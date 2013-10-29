Simple filtering and denormalization for Mongoose. Useful for REST APIs where you might not want to send entire objects down the pipe. Allows you to store sensitive data directly on objects without worrying about it being sent to end users.
npm install mongoose-filter-denormalize
mongoose <= v3.4
Filtering functionality is provided via a schema plugin.
var filter = require('mongoose-filter-denormalize').filter;
var ObjectId = mongoose.Schema.ObjectId;
var UserSchema = new Mongoose.schema({
name : String,
address : String,
fb : {
id : Number,
accessToken : String
},
writeOnlyField : String,
readOnlyField : String
});
UserSchema.plugin(filter, {
readFilter: {
"owner" : ['name', 'address', 'fb.id', 'fb.name', 'readOnlyField'],
"public": ['name', 'fb.name']
},
writeFilter: {
"owner" : ['name', 'address', 'fb.id', 'writeOnlyField']
},
// 'nofilter' is a built-in filter that does no processing, be careful with this
defaultFilterRole: 'nofilter',
sanitize: true, // Escape HTML in strings
compat: true // Enable compatibility for Mongoose versions prior to 3.6 (default false)
});
User.findOne({name: 'Foo Bar'}, User.getReadFilterKeys('public')), function(err, user){
if(err) return next(err);
res.send({success: true, users: [user]});
});
User.findById(req.params.id, function(err, user){
if(err) next(err);
if(user.id !== req.user.id) next(403);
user.extendWithWriteFilter(inputRecord, 'owner'); // Similar to jQuery.extend()
user.save(function(err, user){
if(err) return next(err);
user.applyReadFilter('owner'); // Make sure the doc you return does not contain forbidden fields
res.send({success: true, users: [user]});
});
});
readFilter (Object): Object mapping filtering profiles to string arrays of allowed fields. Used when reading
a doc - useful for GET queries that must return only selected fields.
writeFilter (Object): As above, but used when when applied during a PUT or POST. This filters fields out of a given
object so they will not be written even when specified.
Useful for protected attributes like fb.accessToken.
defaultFilterRole (String)(default: 'nofilter'): Profile to use when one is not given, or the given profile does not exist.
sanitize (Boolean)(default: false): True to automatically escape HTML in strings.
compat (Boolean)(default: false): True to enable compatibility with Mongoose versions prior to 3.6
This plugin adds the following statics to your schema:
getReadFilterKeys(filterRole)
getWriteFilterKeys(filterRole)
applyReadFilter(input, filterRole)
applyWriteFilter(input, filterRole
_applyFilter(input, filterKeys) // private helper
_getFilterKeys(type, filterRole) // private helper
This plugin adds the following methods to your schema:
extendWithWriteFilter(input, filterRole)
applyReadFilter(filterRole) // convenience method, calls statics.applyReadFilter
applyWriteFilter(filterRole) // convenience method, calls statics.applyWriteFilter
Denormalization functionality is provided via a schema plugin. This plugin has support for, but does not require, the filter.js plugin in the same package.
var denormalize = require('mongoose-filter-denormalize').denormalize;
var ObjectId = mongoose.Schema.ObjectId;
var UserSchema = new Mongoose.schema({
name : String,
transactions : [{type:ObjectId, ref:'Transaction'}],
address : {type:ObjectId, ref:'Address'},
tickets : [{type:ObjectId, ref:'Ticket'}],
bankaccount : {type:ObjectId, ref:'BankAccount'}
});
// Running .denormalize() during a query will by default denormalize the selected defaults.
// Excluded collections are never denormalized, even when asked for.
// This is useful if passing query params directly to your methods.
UserSchema.plugin(denormalize, {defaults: ['address', 'transactions', 'tickets'],
exclude: 'bankaccount'});
// Create a query.
// The 'conditions' object allows you to query on denormalized objects!
var opts = {
refs: ["transactions", "address"], // Denormalize these refs. If blank, will use defaults
filter: "public"; // Filter requires use of filter.js and profiles
conditions: {
address: {city : {$eq: "Seattle"}} // Only return the user if he is in Seattle
}
};
User.findOne({name: 'Foo Bar'}).denormalize(opts).run(function(err, user){
if(err) next(err);
res.send({success: true, users: [user]});
});
exclude (String[] or String): References to never denormalize, even when explicitly asked
Use this when generating refs programmatically, to prevent unintended leakage.
defaults (String[] or String): References to denormalize when called without options.
Defaults to all refs (except those in 'exclude'). Useful to define
this if you have hasMany references that can easily get large.
suffix (String): A suffix to add to all denormalized objects. This is not yet supported in Mongoose
but hopefully will be soon. E.g. a suffix of '_obj' would denormalize the story.comment
object to story.comment_obj, leaving the id in story.comment. This is necessary
for compatibility with ExtJS.
If you are building your array of refs to denormalize programmatically, make sure it returns an empty array if you do not want it to denormalize - falsy values will cause this plugin to use defaults.
MIT