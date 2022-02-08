Attach defaults to the results of mongoose queries when using
.lean().
Highly inspired by mongoose-lean-virtuals.
npm install --save mongoose-lean-defaults
or
yarn add mongoose-lean-defaults
import mongooseLeanDefaults from 'mongoose-lean-defaults';
// const mongooseLeanDefaults = require('mongoose-lean-defaults').default;
const userSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
name: {
type: String,
default: 'Bob',
},
});
// documents will only have `name` field on database
// Later
const updatedUserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
name: {
type: String,
default: 'Bob',
},
country: {
type: String,
default: 'USA',
},
});
// `.find().lean()` will return documents without `country` field
updatedUserSchema.plugin(mongooseLeanDefaults);
// You must pass `defaults: true` to `.lean()`
const bob = await UserModel.findOne().lean({ defaults: true });
/**
* bob = {
* _id: ...,
* name: 'Bob',
* country: 'USA'
* }
*/