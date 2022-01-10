Simple encryption and authentication for mongoose documents. Relies on the Node crypto module. Encryption and decryption happen transparently during save and find. Rather than encrypting fields individually, this plugin takes advantage of the BSON nature of mongoDB documents to encrypt multiple fields at once.

How it Works

Encryption is performed using AES-256-CBC with a random, unique initialization vector for each operation. Authentication is performed using HMAC-SHA-512 .

To encrypt, the relevant fields are removed from the document, converted to JSON, enciphered in Buffer format with the IV and plugin version prepended, and inserted into the _ct field of the document. Mongoose converts the _ct field to Binary when sending to mongo.

To decrypt, the _ct field is deciphered, the JSON is parsed, and the individual fields are inserted back into the document as their original data types.

To sign, the relevant fields (which necessarily include _id and _ct ) are stably stringified and signed along with the list of signed fields, the collection name, and the plugin version. This signature is stored in Buffer format in the _ac field with the plugin version prepended and the list of signed fields appended. Mongoose converts the field to Binary when sending to mongo.

To authenticate, a signature is generated in the same fashion as above, and compared to the _ac field on the document. If the signatures are equal, authentication succeeds. If they are not, or if _ac is missing from the document, authentication fails and an error is passed to the callback.

During save , documents are encrypted and then signed. During find , documents are authenticated and then decrypted

Before You Get Started

Read the Security Notes below

Installation

npm install mongoose-encryption

Usage

Generate and store keys separately. They should probably live in environment variables, but be sure not to lose them. You can either use a single secret string of any length; or a pair of base64 strings (a 32-byte encryptionKey and a 64-byte signingKey ).

A great way to securely generate this pair of keys is openssl rand -base64 32; openssl rand -base64 64;

Basic

By default, all fields are encrypted except for _id , __v , and fields with indexes

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var encrypt = require ( 'mongoose-encryption' ); var userSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ name : String , age : Number }); var encKey = process.env.SOME_32BYTE_BASE64_STRING; var sigKey = process.env.SOME_64BYTE_BASE64_STRING; userSchema.plugin(encrypt, { encryptionKey : encKey, signingKey : sigKey }); User = mongoose.model( 'User' , userSchema);

And you're all set. find works transparently (though you cannot query fields that are encrypted) and you can make New documents as normal, but you should not use the lean option on a find if you want the document to be authenticated and decrypted. findOne , findById , etc..., as well as save and create also all work as normal. update will work fine on unencrypted and unauthenticated fields, but will not work correctly if encrypted or authenticated fields are involved.

Exclude Certain Fields from Encryption

To exclude additional fields (other than _id and indexed fields), pass the excludeFromEncryption option

userSchema .plugin (encrypt, { encryptionKey : encKey, signingKey : sigKey, excludeFromEncryption : [ 'age' ] });

Encrypt Only Certain Fields

You can also specify exactly which fields to encrypt with the encryptedFields option. This overrides the defaults and all other options.

userSchema .plugin (encrypt, { encryptionKey : encKey, signingKey : sigKey, encryptedFields : [ 'age' ] });

Authenticate Additional Fields

By default, the encrypted parts of documents are authenticated along with the _id to prevent copy/paste attacks by an attacker with database write access. If you use one of the above options such that only part of your document is encrypted, you might want to authenticate the fields kept in cleartext to prevent tampering. In particular, consider authenticating any fields used for authorization, such as email , isAdmin , or password (though password should probably be in the encrypted block). You can do this with the additionalAuthenticatedFields option.

userSchema .plugin (encrypt, { encryptionKey : encKey, signingKey : sigKey, excludeFromEncryption : [ 'isAdmin' ], additionalAuthenticatedFields : [ 'isAdmin' ] });

Note that the most secure choice is to include all non-encrypted fields for authentication, as this prevents tampering with any part of the document.

Nested Fields

Nested fields can be addressed in options using dot notation. For example, encryptedFields: ['nest.secretBird']

Renaming an Encrypted Collection

To guard against cross-collection attacks, the collection name is included in the signed block. This means that if you simply change the name of a collection in Mongo (and therefore update the model name in Mongoose), authentication would fail. To restore functionality, pass in the collectionId option with the old model name.

poweruserSchema.plugin(encrypt, { encryptionKey : encKey, signingKey : sigKey, collectionId : `User` }); PowerUser = mongoose.model( 'PowerUser' , poweruserSchema);

Encrypt Specific Fields of Sub Docs

You can even encrypt fields of sub-documents, you just need to add the encrypt plugin to the subdocument schema. Subdocuments are not self-authenticated, so you should consider adding the encrypt plugin to the parent schema as well for the authentication it provides, or if you would like to avoid that overhead, add the encrypt.encryptedChildren plugin to the parent schema if you will continue to work with documents following saves.

var hidingPlaceSchema = new Schema({ latitude : Number , longitude : Number , nickname : String }); hidingPlaceSchema.plugin(encrypt, { encryptionKey : encKey, signingKey : sigKey, excludeFromEncryption : [ 'nickname' ] }); var userSchema = new Schema({ name : String , locationsOfGold : [hidingPlaceSchema] }); userSchema.plugin(encrypt, { encryptionKey : encKey, signingKey : sigKey, additionalAuthenticatedFields : [ 'locationsOfGold' ], encryptedFields : [] }); userSchema.plugin(encrypt.encryptedChildren);

The need for encrypt.encryptedChildren arises because of the order of middleware hooks in Mongoose 5.x.

