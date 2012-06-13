Mongoose plugin adding lifecyle events to the model class.
Add the plugin as a dependency to your project in
package.json:
{
"name": "myproject",
...
"dependencies": {
"mongoose": "2.6.5",
"mongoose-lifecycle": "1.0.0",
...
},
}
And run
npm install again.
Initialization is straightforward:
var Book = new Schema({ ... });
Book.plugin(require('mongoose-lifecycle'));
module.exports = mongoose.model('Book', Book);
Now the model emits lifecycle events before and after persistence operations:
You can listen to these events directly on the model.
var Book = require('path/to/models/book');
Book.on('beforeInsert', function(book) {
console.log('A new book "%s" was inserted', book.title);
});
The
beforeInsert event is emitted just before a new document is persisted:
var book = new Book();
book.title = 'War and Peace';
book.save(); // logs the book title to the console
});
save and
remove events?
Because you may not have access to the right class to register them.
// if you register an event listener on the Schema class, it works
// in models/book.js
var Book = new Schema({ ... });
Book.pre('save', function(next) {
console.log('A new book "%s" was inserted', this.title);
next();
});
// if you register an event listener on the Model class, it doesn't work
// in models/book.js
var Book = new Schema({ ... });
module.exports = mongoose.model('Book', Book);
// in a controller class
var Book = require('path/to/models/book'); // Book is a Model, not a Schema
Book.pre('save', function(next) {
console.log('A new book "%s" was inserted', this.title);
next();
});
The plugin does the work of finding the Schema back from the Model class. It also allows you to use the standard
on() method to register event listeners, instead of the custom
pre() and
post() Mongoose methods. Lastly, it makes a difference between insert and update persistence operations, while Mongoose only provides a
save event.
MIT License