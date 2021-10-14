Attach virtuals to the results of mongoose queries when using
.lean().
const mongooseLeanVirtuals = require('mongoose-lean-virtuals');
// Example schema
const userSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ name: String });
userSchema.virtual('lowercase').get(function() {
return this.name.toLowerCase();
});
// Now, the `lowercase` property will show up even if you do a lean query
userSchema.plugin(mongooseLeanVirtuals);
// Later
// You **must** pass `virtuals: true` to `lean()`, otherwise `lowercase`
// won't be in `res`
const res = await UserModel.find().lean({ virtuals: true });