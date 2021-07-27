About

Schema definitions for GeoJSON types for use with Mongoose JS, a mongodb object model.

The GeoJSON Schema specifies geospatial data types for use in JSON-based projects. This package aims to make those data types available to those wanting to employ them in a mongoose schema, with validation following the strict guidelines available on the GeoJSON website. The following data types are available:

Point

MultiPoint

LineString

MultiLineString

Polygon

MultiPolygon

and the following super types:

Geometry

GeometryCollection

Feature

FeatureCollection

Coordinate Reference Systems

Following the GeoJSON spec, we assume a default coordinate reference system (CRS) of the WGS84 datum. That is, coordinates are validated to represent longitude and latitude units of decimal degrees.

If you wish to disable this validation, set the crs property to a null or alternate value following the GeoJSON spec for Coordinate Reference Sytems

Installation

First install node.js, mongodb and mongoose

$ npm install mongoose-geojson- schema

Usage v2.x

var GeoJSON = require ( 'mongoose-geojson-schema' ); var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var schema = new mongoose.Schema({ any : mongoose.Schema.Types.GeoJSON, point : mongoose.Schema.Types.Point, multipoint : mongoose.Schema.Types.MultiPoint, linestring : mongoose.Schema.Types.LineString, multilinestring : mongoose.Schema.Types.MultiLineString, polygon : mongoose.Schema.Types.Polygon, multipolygon : mongoose.Schema.Types.MultiPolygon, geometry : mongoose.Schema.Types.Geometry, geometrycollection : mongoose.Schema.Types.GeometryCollection, feature : mongoose.Schema.Types.Feature, featurecollection : mongoose.Schema.Types.FeatureCollection }); var db = mongoose.createConnection( 'localhost' , 'test' ); var Location = db.model( 'GeoJSON' , schema); var test = new Location({ any : { type : "Point" , coordinates : [ -113.806458 , 44.847784 ] }, point : { type : "Point" , coordinates : [ 12.123456 , 13.134578 ] }, ... polygon: { type : "Polygon" , coordinates : [ [ [ 12.123456 , 13.1345678 ], [ 179.999999 , -1.345 ], [ 12.0002 , -45.4663 ], [ 12.123456 , 13.1345678 ] ], ... } });

Usage v1.x

var GeoJSON = require ( 'mongoose-geojson-schema' ); var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var schema = new mongoose.Schema({ point : mongoose.Schema.Types.Point, multipoint : mongoose.Schema.Types.MultiPoint, linestring : mongoose.Schema.Types.LineString, multilinestring : mongoose.Schema.Types.MultiLineString, polygon : mongoose.Schema.Types.Polygon, multipolygon : mongoose.Schema.Types.MultiPolygon, geometry : mongoose.Schema.Types.Geometry, geometrycollection : mongoose.Schema.Types.GeometryCollection, feature : mongoose.Schema.Types.Feature, featurecollection : mongoose.Schema.Types.FeatureCollection }); var db = mongoose.createConnection( 'localhost' , 'test' ); var model = db.model( 'GeoJSON' , schema); var test = new GeoJSON({ point : { type : "Point" , coordinates : [ 12.123456 , 13.134578 ] }, ... polygon: { type : "Polygon" , coordinates : [ [ [ 12.123456 , 13.1345678 ], [ 179.999999 , -1.345 ], [ 12.0002 , -45.4663 ], [ 12.123456 , 13.1345678 ] ], ... } });

Usage v0.x

var GeoJSON = require ( 'mongoose-geojson-schema' ); var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var schema = new mongoose.Schema({ geoFeature :GeoJSON.Feature });

Testing

npm test

See Also

If you are developing in TypeScript, you can load GeoJSON Types to validate GeoJSON objects througout your code.

Contributors

Ben Dalton, Mark Stosberg, Joshua Kopecek

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2016, RideAmigos. (MIT License)

See LICENSE for more info.