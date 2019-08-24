Mongoose plugin that saves documents history in JsonPatch format and SemVer format.
This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
If using mongoose 4.x.x remove will only save if calling model.remove. Mongoose 5.x now applies middleware hooks for remove on both schema and model.
See https://mongoosejs.com/docs/middleware.html
$ npm install mongoose-history-plugin
import mongoose from 'mongoose';
import MongooseHistoryPlugin from 'mongoose-history-plugin';
mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/Default');
// Default options
let options = {
mongoose: mongoose, // A mongoose instance
userCollection: 'users', // Colletcion to ref when you pass an user id
userCollectionIdType: false, // Type for user collection ref id, defaults to ObjectId
accountCollection: 'accounts', // Collection to ref when you pass an account id or the item has an account property
accountCollectionIdType: false, // Type for account collection ref id, defaults to ObjectId
userFieldName: 'user', // Name of the property for the user
accountFieldName: 'account', // Name of the property of the account if any
timestampFieldName: 'timestamp', // Name of the property of the timestamp
methodFieldName: 'method', // Name of the property of the method
collectionIdType: false, // Cast type for _id (support for other binary types like uuid) defaults to ObjectId
ignore: [], // List of fields to ignore when compare changes
noDiffSave: false, // If true save event even if there are no changes
noDiffSaveOnMethods: ['delete'], // If a method is in this list, it saves history even if there is no diff.
noEventSave: true, // If false save only when __history property is passed
modelName: '__histories', // Name of the collection for the histories
embeddedDocument: false, // Is this a sub document
embeddedModelName: '', // Name of model if used with embedded document
// If true save only the _id of the populated fields
// If false save the whole object of the populated fields
// If false and a populated field property changes it triggers a new history
// You need to populate the field after a change is made on the original document or it will not catch the differences
ignorePopulatedFields: true
};
// Add the plugin to the schema with default options
let Schema = mongoose.Schema({ name: 'string', size: 'string' });
Schema.plugin(MongooseHistoryPlugin(options));
// Create a model
let Tank = mongoose.model('tank', Schema);
// Create a document
let small = new Tank({
size: 'small',
// History property is optional by default
__history: {
event: 'created',
user: undefined, // An object id of the user that generate the event
reason: undefined,
data: undefined, // Additional data to save with the event
type: undefined, // One of 'patch', 'minor', 'major'. If undefined defaults to 'major'
method: 'newTank' // Optional and intended for method reference
}
});
small
.save()
.then((small) => {
small.name = 'Small tank';
// History property is optional by default
small.__history = {
event: 'updated',
user: undefined,
reason: undefined,
data: undefined,
type: undefined,
method: 'updateTank'
};
return small.save();
})
.then((small) => {
// Create another history version
small.name = 'Smallest tank';
// History property is optional by default
small.__history = {
event: 'updated',
user: undefined,
reason: undefined,
data: undefined,
type: undefined,
method: 'updateTank'
};
return small.save();
})
.then((small) => {
// All options are optional
let query = {
find: {}, // Must be an object
select: {}, // Must be an object
sort: '',
populate: '',
limit: 20
};
// Get the diff histories in JsonDiffPatch format
small.getDiffs(query).then(console.log);
/*
[
{
version: '2.0.0',
diff: { name: ['Small tank', 'Smallest tank'] },
event: 'updated',
method: 'updateTank',
timestamp: 2019-08-24T12:04:15.253Z },
{
version: '1.0.0',
diff: { name: [ 'Small tank' ] },
event: 'updated',
method: 'updateTank',
timestamp: 2019-08-24T12:04:15.253Z },
{
version: '0.0.0',
diff: { _id: [ '5d6127bf3a50db72bc8cbed2' ], size: [ 'small' ] },
event: 'created',
method: 'newTank',
timestamp: 2019-08-24T12:04:15.157Z
}
]
*/
// Get a diff history in JsonDiffPatch format
small.getDiff('1.0.0').then(console.log);
/*
{
_id: 5d6127bf3a50db72bc8cbed4,
version: '1.0.0',
collectionName: 'tank6',
collectionId: 5d6127bf3a50db72bc8cbed2,
diff: { name: [ 'Small tank' ] },
event: 'updated',
method: 'updateTank',
timestamp: 2019-08-24T12:04:15.253Z
}
*/
// Get the versions
small.getVersions(query).then(console.log);
/*
[
{
version: '2.0.0',
event: 'updated',
method: 'updateTank',
timestamp: expect.any(Date),
object: { name: 'Smallest tank' }
},
{
version: '1.0.0',
event: 'updated',
method: 'updateTank',
