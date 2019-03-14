This library can solve one well known problem with JavaScript Number arithmetic imprecise, when, for example, 3.3 * 3 becomes 9.899999999999999, ugly. This can occur when you try to save double values in Mongo DB, it can be balance, discounts etc.

Getting start

npm install mongoose- float

Basic usage

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var Float = require ( 'mongoose-float' ).loadType(mongoose); var UserSchema = mongoose.Schema({ balance : { type : Float } }); var User = mongoose.model( 'User' , UserSchema); var user = new User({ balance : 100.111111111 });

Specify the count of fractional digits

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var Float = require ( 'mongoose-float' ).loadType(mongoose, 4 ); var ProductSchema = mongoose.Schema({ price : { type : Float } }); var Product = mongoose.model( 'Product' , ProductSchema); var product = new Product({ price : 200.222222222 });

License