : 1 }) ); }); });

Hierarchical builder for the existing data. Important: This operation is relatively slow. Use only the conversion.

Cat.Building( function ( ) { }); Cat.Building({ remove : { lt : 1 , gt : 1 , children : 1 } }, function ( ) { });

API

Instructions

The following methods must be used with a callback. The callback method have two arguments. The first error and the second data object. If all goes well then the error is null.

model.calledFunction( function ( error, data ) { if (error) });

The methods with work callback return promise. Mongoose Promise

model.calledFunction().then( function ( data ) { }, function ( err ) { });

Imprtant! Do not use the following methods:

Model.findByIdAndUpdate()

Model.findByOneAndUpdate()

Model.findByIdAndRemove()

Model.findByOneAndRemove()

Model.update() - static version

instance.update()

Model.remove() - static version

These functions are not triggered by the removal and saving events.

Instead, the following are recommended:

instance.save() - saving and update (before use findOne, findById)

instance.remove() - remove document (before use findOne, findById)

Model.Remove(condition, callback)

The my query object is special object for mongo query. This parameter available for functions.

var query = { condition : { name : /^a/ }, fields : { _id : 1 , name : 1 }, sort : { name : -1 } }; doc.getChilds(query, function ( err, docs ) { ... });

To run the tests:

npm test

Attributes

Added attributes:

parentId: Parent item id.

path: materialized path. Auto generated

_w: weight for sort

depth: (virtual) element depth

Static methods

Similar method has the static begins with the first letter capitalized. (IsLeaft is static and isLeaf non static)

IsLeaf(ModelOrId, callback)

IsRoot(ModelOrId, callback)

GetChildren(ModelOrId, [query,] callback)

GetRoots([query,] callback)

GetTree(root condition, [children query,] callback) - get elemets tree with children

GetFullTree(callback)

GetArrayTree (root condition, [children query,] callback) - get elemets tree with children

GetFullArrayTree (callback)

Remove(condition, callback) - use this instead of remove.

AppendChild(ModelOrId, callback)

ToTree(documentArray, selected fields) Return object, no mongoose document (toObject()). Fields: { name: 1, _id: 1 }

ToArrayTree(documentArray, selected fields) Return objects in array, no mongoose document (toObject()). Fields: { name: 1, _id: 1 }

Building([prepare,] callback) - rebuild material path (good for extisting collections - parentId is needed)

Methods

isRoot(callback)

isLeaf(callback)

isDescendant(callback)

isParent(ModelOrId, callback)

isSibling(ModelOrID, callback)

getParent(callback)

getDescendants([query,] callback)

getChildren([query,] callback) alias for getDescendants

getAncestors([query,] callback)

getSiblings([query,] callback)

getTree([query,] callback) - get elemets tree with children

getArrayTree([query,] callback) - get elemets tree with children, array version

appendChild(model, callback)

setParent(ModelOrId) - if parameter is ID then check parent existence and set parentId (the model parameter to avoid the query)

getChildCondition()

getAncestorsCondition()

getSiblingsCondition()

Inspired by seamless data management.

Changelog

Oct 28, 2017 - version: 0.2.0

fixed update children behavior. Thanks @selcukfatihsevinc

updated dependencies: mongoose 4.12. , Async 2.5.

added support nodejs 8.0

dropped support nodejs 0.6, 0.8

Nov 10, 2016 - version: 0.1.9

fixed MongoDB 3.2 limit issue. Thanks @alexjamesbrown

fixed dependency: should package

Aug 15, 2014 - version: 0.1.8

added new static methods: ToArrayTree(), GetArrayTree(), GetFullArrayTree()

added new methods: getArrayTree()

added new tests

enhancements (toTree, parentId type inherits from _id)

updated README.md and package dependencies

July 30, 2014 - version: 0.1.7

fixed remove parent with parentId=null bug

bug added new tests

updated README.md

Dec 19, 2013 - version: 0.1.6

added requested function: skip, limit for getDescendants, getChildren, getAncestors, getSiblings

in tree construction (getTree, buildTree) skip, limit methods is not recommended for use

Oct 15, 2013 - version: 0.1.5

fixed typo in 153 line.

Jun 25, 2013 - version: 0.1.4

ToTree use virtuals

better depth solution

Jun 16, 2013 - version: 0.1.3

added GetFullTree static method

static method added prepare for Building - use: Building({ remove: { lt: 1, gt: 1, level: 1 }, function () { });

added GetFullTree test

Jun 16, 2013 - version: 0.1.2

added getTree method and GetTree static method

method and static method added Remove static method for remove with condition

static method for remove with condition fixed: getChildren now return promise

fixed: GetRoots function call

fixed: GetChildren function call

Building method already work

Building tests

updated README.md

Jun 14, 2013 - version: 0.1.1

added ToTree test

tempory removed Building static method (thown not implemented error if use)

fixed: ToTree now return json document. (Not mongoose document)

updated README.md

Jun 10, 2013 - version: 0.1.0

currently under construction

added test

static methods

before save verifies the existence of parent element

Query supported methods

added Travis CI build status

updated README.md

authors

