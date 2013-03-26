mongoose-fakery provides an easy fixture replacement method and random data generators.
npm install mongoose-fakery
In your
models.js:
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
, Schema = mongoose.Schema;
var UserSchema = new Schema({
name: String,
surname: String
});
mongoose.model('User', UserSchema);
In your tests or fixture files:
var fakery = require('mongoose-fakery');
fakery.fake('user', mongoose.model('User'), {
name: 'john',
surname: 'doe'
});
If the only argument you pass into
fake() is the name of the factory then
the method becomes a getter.
var userFakery = fakery.fake('user');
'Lazy' attributes are attributes that are resolved during a 'second' pass over the attributes of the fakery. Common usage are attributes that depend on other attributes for their value.
To create a 'lazy' attribute use
fakery.lazy():
fakery.fake('user', mongoose.model('User'), {
name: 'john',
surname: 'doe',
email: fakery.lazy(function(attrs) {
// this will return john@example.com
return attrs.name + '@example.com';
});
});
Each lazy attribute receives all the resolved attributes of the first pass as the only parameter.
Data generators are functions that return data. That data can be random or follow
specific patterns.
mongoose-fakery comes with a number of pre-defined data generators
which will probably suit most of your needs i.e:
Pre-defined data generators are exposed under the
g attribute of the
fakery
object. Take a look in
data_providers.js to see all the available generators
and their APIs.
Some examples:
// using the user model defined above
fakery.fake('user', mongoose.model('User'), {
name: fakery.g.name(),
surname: fakery.g.surname()
});
Generators can also be used in arrays and nested attributes:
fakery.fake('post', mongoose.model('Post'), {
name: fakery.g.name(),
// this will create tags 'projects', <random string>, 'tech'
tags: ['projects', fakery.g.str(5), 'tech']
});
Data generators can also be used when you just want to generate a bunch of random data for whatever purpose. They are not specific to test factories:
var fakery = require('mongoose-fakery');
// generate 10 random full names
var names = [], i;
for (i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
names.push(fakery.g.fullname());
}
mongoose-fakery gives you the option to create custom generators that attach
themselves to the
g attribute to the
fakery object:
// declare like this
fakery.generator('custom', function() {
return 'custom';
});
// use like this
var customGenerator = fakery.g.custom();
customGenerator(); // returns 'custom'
As you might have guessed, generators wrap 'data provider' methods in a function. You can thus do things like:
fakery.generator('timesTwo', function(n) {
return n*2;
});
var timesTwo = fakery.g.timesTwo();
timesTwo(2); // returns 4
To make a fake model, use the
make() method.
make() can also receive overrides.
var model = fakery.make('user');
var modelWithOverrides = fakery.make('user', {
name: 'override'
});
Note that the model is not saved to the database.
To make and save a fake model, use the
makeAndSave() method.
fakery.makeAndSave('user', function(err, user) {
// `user` is saved to the database at this point
});
fakery.makeAndSave('user', {name: 'override'}, function(err, user) {
// `user` is saved to the database and name is overriden to 'override'.
});