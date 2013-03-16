A mongoose plugin to limit JSON properties.
var jsonSelect = require('mongoose-json-select');
var schema = Schema({
name: String,
email: String,
created: {type: Date, default: Date.now}
});
schema.plugin(jsonSelect, 'name created');
var User = mongoose.model('User', schema);
var user = User({name: 'alice', email: 'alice@example.com'});
JSON.stringify(user);
// -> '{"_id": "51466baedf03a52e9b000001", "name": "alice", "created": "2013-03-16T16:08:38.065Z"}'
JSON.stringify(user.toJSON({select: 'name email'}));
// -> '{"_id": "51466baedf03a52e9b000001", "name": "alice", "email": "alice@example.com"}'
$ npm install mongoose-json-select
Inclusion/Exclusion
// inclusion. these are equivalent
schema.plugin(jsonSelect, 'name.first');
schema.plugin(jsonSelect, {'name.first': 1});
// exclusion. these are equivalent
schema.plugin(jsonSelect, '-name.last');
schema.plugin(jsonSelect, {'name.last': 0});
Always includes _id field if the field is not excluded explicitly.
schema.plugin(jsonSelect, 'name'); // contains 'name' and '_id'
Configures default fields as a plugin option or schema option.
// these are equivalent
schema.plugin(jsonSelect, 'name');
schema.plugin(jsonSelect);
schema.set('toJSON', {select: 'name'});
Specifies fields when calling toJSON.
// this overrides a default configuration
JSON.stringify(doc.toJSON({select: 'name email'}));
The syntax for fields is the same with mongoose's Query#select.
http://mongoosejs.com/docs/api.html#query_Query-select
Creates a deep clone of 'obj' filtered by 'fields'.
var select = require('mongoose-json-select').select;
select({a: {b: 'foo'}, c: 'bar'}, 'a.b');
// -> {a: {b: 'foo'}}
MIT