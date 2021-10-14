openbase logo
mongoose-lean-virtuals

by mongoosejs
0.9.0 (see all)

Attach virtuals to the results of mongoose lean() queries

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.6K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mongoose-lean-virtuals

Attach virtuals to the results of mongoose queries when using .lean().

Read the docs here.

Usage

const mongooseLeanVirtuals = require('mongoose-lean-virtuals');

// Example schema
const userSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ name: String });

userSchema.virtual('lowercase').get(function() {
  return this.name.toLowerCase();
});

// Now, the `lowercase` property will show up even if you do a lean query
userSchema.plugin(mongooseLeanVirtuals);

// Later

// You **must** pass `virtuals: true` to `lean()`, otherwise `lowercase`
// won't be in `res`
const res = await UserModel.find().lean({ virtuals: true });

