Simple fixture loader for Mongoose on NodeJS.

Fixtures can be in one file, or divided up into separate files for organisation (e.g. one file per model)

The fixture files must export objects which are keyed by the Mongoose model name, each containing the data for documents within that.

NOTE: Loading fixtures will clear the existing contents of a collection!

FOR EXAMPLE: With the file below, 3 documents will be inserted into the 'User' collection and 2 into the 'Business' collection:

//fixtures.js exports. User = [ { name : 'Gob' }, { name : 'Buster' }, { name : 'Steve Holt' } ]; exports.Business = [ { name : 'The Banana Stand' }, { name : 'Bluth Homes' } ];

You can also load fixtures as an object where each document is keyed, in case you want to reference another document:

var ObjectId = require( 'mongodb' ).BSONNative.ObjectID; exports .User = { user1: { _id: new ObjectId(), name: 'Michael' }, user2: { _id: new ObjectId(), name: 'George Michael' , father: exports .User.user1._id } }

Usage

var fixtures = require( 'pow-mongoose-fixtures' ); //Objects fixtures. load ({ User : [ { name : 'Maeby' }, { name : 'George Michael' } ] }); //Files fixtures. load (__dirname + '/fixtures/users.js' , callback); //Directories (loads all files in the directory) fixtures. load (__dirname + '/fixtures' , callback);

Installation