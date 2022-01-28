A zero dependency simple symmetric encryption plugin for individual fields. The goal of this plugin is to encrypt data but still allow searching over fields with string values. This plugin relies on the Node
crypto module. Encryption and decryption happen transparently during save and find.
While this plugin works on individual fields of any type, note that for non-string fields, the original value is set to undefined after encryption. This is because if the schema has defined a field as an array, it would not be possible to replace it with a string value.
As of the stable 2.3.0 release, this plugin requires provision of a custom salt generation function (which would always provide a constant salt given the secret) in order to retain symmetric decryption capability.
Also consider mongoose-encryption if you are looking to encrypt the entire document.
Encryption is performed using
AES-256-CBC. To encrypt, the relevant fields are encrypted with the provided secret + random salt (or a custom salt via the provided
saltGenerator function). The generated salt and the resulting encrypted value is concatenated together using a
: character and the final string is put in place of the actual value for
string values. An extra
boolean field with the prefix
__enc_ is added to the document which indicates if the provided field is encrypted or not.
Fields which are either objects or of a different type are converted to strings using
JSON.stringify and the value stored in an extra marker field of type
string with a naming scheme of
__enc_ as prefix and
_d as suffix on the original field name. The original field is then set to
undefined. Please note that this might break any custom validation and application of this plugin on non-string fields needs to be done with care.
>=6 (Use
2.3.4 for Node
>=4.4.7 && <=6.x.x)
>=2.6.10
>=4.0.0
npm install mongoose-field-encryption --save-exact
bcrypt is one great option. You can also encrypt the password afer hashing it although it is not necessary.
For example, given a schema as follows:
const mongoose = require("mongoose");
const mongooseFieldEncryption = require("mongoose-field-encryption").fieldEncryption;
const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
const PostSchema = new Schema({
title: String,
message: String,
references: {
author: String,
date: Date,
},
});
PostSchema.plugin(mongooseFieldEncryption, {
fields: ["message", "references"],
secret: "some secret key",
saltGenerator: function (secret) {
return "1234567890123456";
// should ideally use the secret to return a string of length 16,
// default = `const defaultSaltGenerator = secret => crypto.randomBytes(16);`,
// see options for more details
},
});
const Post = mongoose.model("Post", PostSchema);
const post = new Post({ title: "some text", message: "hello all" });
post.save(function (err) {
console.log(post.title); // some text (only the message field was set to be encrypted via options)
console.log(post.message); // a9ad74603a91a2e97a803a367ab4e04d:93c64bf4c279d282deeaf738fabebe89
console.log(post.__enc_message); // true
});
The resulting documents will have the following format:
{
_id: ObjectId,
title: String,
message: String, // encrypted salt and hex value as string, e.g. 9d6a0ca4ac2c80fc84df0a06de36b548:cee57185fed78c055ed31ca6a8be9bf20d303283200a280d0f4fc8a92902e0c1
__enc_message: true, // boolean marking if the field is encrypted or not
references: undefined, // encrypted object set to undefined
__enc_references: true, // boolean marking if the field is encrypted or not
__enc_references_d: String // encrypted salt and hex object value as string, e.g. 6df2171f25fd1d32adc4a4059f867a82:5909152856cf9cdb7dc32c6af321c8fe69390c359c6b19d967eaa6e7a0a97216
}
find works transparently and you can make new documents as normal, but you should not use the
lean option on a find if you want the fields of the document to be decrypted.
findOne,
findById and
save also all work as normal.
update works only for string fields and you would also need to manually set the
__enc_ field value to false if you're updating an encrypted field.
From the mongoose package documentation: Note that findAndUpdate/Remove do not execute any hooks or validation before making the change in the database. If you need hooks and validation, first query for the document and then save it.
Note that as of
1.2.0 release, support for
findOneAndUpdate has also been added. Note that you would need to specifically set the encryption field marker for it to be encrypted. For example:
Post.findOneAndUpdate({ _id: postId }, { $set: { message: "snoop", __enc_message: false } });
The above also works for non-string fields. See changelog for more details.
Also note that if you manually set the value
__enc_ prefix field to true then the encryption is not run on the corresponding field and this may result in the plain value being stored in the db.
Note that in order to use this option a fixed salt generator must be provided. See example as follows:
const messageSchema = new Schema({
title: String,
message: String,
name: String,
});
messageSchema.plugin(mongooseFieldEncryption, {
fields: ["message", "name"],
secret: "some secret key",
saltGenerator: function (secret) {
return "1234567890123456";
// should ideally use the secret to return a string of length 16,
// default = `const defaultSaltGenerator = secret => crypto.randomBytes(16);`,
// see options for more details
},
});
const title = "some text";
const name = "victor";
const message = "hello all";
const Message = mongoose.model("Message", messageSchema);
const messageToSave = new Message({ title, message, name });
await messageToSave.save();
// note that we are only providing the field we would like to search with
const messageToSearchWith = new Message({ name });
messageToSearchWith.encryptFieldsSync();
// `messageToSearchWith.name` contains the encrypted string text
const results = await Message.find({ name: messageToSearchWith.name });
// results is an array of length 1 (assuming that there is only 1 message with the name "victor" in the collection)
// and the message in the results array corresponds to the one saved previously
fields (required): an array list of the required fields
secret (required): a string cipher (or a synchronous factory function which returns a string cipher) which is used to encrypt the data (don't lose this!)
