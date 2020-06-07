Stores and Manages all the differences and versions, any Mongo collection goes through it's lifecycle.
npm install mongoose-diff-history
Each update will create a history record with jsonDiff of the change. This helps in tracking all the changes happened to an object from the beginning.
Following will be the structure of the diff history being saved:
diff Collection schema:
_id : mongo id of the diff object
collectionName: Name of the collection for which diff is saved
collectionId : Mongo Id of the collection being modified
diff: diff object
user: User who modified
reason: Why the collection is modified
createdAt: When the collection is modified
_v: version
Use as you would any Mongoose plugin:
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
diffHistory = require('mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory'),
schema = new mongoose.Schema({ ... });
schema.plugin(diffHistory.plugin);
The plugin also has an omit option which accepts either a string or array. This will omit the given keys from history. Follows dot syntax for deeply nested values.
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const diffHistory = require('mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory');
const schema = new mongoose.Schema({
someField: String,
ignoredField: String,
some: {
deepField: String
}
});
schema.plugin(diffHistory.plugin, { omit: ['ignoredField', 'some.deepField'] });
You can get all the histories created for an object using following method:
const diffHistory = require('mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory');
const expandableFields = ['abc', 'def'];
diffHistory.getHistories('modelName', ObjectId, expandableFields, function (
err,
histories
) {});
// or, as a promise
diffHistory
.getHistories('modelName', ObjectId, expandableFields)
.then(histories => {})
.catch(console.error);
If you just want the raw histories return with json diff patches:
const diffHistory = require('mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory');
diffHistory.getDiffs('modelName', ObjectId, function (err, histories) {});
// or, as a promise
diffHistory
.getDiffs('modelName', ObjectId)
.then(histories => {})
.catch(console.error);
// with optional query parameters:
diffHistory
.getDiffs('modelName', ObjectId, { select: 'diff user' })
.then(histories => {})
.catch(console.error);
You can get an older version of the object using following method:
const diffHistory = require('mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory');
diffHistory.getVersion(mongooseModel, ObjectId, version, function (
err,
oldObject
) {});
// or, as a promise
diffHistory
.getVersion(mongooseModel, ObjectId, version)
.then(oldObject => {})
.catch(console.error);
You can also use Mongoose query options with getVersion like so:
const diffHistory = require('mongoose-diff-history/diffHistory');
diffHistory.getVersion(
mongooseModel,
ObjectId,
version,
{ lean: true },
function (err, oldObject) {}
);
// or, as a promise
diffHistory
.getVersion(mongooseModel, ObjectId, version, { lean: true })
.then(oldObject => {})
.catch(console.error);
I have created an example express service (documentation here), demonstrating this plugin via an simple employee schema, checkout
example directory in this repo.
This project is now using Conventional Commit syntax for commit messages, to allow for easier updates in change logs & release notes. Please follow these conventions in your commits.