mld

mongoose-lean-defaults

by Douglas Gabriel
2.0.1 (see all)

Attach defaults to the results of mongoose queries when using .lean()

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.5K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mongoose-lean-defaults

Attach defaults to the results of mongoose queries when using .lean(). Highly inspired by mongoose-lean-virtuals.

Run Tests Node.js Package

Install

npm install --save mongoose-lean-defaults

or

yarn add mongoose-lean-defaults

Usage

import mongooseLeanDefaults from 'mongoose-lean-defaults';
// const mongooseLeanDefaults = require('mongoose-lean-defaults').default;

const userSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
  name: {
    type: String,
    default: 'Bob',
  },
});
// documents will only have `name` field on database

// Later
const updatedUserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
  name: {
    type: String,
    default: 'Bob',
  },
  country: {
    type: String,
    default: 'USA',
  },
});
// `.find().lean()` will return documents without `country` field

updatedUserSchema.plugin(mongooseLeanDefaults);

// You must pass `defaults: true` to `.lean()`
const bob = await UserModel.findOne().lean({ defaults: true });
/**
 * bob = {
 *    _id: ...,
 *    name: 'Bob',
 *    country: 'USA'
 * }
 */