timestamp: 2019-08-24T12:04:15.253Z,
object: { name: 'Small tank' }
},
{
version: '0.0.0',
event: 'created',
method: 'newTank',
timestamp: 2019-08-24T12:04:15.157Z,
object: {
name: 'Small tank',
_id: '5d6127bf3a50db72bc8cbed2',
size: 'small'
}
}
]
*/
// Get a version
small.getVersion('1.0.0').then(console.log);
/*
{
_id: 5d6127bf3a50db72bc8cbed4,
version: '1.0.0',
collectionName: 'tank6',
collectionId: 5d6127bf3a50db72bc8cbed2,
event: 'updated',
method: 'updateTank',
timestamp: 2019-08-24T12:04:15.253Z,
object: {
_id: '5d6127bf3a50db72bc8cbed2',
size: 'small',
name: 'Small tank'
}
}
*/
// Compare two versions
small.compareVersions('0.0.0', '1.0.0').then(console.log);
/*
{
diff: { name: [ 'Small tank' ] },
left: { _id: '5d6127bf3a50db72bc8cbed2', size: 'small' },
right: {
_id: '5d6127bf3a50db72bc8cbed2',
size: 'small',
name: 'Small tank'
}
}
*/
});
small
.remove()
.then((small) => {
small.__history = {
event: 'removed',
user: undefined,
reason: undefined,
data: undefined,
type: undefined,
method: 'delete'
};
return small.remove();
})
.then((small) => {
// All options are optional
let query = {
find: {}, // Must be an object
select: {}, // Must be an object
sort: '',
populate: '',
limit: 20
};
// Get the diff histories in JsonDiffPatch format
small.getDiffs(query).then(console.log);
// Get a diff history in JsonDiffPatch format
small.getDiff('2.0.0').then(console.log);
// Get the versions
small.getVersions(query).then(console.log);
// Get a version
small.getVersion('2.0.0').then(console.log);
// Compare two versions
// In the case of delete, the diff is empty because the object is not changed.
small.compareVersions('1.0.0', '2.0.0').then(console.log);
});
// Add the plugin to many schemas with a single history collection
let plugin = MongooseHistoryPlugin(options);
Schema.plugin(plugin);
AnotherSchema.plugin(plugin);
// Add the plugin with a dedicated history collection for every schema
Schema.plugin(
MongooseHistoryPlugin(
Object.assign({}, options, { modelName: 'collectionName_versions' })
)
);
AnotherSchema.plugin(
MongooseHistoryPlugin(
Object.assign({}, options, { modelName: 'anotherCollectionName_versions' })
)
);
Returns an array of all the histories of the document. You can pass a options object that will be passed to a collection find method.
The returned objects within the array have the next shape:
{
version, // The version of the document according to the SemVer format
diff, // Changes made in this version diffed against the previous version and according to the JsonPatch format
event, // The event that create this version if any
method, // The name of the method that create this version if any
timestamp // The timestamp in which this version was created
}
Returns the version history for this document.
The returned object has the next shape:
{
_id, // ObjectId for this history
version, // The version of the document according to the SemVer format
collectionName, // Name of the collection that belongs to this document
collectionId, // ObjectId of the document
diff, // Changes made in this version diffed against the previous version and according to the JsonPatch format
event, // The event that create this version if any
method, // The name of the method that create this version if any
timestamp // The timestamp in which this version was created
}
Returns an array of all the versions of the document. You can pass a options object that will be passed to a collection find method.
The returned objects within the array have the next shape:
{
version, // The version of the document according to the SemVer format
event, // The event that create this version if any
method, // The name of the method that create this version if any
timestamp // The timestamp in which this version was created
object // Object with the properties changed in this version diffed against the previous version
}
Returns the document as it was at the time of this version.
The returned object has the next shape:
{
_id, // ObjectId for this history
version, // The version of the document according to the SemVer format
collectionName, // Name of the collection that belongs to this document
collectionId, // ObjectId of the document
event, // The event that create this version if any
method, // The name of the method that create this version if any
timestamp, // The timestamp in which this version was created
object // The complete object as it was at this version
}
Returns the differences between two versions of the document.
The returned object has the next shape:
{
diff, // The differences between the two versions according to the JsonPatch format
left, // The document as it was at the left version
right // The document as it was at the right version
}
npm test
For development use
npm dev:test
Author: Masquerade Circus. License Apache-2.0