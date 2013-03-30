Provides Mongoose support for storing functions.
Example:
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
require('mongoose-function')(mongoose);
var mySchema = Schema({ func: Function });
var M = mongoose.model('Functions', mySchema);
var m = new M;
m.func = function(){
console.log('stored function')
}
m.save(function (err) {
M.findById(m._id, function (err, doc) {
doc.func(); // logs "stored function"
});
});
Storing function scope isn't supported. Just store it in a separate document property.
null
"function a(){ return 108 } thisIsIgnored()")
Code instances, functions, or
null values are permitted
We are validating function validity but not function content. Side affects of function execution are not guaranteed to be safe. You are responsible for validating function safety before execution. For example, if function content is updated in the database to something that would do something destructive like remove files, drop database collections, etc, and you execute that function, you've been warned.
If you'd like to perform custom conversion logic or further validate function contents, you may override the default converter like so:
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
require('mongoose-function')(mongoose, { toFunction: YourCustomConverter });
Now, whenever
mongoose.Types.Function.toFunction would have been called,
YourCustomConverter will be called instead.
Custom conversion functions MUST return either a
function or
null to be considered valid, otherwise a
CastError will occur. ( NOTE: mongoose CastErrors do not show up until the document is saved ).
If you'd like to use the default converter but perform some additional validation on the retuned function, you might set up your converter like so:
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
require('mongoose-function')(mongoose, { toFunction: YourCustomConverter });
var convert = mongoose.Types.Function.toFunction;
function YourCustomConverter () {
var res = convert.apply(undefined, arguments);
if (null === res) return res;
// validate res function contents here
// ...
return res
}
The only difference between a
MongooseFunction and a native function is
MongooseFunction.valueOf() returns a string instead of the function itself. This is for compatibility with Mongoose.
MongooseFunction does not store functions using the
Code BSON type. The reason for this is that
Code does not allow for searching by
RegExp. As such, storing function scope is not directly supported, instead, store the scope in another document property.
npm install mongoose-function