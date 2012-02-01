mongoose-dummy is an automatic dummy object generator for mongoose using only the schema definition built for Node.js.
npm install mongoose-dummy
model: Mongoose schema object
opts: Generation options, where the options are in the following format:
{
ignore: Array,
autoDetect: Boolean,
applyFilter: Boolean,
returnDate: Boolean,
custom: {
email: [String, Array, Object],
phone: [String, Array, Object],
password: [String, Array, Object]
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Usage
|ignore
|Array
|It can contains string paths or RegExp of fields to ignore during generation
|autoDetect
|Boolean
|Attempt to detect e-mail, phone, or password and generate corresponding random data, defaults to true
|applyFilter
|Boolean
|Apply lowercase, uppercase, and trim filters on generated object if defined in the path
|returnDate
|Boolean
|Weather to return dates as Date or String
|custom
|Object
|Special generator for specified fields
|custom.email
|String, Array, or Object
|String (field to generate a random e-mails), Array of Strings (fields to generate a random e-mail), or Object
{field: String or Array of String, value: Function (custom generator function)}
|custom.phone
|String, Array, or Object
|String (field to generate a random phones), Array of Strings (fields to generate a random phone), or Object
{field: String or Array of String, value: Function (custom generator function)}
|custom.password
|String, Array, or Object
|String (field to generate a random passwords), Array of Strings (fields to generate a random password), or Object
{field: String or Array of String, value: Function (custom generator function)}
|force
|Object
|paths to set it to certain values
Helper function to extract all paths definition from model.
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const dummy = require('mongoose-dummy');
const ignoredFields = ['_id','created_at', '__v', /detail.*_info/];
let genderValues = ['Male', 'Female']
let schemaDefinition = new mongoose.Schema({
name: {
type: String,
required: true,
lowercase: true,
trim: true
},
email: {
type: String,
},
birth_date: {
type: Date
},
gender: {
type: String,
enum: genderValues
},
data: {
type: Object,
default: null
},
results: [
{
score: Number,
course: Number
}
],
is_student: {
type: Boolean
},
parent: {
type: mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId
},
detail: {
main_info: String,
some_info: String,
none_match: String
},
created_at: {
type: Date,
default: Date.now
}
});
let model = mongoose.model('Student', schemaDefinition);
let randomObject = dummy(model, {
ignore: ignoredFields,
returnDate: true
})
console.log(randomObject);
/* Result:
{
"name": "lyda.renner84",
"data": {
"de_AT": {
"name": "Josianne Bins",
"email": "Camden24@yahoo.com",
"phone": "198.514.9229 x60299",
"posts": [{
"words": "maxime quia sit",
"sentence": "Fuga vel in architecto ut modi sequi aliquam debitis.",
"sentences": "Reprehenderit ratione consequuntu.."
}, {
"words": "dignissimos qui qui",
"sentence": "Eveniet est unde quis sit et ab.",
"sentences": "Sit eos quaerat aut quisquam unde..",
"paragraph": "Quasi et numquam cumque neque rerum aliquam ullam.."
}],
"address": {
"geo": {
"lat": "25.9144",
"lng": "6.0991"
},
"city": "Amaraville",
"state": "Indiana",
"streetA": "O'Conner Prairie",
"streetB": "5722 Shane Grove",
"streetC": "8040 Hane Roads Suite 402",
"streetD": "Apt. 816",
"country": "Kenya",
"zipcode": "74052"
},
"website": "garnett.net",
"company": {
"bs": "cross-platform facilitate deliverables",
"name": "Morissette LLC",
"catchPhrase": "Self-enabling intangible methodology"
},
"username": "Emanuel.Botsford37",
"accountHistory": [{
"amount": "473.69",
"date": "2012-02-01T22:00:00.000Z",
"business": "Lang, Hudson and Heller",
"name": "Savings Account 3906",
"type": "invoice",
"account": "60253551"
}, {
"amount": "824.69",
"date": "2012-02-01T22:00:00.000Z",
"business": "Rice - Price",
"name": "Credit Card Account 8924",
"type": "withdrawal",
"account": "62599733"
}]
}
}
},
"email": "Lilian.Quigley@hotmail.com",
"gender": "Male",
"parent": "59d0ff689b95b02fec446c55",
"results": [{
"score": 61,
"course": 51
}, {
"score": 38,
"course": 63
}],
"birth_date": "2017-09-30T14:57:01.279Z",
"is_student": true,
"detail": {
"none_match": "Wade_Robel"
}
}*/
To run the test cases use
npm test
Licensed under MIT
Feel free to Contact us and improve the code.