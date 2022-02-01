mongoose gridfs on top of new gridfs api

Note!: Only compatible with Mongoose >= 6.0.7+

Note!: Ensure mongoose connection before use

Requirements

Installation

$ npm install --save mongoose mongoose-gridfs

Usage

import { createReadStream } from 'fs' ; import { createModel } from 'mongoose-gridfs' ; const Attachment = createModel(); const Attachment = createModel({ modelName : 'Attachment' , connection : connection }); const readStream = createReadStream( 'sample.txt' ); const options = ({ filename : 'sample.txt' , contentType : 'text/plain' }); Attachment.write(options, readStream, (error, file) => { }); const readStream = Attachment.read({ _id }); Attachment.read({ _id }, (error, buffer) => { ... }); Attachment.unlink({ _id }, (error) => { ... });

Read Documentation

Literature Reviewed

Testing

Clone this repository

Install all development dependencies

npm install

Run example

npm run dev

Then run test

npm test

Contribute

It will be nice, if you open an issue first so that we can know what is going on, then, fork this repo and push in your ideas. Do not forget to add a bit of test(s) of what value you adding.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) CodeTanzania & Contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.