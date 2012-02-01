mongoose-dummy is an automatic dummy object generator for mongoose using only the schema definition built for Node.js.

Installation

Latest release: npm install mongoose-dummy

Usage

Generates dummy object from model

model : Mongoose schema object

: Mongoose schema object opts : Generation options, where the options are in the following format:

{ ignore : Array , autoDetect : Boolean , applyFilter : Boolean , returnDate : Boolean , custom : { email : [ String , Array , Object ], phone : [ String , Array , Object ], password : [ String , Array , Object ] } }

Option Type Usage ignore Array It can contains string paths or RegExp of fields to ignore during generation autoDetect Boolean Attempt to detect e-mail, phone, or password and generate corresponding random data, defaults to true applyFilter Boolean Apply lowercase, uppercase, and trim filters on generated object if defined in the path returnDate Boolean Weather to return dates as Date or String custom Object Special generator for specified fields custom.email String, Array, or Object String (field to generate a random e-mails), Array of Strings (fields to generate a random e-mail), or Object {field: String or Array of String, value: Function (custom generator function)} custom.phone String, Array, or Object String (field to generate a random phones), Array of Strings (fields to generate a random phone), or Object {field: String or Array of String, value: Function (custom generator function)} custom.password String, Array, or Object String (field to generate a random passwords), Array of Strings (fields to generate a random password), or Object {field: String or Array of String, value: Function (custom generator function)} force Object paths to set it to certain values

Helper function to extract all paths definition from model.

Usage Example

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); const dummy = require ( 'mongoose-dummy' ); const ignoredFields = [ '_id' , 'created_at' , '__v' , /detail.*_info/]; let genderValues = [ 'Male' , 'Female' ] let schemaDefinition = new mongoose.Schema({ name : { type : String , required : true , lowercase : true , trim : true }, email : { type : String , }, birth_date : { type : Date }, gender : { type : String , enum : genderValues }, data : { type : Object , default : null }, results : [ { score : Number , course : Number } ], is_student : { type : Boolean }, parent : { type : mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId }, detail : { main_info : String , some_info : String , none_match : String }, created_at : { type : Date , default : Date .now } }); let model = mongoose.model( 'Student' , schemaDefinition); let randomObject = dummy(model, { ignore : ignoredFields, returnDate : true }) console .log(randomObject);

Testing

To run the test cases use npm test

License

Licensed under MIT

Author

Feel free to Contact us and improve the code.