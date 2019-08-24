Mongoose plugin that saves documents history in JsonPatch format and SemVer format.

Table of Contents

Features

Multiple history collections or one shared collection for the schemas

Reference an account within the saved history

Reference the user that performes the event within the saved history

Save history for embedded documents

Save history for populated fields

Get diffs in JsonPatch format

Get documents state for each version

Compare two different versions

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

If using mongoose 4.x.x remove will only save if calling model.remove. Mongoose 5.x now applies middleware hooks for remove on both schema and model.

See https://mongoosejs.com/docs/middleware.html

$ npm install mongoose-history-plugin

Use

import mongoose from 'mongoose' ; import MongooseHistoryPlugin from 'mongoose-history-plugin' ; mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/Default' ); let options = { mongoose : mongoose, userCollection : 'users' , userCollectionIdType : false , accountCollection : 'accounts' , accountCollectionIdType : false , userFieldName : 'user' , accountFieldName : 'account' , timestampFieldName : 'timestamp' , methodFieldName : 'method' , collectionIdType : false , ignore : [], noDiffSave : false , noDiffSaveOnMethods : [ 'delete' ], noEventSave : true , modelName : '__histories' , embeddedDocument : false , embeddedModelName : '' , ignorePopulatedFields : true }; let Schema = mongoose.Schema({ name : 'string' , size : 'string' }); Schema.plugin(MongooseHistoryPlugin(options)); let Tank = mongoose.model( 'tank' , Schema); let small = new Tank({ size : 'small' , __history : { event : 'created' , user : undefined , reason : undefined , data : undefined , type : undefined , method : 'newTank' } }); small .save() .then( ( small ) => { small.name = 'Small tank' ; small.__history = { event : 'updated' , user : undefined , reason : undefined , data : undefined , type : undefined , method : 'updateTank' }; return small.save(); }) .then( ( small ) => { small.name = 'Smallest tank' ; small.__history = { event : 'updated' , user : undefined , reason : undefined , data : undefined , type : undefined , method : 'updateTank' }; return small.save(); }) .then( ( small ) => { let query = { find : {}, select : {}, sort : '' , populate : '' , limit : 20 }; small.getDiffs(query).then( console .log); small.getDiff( '1.0.0' ).then( console .log); small.getVersions(query).then( console .log); small.getVersion( '1.0.0' ).then( console .log); small.compareVersions( '0.0.0' , '1.0.0' ).then( console .log); }); small .remove() .then( ( small ) => { small.__history = { event : 'removed' , user : undefined , reason : undefined , data : undefined , type : undefined , method : 'delete' }; return small.remove(); }) .then( ( small ) => { let query = { find : {}, select : {}, sort : '' , populate : '' , limit : 20 }; small.getDiffs(query).then( console .log); small.getDiff( '2.0.0' ).then( console .log); small.getVersions(query).then( console .log); small.getVersion( '2.0.0' ).then( console .log); small.compareVersions( '1.0.0' , '2.0.0' ).then( console .log); }); let plugin = MongooseHistoryPlugin(options); Schema.plugin(plugin); AnotherSchema.plugin(plugin); Schema.plugin( MongooseHistoryPlugin( Object .assign({}, options, { modelName : 'collectionName_versions' }) ) ); AnotherSchema.plugin( MongooseHistoryPlugin( Object .assign({}, options, { modelName : 'anotherCollectionName_versions' }) ) );

Document Methods

Returns an array of all the histories of the document. You can pass a options object that will be passed to a collection find method.

The returned objects within the array have the next shape:

{ version, diff, event, method, timestamp }

Returns the version history for this document.

The returned object has the next shape:

{ _id, version, collectionName, collectionId, diff, event, method, timestamp }

Returns an array of all the versions of the document. You can pass a options object that will be passed to a collection find method.

The returned objects within the array have the next shape:

{ version, event, method, timestamp object }

Returns the document as it was at the time of this version.

The returned object has the next shape:

{ _id, version, collectionName, collectionId, event, method, timestamp, object }

Returns the differences between two versions of the document.

The returned object has the next shape:

{ diff, left, right }

Tests

npm test

For development use npm dev:test

Contributing

Use prettify and eslint to lint your code.

Add tests for any new or changed functionality.

Update the readme with an example if you add or change any functionality.

Legal

Author: Masquerade Circus. License Apache-2.0