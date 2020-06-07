Stores and Manages all the differences and versions, any Mongo collection goes through it's lifecycle.

Installation

npm

npm install mongoose-diff-history

Operation

Each update will create a history record with jsonDiff of the change. This helps in tracking all the changes happened to an object from the beginning.

Following will be the structure of the diff history being saved:

diff Collection schema:

_id : mongo id of the diff object collectionName: Name of the collection for which diff is saved collectionId : Mongo Id of the collection being modified diff: diff object user : User who modified reason: Why the collection is modified createdAt: When the collection is modified _v: version

Usage

Use as you would any Mongoose plugin:

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), diffHistory = require ( 'mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory' ), schema = new mongoose.Schema({ ... }); schema.plugin(diffHistory.plugin);

The plugin also has an omit option which accepts either a string or array. This will omit the given keys from history. Follows dot syntax for deeply nested values.

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); const diffHistory = require ( 'mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory' ); const schema = new mongoose.Schema({ someField : String , ignoredField : String , some : { deepField : String } }); schema.plugin(diffHistory.plugin, { omit : [ 'ignoredField' , 'some.deepField' ] });

Helper Methods

You can get all the histories created for an object using following method:

const diffHistory = require ( 'mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory' ); const expandableFields = [ 'abc' , 'def' ]; diffHistory.getHistories( 'modelName' , ObjectId, expandableFields, function ( err, histories ) {}); diffHistory .getHistories( 'modelName' , ObjectId, expandableFields) .then( histories => {}) .catch( console .error);

If you just want the raw histories return with json diff patches:

const diffHistory = require ( 'mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory' ); diffHistory.getDiffs( 'modelName' , ObjectId, function ( err, histories ) {}); diffHistory .getDiffs( 'modelName' , ObjectId) .then( histories => {}) .catch( console .error); diffHistory .getDiffs( 'modelName' , ObjectId, { select : 'diff user' }) .then( histories => {}) .catch( console .error);

You can get an older version of the object using following method:

const diffHistory = require ( 'mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory' ); diffHistory.getVersion(mongooseModel, ObjectId, version, function ( err, oldObject ) {}); diffHistory .getVersion(mongooseModel, ObjectId, version) .then( oldObject => {}) .catch( console .error);

You can also use Mongoose query options with getVersion like so:

const diffHistory = require ( 'mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory' ); diffHistory.getVersion( mongooseModel, ObjectId, version, { lean : true }, function ( err, oldObject ) {} ); diffHistory .getVersion(mongooseModel, ObjectId, version, { lean : true }) .then( oldObject => {}) .catch( console .error);

Example

I have created an example express service (documentation here), demonstrating this plugin via an simple employee schema, checkout example directory in this repo.

Contributing

This project is now using Conventional Commit syntax for commit messages, to allow for easier updates in change logs & release notes. Please follow these conventions in your commits.