Gist

mongoose-gen generates mongoose.Schema instances from plain json documents.

History and Rationale

This module started life as a way to persist user defined database schemas.

Backend as a Service (BaaS) products allow users to define their data entities entities through a web-based UI.

Basically users edit&save a configuration object which is then translated by the backend services into mongoose.js schemas.

This module is intended to translate a configuration object into mongoose.Schema objects.

Status

Installation

npm install mongoose-gen --save

Examples

In this example we will generate a books mongo collection, mongoose.Schema and Model from a simple json document book.json .

To see the full range of options for the json document, see /test/fixtures/descriptor.json.

book.json

{ "title" : { "type" : "String" , "trim" : true , "index" : true , "required" : true }, "year" : { "type" : "Number" , "max" : 2012 , "validate" : "validateBookYear" }, "author" : { "type" : "ObjectId" , "ref" : "Author" , "index" : true , "required" : true } }

index.js

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var generator = require ( 'mongoose-gen' ); var data = fs.readFileSync( './book.json' , { encoding : 'utf8' }); var bookJson = JSON .parse(data); generator.setValidator( 'validateBookYear' , function ( value ) { return (value <= 2015 ); }); var BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema(generator.convert(bookJson)); mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/test-mongoose-gen' ); var BookModel = mongoose.model( 'Book' , BookSchema);

More Examples

TODO All examples have instructions on how to run and test them.

/examples/basic-usage.js shows how to add validation methods to your json schema, then checks if storing an retrieving data works.

/examples/nested-models.js shows how to define schemas with nested levels.

/examples/using-dbrefs.js shows how you can reference other models from the json schema.

Supported Schema Types and Options

mongoose-gen aims for the optimal transformation of json documents into mongoose schemas.

However some features cannot be represented in json very well (particulary function validators, setters, getters or defaults) so this utility is using strings that identify pre-registered functions.

Types are expected as strings in the json document and will be converted acordingly (case insensitive). Supported types (and their options) are:

String lowercase: Boolean uppercase: Boolean trim: Boolean match: String - expects a string that will be passed to new Regexp() constructor enum: [String]

Number min: Number max: Number

Boolean

Date

Buffer

ObjectId ref: String - the name of the Model to reference [Required]

Mixed

Additional Type Options type: String - a type from one of the above [Required] default: String - identifier of a previously registered default required: Boolean select: Boolean get: String - identifier of a previously registered getter set: String - identifier of a previously registered setter index: Boolean unique: Boolean sparse: Boolean validate: String - identifier of a previously registered getter



NOTE Only the types and options defined above are permitted, unrecognized values are whitelisted or generate and exception!

API

generator.setValidator(validator : Function): undefined generator.setDefault(default : Function): undefined generator.setSetter(getter : Function): undefined generator.setGetter(setter : Function): undefined generator.getSchema( json : Object , connection : mongoose. Connection ): mongoose. Schema generator.convert( json : Object ): Object

Setters, Getters, Defaults and Validators

Setters, Getters, Defaults and Validators must be pre-registered as such with the generator instance.

mongoose-gen uses the name under which these were registered to look them up and add them to the mongoose.Schema

The registered name are global to all generated schemas so you can reuse them.

var generator = require ( 'mongoose-gen' ); generator.addSetter( mySetter, function ( value ) { .. }); generator.addGetter( myGetter, function ( value ) { .. }); generator.addDefault( myDefault, function ( value ) { .. }); generator.addValidator( myValidator, function ( value ) { .. });

All nested documents support setters, getters, defaults and validators.

Upgrading to mongoose-gen v1.0.0 from previous v0.x.x

The only major change is the replacing of the .schema(modelName:String, descriptor:Object):mongoose.Model method with the .convert(descriptor:Object):Object method.

So whereas in v0.x.x code you would do

var generator = require ( 'mongoose-gen' ); var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/test' ); generator.setConnection(mongoose); var jsonSchema = { name : { type : 'String' , max : 200 }} var BookModel = generator.schema( 'Book' , jsonSchema);

In versions >1.0.0, the same result is achieved with:

var generator = require ( 'mongoose-gen' ); var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/test' ); var jsonSchema = { name : { type : 'String' , max : 200 }} var BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema(generator.convert(jsonSchema)); var BookModel = mongoose.model( 'Book' , BookSchema);

The reason for this change is that, exposing the Schema object, futher enhancing the schema is normal, whereas in v0.x.x versions a more hackish approach is needed.

Contributing

Contributions to this project are more than welcomed! Anything from improving docs, code cleanup to advanced functionality is greatly appreciated.

Before you start working on an ideea, please open an issue and describe in detail what you want to do and why it's important .

. You will get an answer in max 12h depending on your timezone. Fork the repo! If you use vagrant then simply clone the repo into a folder then issue $ vagrant up if you don't use it, please consider learning it, it's easy to install and to get started with.

If you don't use it, then you have to: install mongodb and have it running on localhost:27017 . install node.js and all node packages required in development using $ npm install For reference, see ./vagrant_boostrap.sh for instructions on how to setup all dependencies on a fresh ubuntu 14.04 machine.

Run the tests to make sure you have a correct setup: $ npm run test Create a new branch and implement your feature.

make sure you add tests for your feature. In the end all tests have to pass ! To run test suite $ npm run test .

! To run test suite . make sure test coverage does not decrease. To open a browser window with the coverage report, run $ npm run coverage

make sure you document your code and generated code looks ok.

make sure code is linted (and tests too). Run $ npm run lint

submit a pull request with your code.

hit me up for a code review!

Have my kindest thanks for making this project better!

Alternatives

mongoose-from-json-schema

json-mongoose-schemadef

json-schema-converter converts JSONSchema objects into valid parameter object for new mongoose.Schema()

Licence

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Alexandru Topliceanu (alexandru.topliceanu@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.