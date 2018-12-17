Log mongoose
.explain() output for your mongoose
.find(),
.findOne(), and
.aggregate() calls to the console
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var explain = require('mongoose-explain');
var schema = new Schema({
title: String,
author: String,
options: String
});
schema.plugin(explain);
var Author = mongoose.model('Author', schema, 'author');
// Logs `[{ queryPlanner: [Object], executionStats: [Object], serverInfo[Object] }]`
// on MongoDB 3.0.
// See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/explain-results/
Author.find({ title: 'Professional AngularJS' }, function(err, res) {});