A mongoose plugin to limit JSON properties.

var jsonSelect = require ( 'mongoose-json-select' ); var schema = Schema({ name : String , email : String , created : { type : Date , default : Date .now} }); schema.plugin(jsonSelect, 'name created' ); var User = mongoose.model( 'User' , schema); var user = User({ name : 'alice' , email : 'alice@example.com' }); JSON .stringify(user); JSON .stringify(user.toJSON({ select : 'name email' }));

Installation

$ npm install mongoose- json - select

Usage

Inclusion/Exclusion

schema.plugin(jsonSelect, 'name.first' ); schema.plugin(jsonSelect, { 'name.first' : 1 }); schema.plugin(jsonSelect, '-name.last' ); schema.plugin(jsonSelect, { 'name.last' : 0 });

Always includes _id field if the field is not excluded explicitly.

schema.plugin(jsonSelect, 'name' );

Configures default fields as a plugin option or schema option.

schema.plugin(jsonSelect, 'name' ); schema.plugin(jsonSelect); schema.set( 'toJSON' , { select : 'name' });

Specifies fields when calling toJSON.

JSON .stringify(doc.toJSON({ select : 'name email' }));

The syntax for fields is the same with mongoose's Query#select.

http://mongoosejs.com/docs/api.html#query_Query-select

Documentation

Creates a deep clone of 'obj' filtered by 'fields'.

var select = require ( 'mongoose-json-select' ).select; select({ a : { b : 'foo' }, c : 'bar' }, 'a.b' );

License

MIT