Schema definitions for GeoJSON types for use with Mongoose JS, a mongodb object model.
The GeoJSON Schema specifies geospatial data types for use in JSON-based projects. This package aims to make those data types available to those wanting to employ them in a mongoose schema, with validation following the strict guidelines available on the GeoJSON website. The following data types are available:
and the following super types:
Following the GeoJSON spec, we assume a default coordinate reference system (CRS) of the WGS84 datum. That is, coordinates are validated to represent longitude and latitude units of decimal degrees.
If you wish to disable this validation, set the
crs property to a
null or alternate
value following the GeoJSON spec for Coordinate Reference Sytems
First install node.js, mongodb and mongoose
$ npm install mongoose-geojson-schema --save
var GeoJSON = require('mongoose-geojson-schema');
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var schema = new mongoose.Schema({
any: mongoose.Schema.Types.GeoJSON,
point: mongoose.Schema.Types.Point,
multipoint: mongoose.Schema.Types.MultiPoint,
linestring: mongoose.Schema.Types.LineString,
multilinestring: mongoose.Schema.Types.MultiLineString,
polygon: mongoose.Schema.Types.Polygon,
multipolygon: mongoose.Schema.Types.MultiPolygon,
geometry: mongoose.Schema.Types.Geometry,
geometrycollection: mongoose.Schema.Types.GeometryCollection,
feature: mongoose.Schema.Types.Feature,
featurecollection: mongoose.Schema.Types.FeatureCollection
});
var db = mongoose.createConnection('localhost', 'test');
var Location = db.model('GeoJSON', schema);
var test = new Location({
any: {
type: "Point",
coordinates: [-113.806458, 44.847784]
},
point: {
type: "Point",
coordinates: [12.123456, 13.134578]
},
...
polygon: {
type: "Polygon",
coordinates: [
[
[12.123456, 13.1345678],
[179.999999, -1.345],
[12.0002, -45.4663],
[12.123456, 13.1345678]
],
...
}
});
var GeoJSON = require('mongoose-geojson-schema');
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var schema = new mongoose.Schema({
geoFeature:GeoJSON.Feature
});
npm test
Ben Dalton, Mark Stosberg, Joshua Kopecek
Copyright (c) 2014-2016, RideAmigos. (MIT License)
See LICENSE for more info.