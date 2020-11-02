Mongoose History Plugin

Keeps a history of all changes of a document.

Installation

npm install mongoose-history

Or add it to your package.json

Usage

For starting history of your collection, you need to simply add the mongoose-history plugin:

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , mongooseHistory = require ( 'mongoose-history' ) , Schema = mongoose.Schema var Post = new Schema({ title : String , message : String , updated_for : String }) Post.plugin(mongooseHistory)

This will generate a log from al your changes on this schema.

The plugin will create a new collection with format: originalCollectionName + _history, in example: posts_history. You can also change the name of the collection by setting the configuration customCollectionName:

var options = { customCollectionName : "post_hst" } Post.plugin(mongooseHistory, options)

The history documents have the format:

{ _id : ObjectId, t : Date o : "i" (insert) | "u" (update) | "r" (remove) d : { _id : ObjectId , title : String , message : String , updated_for : String } }

Indexes

To improve queries perfomance in history collection you can define indexes, for example:

var options = { indexes : [{ 't' : -1 , 'd._id' : 1 }]}; Post.plugin(mongooseHistory, options)

Send history to another database

You can keep your history collection far away from your primary database or replica set. This can be useful for improve the architecture of your system.

Just create another connection to the new database and link the reference in historyConnection:

var secondConn = mongoose.createConnection( 'mongodb://localhost/another_conn' ); var options = { historyConnection : secondConn} Post.plugin(mongooseHistory, options)

Store metadata

If you need to store aditionnal data, use the metadata option It accepts a collection of objects. The parameters key and value are required. You can specify mongoose options using the parameter schema (defaults to {type: mongoose.Schema.Types.Mixed} ) value can be either a String (resolved from the updated object), or a function, sync or async

var options = { metadata : [ { key : 'title' , value : 'title' }, { key : 'titleFunc' , value : function ( original, newObject ) { return newObject.title}}, { key : 'titleAsync' , value : function ( original, newObject, cb ) {cb( null , newObject.title)}} ] }; PostSchema.plugin(history,options); module .exports = mongoose.model( 'Post_meta' , PostSchema);

Statics

All modules with history plugin have following methods:

Get History Model of Model;

Clear all History collection;

Development

Testing

The tests run against a local mongodb installation and use the following databases: mongoose-history-test and mongoose-history-test-second .

Custom connection uris can be provided via environment variables for e.g. using a username and password:

CONNECTION_URI = 'mongodb://username:password@localhost/mongoose-history-test' SECONDARY_CONNECTION_URI= 'mongodb://username:password@localhost/mongoose-history-test-second' mocha

In progress

Plugin rewriting.

update, findOneAndUpdate, findOneAndRemove support.

TODO

TTL documents

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2013-2016, Nassor Paulino da Silva nassor@gmail.com All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.