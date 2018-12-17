openbase logo
mongoose-explain

by Valeri Karpov
0.2.2 (see all)

Log mongoose `.explain()` output for your mongoose `.find()` and `.findOne()` calls to the console

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
1.6K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mongoose-explain

Log mongoose .explain() output for your mongoose .find(), .findOne(), and .aggregate() calls to the console

Example

var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var explain = require('mongoose-explain');

var schema = new Schema({
  title: String,
  author: String,
  options: String
});

schema.plugin(explain);

var Author = mongoose.model('Author', schema, 'author');

// Logs `[{ queryPlanner: [Object], executionStats: [Object], serverInfo[Object] }]`
// on MongoDB 3.0.
// See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/explain-results/
Author.find({ title: 'Professional AngularJS' }, function(err, res) {});

