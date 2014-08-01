Mongoose Delete Plugin

mongoose-delete is simple and lightweight plugin that enables soft deletion of documents in MongoDB. This code is based on riyadhalnur's plugin mongoose-softdelete.

Features

Installation

Install using npm

npm install mongoose- delete

TypeScript support

The plugin currently does not have its own type definition. Please be free to use @types/mongoose-delete.

In doing so, you should make use of the SoftDeleteModel type, instead of the Model type.

import { Schema, model, connect } from 'mongoose' ; import { SoftDeleteModel }, MongooseDelete from 'mongoose-delete' ; interface Pet extends SoftDeleteDocument { name: string ; } const PetSchema = new Schema<Pet>({ name: String }); PetSchema.plugin(MongooseDelete, { deletedBy: true , deletedByType: String }); const model: SoftDeleteModel = model<Pet>( 'Pet' , PetSchema); export default model;

Usage

We can use this plugin with or without options.

Simple usage

var mongoose_delete = require ( 'mongoose-delete' ); var PetSchema = new Schema({ name : String }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete); var Pet = mongoose.model( 'Pet' , PetSchema); var fluffy = new Pet({ name : 'Fluffy' }); fluffy.save( function ( ) { fluffy.delete( function ( ) { fluffy.restore( function ( ) { }); }); }); var examplePetId = mongoose.Types.ObjectId( "53da93b16b4a6670076b16bf" ); Pet.deleteById(examplePetId, function ( err, petDocument ) { });

Save time of deletion

var mongoose_delete = require ( 'mongoose-delete' ); var PetSchema = new Schema({ name : String }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { deletedAt : true }); var Pet = mongoose.model( 'Pet' , PetSchema); var fluffy = new Pet({ name : 'Fluffy' }); fluffy.save( function ( ) { fluffy.delete( function ( ) { fluffy.restore( function ( ) { }); }); });

Who has deleted the data?

var mongoose_delete = require ( 'mongoose-delete' ); var PetSchema = new Schema({ name : String }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { deletedBy : true }); var Pet = mongoose.model( 'Pet' , PetSchema); var fluffy = new Pet({ name : 'Fluffy' }); fluffy.save( function ( ) { var idUser = mongoose.Types.ObjectId( "53da93b16b4a6670076b16bf" ); fluffy.delete(idUser, function ( ) { fluffy.restore( function ( ) { }); }); });

The type for deletedBy does not have to be ObjectId , you can set a custom type, such as String .

var mongoose_delete = require ( 'mongoose-delete' ); var PetSchema = new Schema({ name : String }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { deletedBy : true , deletedByType : String }); var Pet = mongoose.model( 'Pet' , PetSchema); var fluffy = new Pet({ name : 'Fluffy' }); fluffy.save( function ( ) { var idUser = "my-custom-user-id" ; fluffy.delete(idUser, function ( ) { fluffy.restore( function ( ) { }); }); });

Bulk delete and restore

var mongoose_delete = require ( 'mongoose-delete' ); var PetSchema = new Schema({ name : String , age : Number }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete); var Pet = mongoose.model( 'Pet' , PetSchema); var idUser = mongoose.Types.ObjectId( "53da93b16b4a6670076b16bf" ); Pet.delete( function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.delete({ age : 10 }, function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.delete({}, idUser, function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.delete({ age : 10 }, idUser, function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.delete().exec( function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.delete({ age : 10 }).exec( function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.delete({}, idUser).exec( function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.delete({ age : 10 }, idUser).exec( function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.restore( function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.restore({ age : 10 }, function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.restore().exec( function ( err, result ) { ... }); Pet.restore({ age : 10 }).exec( function ( err, result ) { ... });

Method overridden

We have the option to override all standard methods or only specific methods. Overridden methods will exclude deleted documents from results, documents that have deleted = true . Every overridden method will have two additional methods, so we will be able to work with deleted documents.

only not deleted documents only deleted documents all documents count() countDeleted countWithDeleted countDocuments() countDocumentsDeleted countDocumentsWithDeleted find() findDeleted findWithDeleted findOne() findOneDeleted findOneWithDeleted findOneAndUpdate() findOneAndUpdateDeleted findOneAndUpdateWithDeleted update() updateDeleted updateWithDeleted updateOne() updateOneDeleted updateOneWithDeleted updateMany() updateManyDeleted updateManyWithDeleted aggregate() aggregateDeleted aggregateWithDeleted

Examples how to override one or multiple methods

var mongoose_delete = require ( 'mongoose-delete' ); var PetSchema = new Schema({ name : String }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods : 'all' }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods : true }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods : [ 'count' , 'find' , 'findOne' , 'findOneAndUpdate' , 'update' ] }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods : [ 'count' , 'countDocuments' , 'find' ] }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods : [ 'count' , 'find' , 'errorXyz' ] }); var Pet = mongoose.model( 'Pet' , PetSchema); Pet.find( function ( err, documents ) { }); Pet.findDeleted( function ( err, documents ) { }); Pet.findWithDeleted( function ( err, documents ) { });

Disable model validation on delete

var mongoose_delete = require ( 'mongoose-delete' ); var PetSchema = new Schema({ name : { type : String , required : true } }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { validateBeforeDelete : true }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { validateBeforeDelete : false });

Create index on fields

var mongoose_delete = require ( 'mongoose-delete' ); var PetSchema = new Schema({ name : String }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { indexFields : 'all' }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { indexFields : true }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { indexFields : [ 'deleted' , 'deletedBy' ] }); PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { indexFields : [ 'deletedAt' ] });

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Sanel Deljkic http://dsanel.github.io/

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.