Save Behavior

By default, documents are decrypted after they are saved to the database, so that you can continue to work with them transparently.

joe = new User ({ name : 'Joe' , age : 42 }); joe.save( function ( err ) { console .log(joe.name); console .log(joe.age); console .log(joe._ct); });

You can turn off this behavior, and slightly improve performance, using the decryptPostSave option.

userSchema.plugin(encrypt, { ..., decryptPostSave : false }); ... joe = new User ({ name : 'Joe' , age : 42 }); joe.save( function ( err ) { console .log(joe.name); console .log(joe.age); console .log(joe._ct); });

Secret String Instead of Two Keys

For convenience, you can also pass in a single secret string instead of two keys.

var secret = process.env.SOME_LONG_UNGUESSABLE_STRING; userSchema.plugin(encrypt, { secret: secret });

Changing Options

For the most part, you can seemlessly update the plugin options. This won't immediately change what is stored in the database, but it will change how documents are saved moving forwards.

However, you cannot change the following options once you've started using them for a collection:

secret

encryptionKey

signingKey

collectionId

Instance Methods

You can also encrypt, decrypt, sign, and authenticate documents at will (as long as the model includes the plugin). decrypt , sign , and authenticate are all idempotent. encrypt is not.

joe = new User ({ name : 'Joe' , age : 42 }); joe.encrypt( function ( err ) { if (err) { return handleError(err); } console .log(joe.name); console .log(joe.age); console .log(joe._ct); joe.decrypt( function ( err ) { if (err) { return handleError(err); } console .log(joe.name); console .log(joe.age); console .log(joe._ct); }); });

joe.age = 30 joe.sign( function ( err ) { if (err) { return handleError(err); } console .log(joe.name); console .log(joe.age); console .log(joe._ac); joe.authenticate( function ( err ) { if (err) { return handleError(err); } console .log(joe.name); console .log(joe.age); console .log(joe._ac); joe.age = 22 joe.authenticate( function ( err ) { if (err) { return handleError(err); } console .log(joe.name); }); });

There are also decryptSync and authenticateSync functions, which execute synchronously and throw if an error is hit.

Getting Started with an Existing Collection

If you are using mongoose-encryption on an empty collection, you can immediately begin to use it as above. To use it on an existing collection, you'll need to either run a migration or use less secure options.

The Secure Way

To prevent tampering of the documents, each document is required by default to have a signature upon find . The class method migrateToA() encrypts and signs all documents in the collection. This should go without saying, but backup your database before running the migration below.

userSchema.plugin(encrypt.migrations, { .... }); User = mongoose.model( 'User' , userSchema); User.migrateToA( function ( err ) { if (err){ throw err; } console .log( 'Migration successful' ); });

Following the migration, you can use the plugin as above.

The Quick Way

You can also start using the plugin on an existing collection without a migration, by allowing authentication to succeed on documents unsigned documents. This is less secure, but you can always switch to the more secure options later.

userSchema .plugin ( encrypt , { requireAuthenticationCode : false, .... });

Migrating from Versions ≤ 0.11.0

If you're using an earlier version of mongoose-encryption, it is recommended that you upgrade. This version adds authentication, without which an attacker with write access to your database may be able to decrypt documents they should not otherwise be able to access, depending on the details of your application.

Resolve breaking changes Rename key -> encryptionKey Add signingKey as 64-byte base64 string (generate with openssl rand -base64 64 ) Run migrations If you have encrypted subdocuments, first run the class method migrateSubDocsToA() on the parent collection userSchema.plugin(encrypt.migrations, { .... }); User = mongoose.model( 'User' , userSchema); User.migrateSubDocsToA( 'locationsOfGold' , function ( err ) { if (err){ throw err; } console .log( 'Subdocument migration successful' ); }); Run the class method migrateToA() on any encrypted collections (that are not themselves subdocuments) userSchema.plugin(encrypt.migrations, { .... }); User = mongoose.model( 'User' , userSchema); User.migrateToA( function ( err ) { if (err){ throw err; } console .log( 'Migration successful' ); });

Suggestions Set additionalAuthenticatedFields to include, at minimum, all fields involved in authorizing access to a document in your application If using encrypted subdocuments, note additional recommendations here

Deprecations Rename fields -> encryptedFields Rename exclude -> excludeFromEncryption



Pros & Cons of Encrypting Multiple Fields at Once

Advantages:

All Mongoose data types supported via a single code path

Faster encryption/decryption when working with the entire document

Smaller encrypted documents

Disadvantages:

Cannot select individual encrypted fields in a query nor unset or rename encrypted fields via an update operation

Potentially slower in cases where you only want to decrypt a subset of the document

Transactions including the entire encrypted/authenticated block are effectively enforced. Updating any encrypted or authenticated field forces them all to be marked as modified.

Security Notes

Always store your keys and secrets outside of version control and separate from your database. An environment variable on your application server works well for this.

Additionally, store your encryption key offline somewhere safe. If you lose it, there is no way to retrieve your encrypted data.

Encrypting passwords is no substitute for appropriately hashing them. bcrypt is one great option. Here's one nice implementation. Once you've already hashed the password, you may as well encrypt it too. Defense in depth, as they say. Just add the mongoose-encryption plugin to the schema after any hashing middleware.

If an attacker gains access to your application server, they likely have access to both the database and the key. At that point, neither encryption nor authentication do you any good.

How to Run Unit Tests

Install dependencies with npm install and install mongo if you don't have it yet Start mongo with mongod (or brew services start mongodb-community ) Run tests with npm test

Security Issue Reporting / Disclaimer

See SECURITY.md

Acknowledgements

Huge thanks goes out to Cinch Financial for supporting this plugin through version 1.0, as well as @stash for pointing out the limitations of earlier versions which lacked authentication and providing invaluable guidance and review on version 0.12.0.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016-2022 Joseph Goldbeck

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Joseph Goldbeck and Connect Financial, LLC

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.