useAes256Ctr (optional, default
false): a boolean indicating whether the older
aes-256-ctr algorithm should be used. Note that this is strictly a backwards compatibility feature and for new installations it is recommended to leave this at default.
saltGenerator (optional, default
const defaultSaltGenerator = secret => crypto.randomBytes(16);): a function that should return either a
utf-8 encoded string that is 16 characters in length or a
Buffer of length 16. This function is also passed the secret as shown in the default function example.
For performance reasons, once the document has been encrypted, it remains so. The following methods are thus added to the schema:
encryptFieldsSync(): synchronous call that encrypts all fields as given by the plugin options
decryptFieldsSync(): synchronous call that decrypts encrypted fields as given by the plugin options
stripEncryptionFieldMarkers(): synchronous call that removes the encryption field markers (useful for returning documents without letting the user know that something was encrypted)
Multiple calls to the above methods have no effect, i.e. once a field is encrypted and the
__enc_ marker field value is set to true then the ecrypt operation is ignored. Same for the decrypt operation. Of course if the field markers have been removed via the
stripEncryptionFieldMarkers() call, then the encryption will be executed if invoked.
To enable searching over the encrypted fields the
encrypt and
decrypt methods have also been exposed (see
test/test-manual-encryption for detailed usage).
const fieldEncryption = require('mongoose-field-encryption');
const defaultSaltGenerator = (secret) => crypto.randomBytes(16);
const _hash = (secret) => crypto.createHash("sha256").update(secret).digest("hex").substring(0, 32);
const encrypted = fieldEncryption.encrypt('some text', _hash('secret')), defaultSaltGenerator);
const decrypted = fieldEncryption.decrypt(encrypted, _hash('secret'))); // decrypted = 'some text'
Note that while this plugin is designed to encrypt only top level fields, nested fields can be easily encrypted by creating a mongoose schema for the nested objects and adding the plugin to them.
See comment for discussion: https://github.com/wheresvic/mongoose-field-encryption/issues/34#issuecomment-577383776.
Please also note that this example is provided as a best-effort basis and this plugin does not take responsibility for what quirks mongoose might bring if you use this feature.
See relevant test in
test/test-db.js:
// subdocument encryption
const UserExtraSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
city: { type: String },
country: { type: String },
address: { type: String },
postalCode: { type: String },
});
UserExtraSchema.plugin(fieldEncryptionPlugin, {
fields: ["address"],
secret: "icanhazcheeseburger",
saltGenerator: (secret) => secret.slice(0, 16),
});
const UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema(
{
name: { type: String, required: true },
surname: { type: String, required: true },
email: { type: String, required: true },
extra: UserExtraSchema,
},
{ collection: "users" }
);
UserSchema.plugin(fieldEncryptionPlugin, {
fields: ["name", "surname"],
secret: "icanhazcheeseburger",
saltGenerator: (secret) => secret.slice(0, 16),
});
const UserModel = mongoose.model("User", UserSchema);
As of version 3.0.5, one can setup a local development mongodb instance using docker:
development/docker-compose-dev.yml to
development/docker-compose.yml
development/init-mongo-dev.js to
development/init-mongo.js
docker-compose up in the
development folder
Feel free to make changes to the default docker configuration as required.
npm install and install mongo if you don't have it yet.
docker-compose up under the
development folder.
npm run test:auth. Additionally you can pass your own mongodb uri as an environment variable if you would like to test against your own database, for e.g.
URI='mongodb://username:password@127.0.0.1:27017/mongoose-field-encryption-test' npm test
release-it patch,minor,major
npm version patch,minor,major
npm publish
BREAKING: support encrypting falsy values, e.g. an empty string field, a field with the
0 number value, a field with the
false boolean value, etc. See relevant test: test/test-db.js#L631
Note that previously falsy values were not encrypted and stored as is. On document retrieval the plugin checks for the existence of encrypted data so this should in theory not break existing documents. Existing documents would need to be re-encrypted to take advantage of falsy encryption however.
As always, please test thoroughly before upgrading.
updateOne (https://mongoosejs.com/docs/api.html#query_Query-updateOne).
find(), #23.
BREAKING: Use
cipheriv instead of plain
cipher, #17.
Note that this might break any fixed search capability as the encrypted values are now based on a random salt.
Also note that while this version maintains backward compatibility, i.e. decryption will automatically fall back to using the
aes-256-ctr algorithm, any further updates will lead to the value being encrypted with the salt. In order to fully maintain backwards compatibilty, an new option
useAes256Ctr has been introduced (default
false), which can be set to
true to continue using the plugin as before. It is highly recommended to start using the newer algorithm however, see issue for more details.
findOneAndUpdate https://github.com/wheresvic/mongoose-field-encryption/pull/20
peerDependencies.