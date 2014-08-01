mongoose-delete is simple and lightweight plugin that enables soft deletion of documents in MongoDB. This code is based on riyadhalnur's plugin mongoose-softdelete.
$ne operator using
{use$neOperator: false}. Before you start to use this option please check #50.
{ withDeleted: true })
Install using npm
npm install mongoose-delete
The plugin currently does not have its own type definition. Please be free to use @types/mongoose-delete.
In doing so, you should make use of the
SoftDeleteModel type, instead of the
Model type.
import { Schema, model, connect } from 'mongoose';
import { SoftDeleteModel }, MongooseDelete from 'mongoose-delete';
interface Pet extends SoftDeleteDocument {
name: string;
}
const PetSchema = new Schema<Pet>({
name: String
});
PetSchema.plugin(MongooseDelete, { deletedBy: true, deletedByType: String });
const model: SoftDeleteModel = model<Pet>('Pet', PetSchema);
export default model;
We can use this plugin with or without options.
var mongoose_delete = require('mongoose-delete');
var PetSchema = new Schema({
name: String
});
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete);
var Pet = mongoose.model('Pet', PetSchema);
var fluffy = new Pet({ name: 'Fluffy' });
fluffy.save(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: false, name: 'Fluffy' }
// note: you should invoke exactly delete() method instead of standard fluffy.remove()
fluffy.delete(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: true, name: 'Fluffy' }
fluffy.restore(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: false, name: 'Fluffy' }
});
});
});
var examplePetId = mongoose.Types.ObjectId("53da93b16b4a6670076b16bf");
// INFO: Example usage of deleteById static method
Pet.deleteById(examplePetId, function (err, petDocument) {
// mongodb: { deleted: true, name: 'Fluffy', _id: '53da93b1...' }
});
var mongoose_delete = require('mongoose-delete');
var PetSchema = new Schema({
name: String
});
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { deletedAt : true });
var Pet = mongoose.model('Pet', PetSchema);
var fluffy = new Pet({ name: 'Fluffy' });
fluffy.save(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: false, name: 'Fluffy' }
// note: you should invoke exactly delete() method instead of standard fluffy.remove()
fluffy.delete(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: true, name: 'Fluffy', deletedAt: ISODate("2014-08-01T10:34:53.171Z")}
fluffy.restore(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: false, name: 'Fluffy' }
});
});
});
var mongoose_delete = require('mongoose-delete');
var PetSchema = new Schema({
name: String
});
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { deletedBy : true });
var Pet = mongoose.model('Pet', PetSchema);
var fluffy = new Pet({ name: 'Fluffy' });
fluffy.save(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: false, name: 'Fluffy' }
var idUser = mongoose.Types.ObjectId("53da93b16b4a6670076b16bf");
// note: you should invoke exactly delete() method instead of standard fluffy.remove()
fluffy.delete(idUser, function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: true, name: 'Fluffy', deletedBy: ObjectId("53da93b16b4a6670076b16bf")}
fluffy.restore(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: false, name: 'Fluffy' }
});
});
});
The type for
deletedBy does not have to be
ObjectId, you can set a custom type, such as
String.
var mongoose_delete = require('mongoose-delete');
var PetSchema = new Schema({
name: String
});
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { deletedBy: true, deletedByType: String });
var Pet = mongoose.model('Pet', PetSchema);
var fluffy = new Pet({ name: 'Fluffy' });
fluffy.save(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: false, name: 'Fluffy' }
var idUser = "my-custom-user-id";
// note: you should invoke exactly delete() method instead of standard fluffy.remove()
fluffy.delete(idUser, function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: true, name: 'Fluffy', deletedBy: 'my-custom-user-id' }
fluffy.restore(function () {
// mongodb: { deleted: false, name: 'Fluffy' }
});
});
});
var mongoose_delete = require('mongoose-delete');
var PetSchema = new Schema({
name: String,
age: Number
});
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete);
var Pet = mongoose.model('Pet', PetSchema);
var idUser = mongoose.Types.ObjectId("53da93b16b4a6670076b16bf");
// Delete multiple object, callback
Pet.delete(function (err, result) { ... });
Pet.delete({age:10}, function (err, result) { ... });
Pet.delete({}, idUser, function (err, result) { ... });
Pet.delete({age:10}, idUser, function (err, result) { ... });
// Delete multiple object, promise
Pet.delete().exec(function (err, result) { ... });
Pet.delete({age:10}).exec(function (err, result) { ... });
Pet.delete({}, idUser).exec(function (err, result) { ... });
Pet.delete({age:10}, idUser).exec(function (err, result) { ... });
// Restore multiple object, callback
Pet.restore(function (err, result) { ... });
Pet.restore({age:10}, function (err, result) { ... });
// Restore multiple object, promise
Pet.restore().exec(function (err, result) { ... });
Pet.restore({age:10}).exec(function (err, result) { ... });
We have the option to override all standard methods or only specific methods. Overridden methods will exclude deleted documents from results, documents that have
deleted = true. Every overridden method will have two additional methods, so we will be able to work with deleted documents.
|only not deleted documents
|only deleted documents
|all documents
|count()
|countDeleted
|countWithDeleted
|countDocuments()
|countDocumentsDeleted
|countDocumentsWithDeleted
|find()
|findDeleted
|findWithDeleted
|findOne()
|findOneDeleted
|findOneWithDeleted
|findOneAndUpdate()
|findOneAndUpdateDeleted
|findOneAndUpdateWithDeleted
|update()
|updateDeleted
|updateWithDeleted
|updateOne()
|updateOneDeleted
|updateOneWithDeleted
|updateMany()
|updateManyDeleted
|updateManyWithDeleted
|aggregate()
|aggregateDeleted
|aggregateWithDeleted
var mongoose_delete = require('mongoose-delete');
var PetSchema = new Schema({
name: String
});
// Override all methods
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods: 'all' });
// or
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods: true });
// Overide only specific methods
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods: ['count', 'find', 'findOne', 'findOneAndUpdate', 'update'] });
// or
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods: ['count', 'countDocuments', 'find'] });
// or (unrecognized method names will be ignored)
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { overrideMethods: ['count', 'find', 'errorXyz'] });
var Pet = mongoose.model('Pet', PetSchema);
// Example of usage overridden methods
Pet.find(function (err, documents) {
// will return only NOT DELETED documents
});
Pet.findDeleted(function (err, documents) {
// will return only DELETED documents
});
Pet.findWithDeleted(function (err, documents) {
// will return ALL documents
});
var mongoose_delete = require('mongoose-delete');
var PetSchema = new Schema({
name: { type: String, required: true }
});
// By default, validateBeforeDelete is set to true
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete);
// the previous line is identical to next line
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { validateBeforeDelete: true });
// To disable model validation on delete, set validateBeforeDelete option to false
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { validateBeforeDelete: false });
// NOTE: This is based on existing Mongoose validateBeforeSave option
// http://mongoosejs.com/docs/guide.html#validateBeforeSave
var mongoose_delete = require('mongoose-delete');
var PetSchema = new Schema({
name: String
});
// Index all field related to plugin (deleted, deletedAt, deletedBy)
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { indexFields: 'all' });
// or
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { indexFields: true });
// Index only specific fields
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { indexFields: ['deleted', 'deletedBy'] });
// or
PetSchema.plugin(mongoose_delete, { indexFields: ['deletedAt'] });
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2014 Sanel Deljkic http://dsanel.github.io/
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.