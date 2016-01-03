mongoose-gen generates mongoose.Schema instances from plain json documents.
This module started life as a way to persist user defined database schemas.
Backend as a Service (BaaS) products allow users to define their data entities entities through a web-based UI.
Basically users edit&save a configuration object which is then translated by the backend services into mongoose.js schemas.
This module is intended to translate a configuration object into mongoose.Schema objects.
npm install mongoose-gen --save
In this example we will generate a
books mongo collection, mongoose.Schema and Model from a simple json document
book.json.
To see the full range of options for the json document, see /test/fixtures/descriptor.json.
book.json
{
"title": {"type": "String", "trim": true, "index": true, "required": true},
"year": {"type": "Number", "max": 2012, "validate": "validateBookYear"},
"author": {"type": "ObjectId", "ref": "Author", "index": true, "required": true}
}
index.js
var fs = require('fs');
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var generator = require('mongoose-gen');
// load json
var data = fs.readFileSync('./book.json', {encoding: 'utf8'});
var bookJson = JSON.parse(data);
// In the above _book.json_ file there is a `validateBookYear` token.
// mongoose-gen uses this token to lookup an actual validator function which
// should be registered beforehand. This is how to register validators.
generator.setValidator('validateBookYear', function (value) {
return (value <= 2015);
});
// Generate the Schema object.
var BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema(generator.convert(bookJson));
// Connect to mongodb and bind the book model.
mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/test-mongoose-gen');
var BookModel = mongoose.model('Book', BookSchema);
TODO All examples have instructions on how to run and test them.
mongoose-gen aims for the optimal transformation of json documents into mongoose schemas.
However some features cannot be represented in json very well (particulary function validators, setters, getters or defaults) so this utility is using strings that identify pre-registered functions.
Types are expected as strings in the json document and will be converted acordingly (case insensitive). Supported types (and their options) are:
String
Number
Boolean
Date
Buffer
ObjectId
Mixed
Additional Type Options
NOTE Only the types and options defined above are permitted, unrecognized values are whitelisted or generate and exception!
generator.setValidator(validator: Function): undefined
generator.setDefault(default: Function): undefined
generator.setSetter(getter: Function): undefined
generator.setGetter(setter: Function): undefined
generator.getSchema(json: Object, connection: mongoose.Connection): mongoose.Schema
generator.convert(json: Object): Object
Setters, Getters, Defaults and Validators must be pre-registered as such with the
generator instance.
mongoose-gen uses the name under which these were registered to look them up and add them to the mongoose.Schema
The registered name are global to all generated schemas so you can reuse them.
var generator = require('mongoose-gen');
generator.addSetter( mySetter, function (value) { .. }); // return a new value
generator.addGetter( myGetter, function (value) { .. }); // return a new value
generator.addDefault( myDefault, function (value) { .. }); // return a new value
generator.addValidator( myValidator, function (value) { .. }); // return Boolean
All nested documents support setters, getters, defaults and validators.
The only major change is the replacing of the
.schema(modelName:String, descriptor:Object):mongoose.Model method with the
.convert(descriptor:Object):Object method.
So whereas in v0.x.x code you would do
var generator = require('mongoose-gen');
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
// configuration
mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/test');
generator.setConnection(mongoose);
var jsonSchema = {name: {type: 'String', max: 200}}
var BookModel = generator.schema('Book', jsonSchema);
In versions >1.0.0, the same result is achieved with:
var generator = require('mongoose-gen');
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
// configuration
mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/test');
var jsonSchema = {name: {type: 'String', max: 200}}
var BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema(generator.convert(jsonSchema));
var BookModel = mongoose.model('Book', BookSchema);
The reason for this change is that, exposing the Schema object, futher enhancing the schema is normal, whereas in v0.x.x versions a more hackish approach is needed.
$ vagrant up
localhost:27017.
$ npm install
./vagrant_boostrap.sh for instructions on how to setup all dependencies on a fresh ubuntu 14.04 machine.
$ npm run test
$ npm run test.
$ npm run coverage
$ npm run lint
new mongoose.Schema()
