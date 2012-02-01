openbase logo
Readme

mongoose-dummy 1.0.4

mongoose-dummy is an automatic dummy object generator for mongoose using only the schema definition built for Node.js.

Installation

  • Latest release:

    npm install mongoose-dummy

Usage

dummy(model, opts)

Generates dummy object from model

  • model: Mongoose schema object
  • opts: Generation options, where the options are in the following format:
        {
          ignore: Array,
          autoDetect: Boolean,
          applyFilter: Boolean,
          returnDate: Boolean,
          custom: {
             email: [String, Array, Object],
             phone: [String, Array, Object],
             password: [String, Array, Object]
          }
        }
OptionTypeUsage
ignoreArrayIt can contains string paths or RegExp of fields to ignore during generation
autoDetectBooleanAttempt to detect e-mail, phone, or password and generate corresponding random data, defaults to true
applyFilterBooleanApply lowercase, uppercase, and trim filters on generated object if defined in the path
returnDateBooleanWeather to return dates as Date or String
customObjectSpecial generator for specified fields
custom.emailString, Array, or ObjectString (field to generate a random e-mails), Array of Strings (fields to generate a random e-mail), or Object {field: String or Array of String, value: Function (custom generator function)}
custom.phoneString, Array, or ObjectString (field to generate a random phones), Array of Strings (fields to generate a random phone), or Object {field: String or Array of String, value: Function (custom generator function)}
custom.passwordString, Array, or ObjectString (field to generate a random passwords), Array of Strings (fields to generate a random password), or Object {field: String or Array of String, value: Function (custom generator function)}
forceObjectpaths to set it to certain values

dummy.getPaths(model)

Helper function to extract all paths definition from model.

Usage Example

const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const dummy = require('mongoose-dummy');
const ignoredFields = ['_id','created_at', '__v', /detail.*_info/];
let genderValues = ['Male', 'Female']
let schemaDefinition = new mongoose.Schema({
    name: {
        type: String,
        required: true,
        lowercase: true,
        trim: true
    },
    email: {
        type: String,
    },
    birth_date: {
        type: Date
    },
    gender: {
        type: String,
        enum: genderValues
    },
    data: {
        type: Object,
        default: null
    },
    results: [
        {
            score: Number,
            course: Number
        }
    ],
    is_student: {
        type: Boolean
    },
    parent: {
        type: mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId
    },
    detail: {
        main_info: String,
        some_info: String,
        none_match: String
    },
    created_at: {
        type: Date,
        default: Date.now
    }
});
let model = mongoose.model('Student', schemaDefinition);
let randomObject = dummy(model, {
    ignore: ignoredFields,
    returnDate: true
})
console.log(randomObject);

/* Result:
{
    "name": "lyda.renner84",
    "data": {
        "de_AT": {
            "name": "Josianne Bins",
            "email": "Camden24@yahoo.com",
            "phone": "198.514.9229 x60299",
            "posts": [{
                "words": "maxime quia sit",
                "sentence": "Fuga vel in architecto ut modi sequi aliquam debitis.",
                "sentences": "Reprehenderit ratione consequuntu.."
            }, {
                "words": "dignissimos qui qui",
                "sentence": "Eveniet est unde quis sit et ab.",
                "sentences": "Sit eos quaerat aut quisquam unde..",
                "paragraph": "Quasi et numquam cumque neque rerum aliquam ullam.."
            }],
            "address": {
                "geo": {
                    "lat": "25.9144",
                    "lng": "6.0991"
                },
                "city": "Amaraville",
                "state": "Indiana",
                "streetA": "O'Conner Prairie",
                "streetB": "5722 Shane Grove",
                "streetC": "8040 Hane Roads Suite 402",
                "streetD": "Apt. 816",
                "country": "Kenya",
                "zipcode": "74052"
            },
            "website": "garnett.net",
            "company": {
                "bs": "cross-platform facilitate deliverables",
                "name": "Morissette LLC",
                "catchPhrase": "Self-enabling intangible methodology"
            },
            "username": "Emanuel.Botsford37",
            "accountHistory": [{
                "amount": "473.69",
                "date": "2012-02-01T22:00:00.000Z",
                "business": "Lang, Hudson and Heller",
                "name": "Savings Account 3906",
                "type": "invoice",
                "account": "60253551"
            }, {
                "amount": "824.69",
                "date": "2012-02-01T22:00:00.000Z",
                "business": "Rice - Price",
                "name": "Credit Card Account 8924",
                "type": "withdrawal",
                "account": "62599733"
            }]
        }
        }
    },
    "email": "Lilian.Quigley@hotmail.com",
    "gender": "Male",
    "parent": "59d0ff689b95b02fec446c55",
    "results": [{
        "score": 61,
        "course": 51
    }, {
        "score": 38,
        "course": 63
    }],
    "birth_date": "2017-09-30T14:57:01.279Z",
    "is_student": true,
    "detail": {
        "none_match": "Wade_Robel"
    }
}*/

Testing

To run the test cases use npm test

License

Licensed under MIT

Author

Feel free to Contact us and improve the code.

