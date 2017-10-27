mongoose-fill is mongoose.js add-on that adds simple api for virtual async fields.

This just gives you a simple and easy to use API for:

implementing db joins without keeping refs to related objects (with refs you can use populate )

) joining mongoose object with any kind of data (with any async service - other db or web service)

api use cases - learn by example

basic use case fills single filed

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose-fill' ) ... var myParentSchema = new Schema({ .... }, { toObject : { virtuals : true }, toJSON : { virtuals : true } } myParentSchema.fill( 'children' , function ( callback ) { this .db.model( 'Child' ) .find({ parent : this .id}) .select( 'name age' ) .order( '-age' ) .exec(callback) }) ... Parent.findById( 1 ).fill( 'children' ).exec().then( function ( parent ) { })

filling property using single query for multiple objects

myParentSchema.fill( 'childrenCount' ).value( function ( callback ) { this .db.model( 'Child' ) .count({ parent : this .id}) .exec(callback) }).multi( function ( docs, ids, callback ) { this .db.model( 'Child' ) .aggregate([{ $group : { _id : '$parent' , childrenCount : { $sum : 1 } }}, { $match : { '_id' : { $in : ids}}} ], callback) }) ... Parent.find({}).select( 'name childrenCount' ).exec().then( function ( parents ) { })

using fill options with default values

myParentSchema.fill( 'children' , function ( select, order, callback ) { this .db.model( 'Child' ) .find({ parent : this .id}) .select(select) .order(order) .exec(callback) }).options( '' , '-age' ) ... Parent.findById( 1 ).fill( 'children' , 'name age' , 'age' ).exec().then( function ( parent ) { })

Also check the code of test for more use cases

how does it work

adds fill method to mongoose schema object

adds fill and filled prototype methods to mongoose model

and prototype methods to mongoose model patches mongoose query exec method extending query api with fill method

method implemented using mongoose virtual setters/getters (actual value is stored in __propName property)

Installation

npm install mongoose-fill

Run tests

npm test