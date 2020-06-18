Mongoose plugin to enable population of nested models at any level of depth. Support Mongoose 3.8.x and later. Refer to changelog for breaking changes.
Sample usages are based on the following schemas:
var UserSchema = new Schema({})
var CommentSchema = new Schema({
user : {type: Number, ref: 'User'}
})
var PostSchema = new Schema({
user : {type: Number, ref: 'User'},
comments: [{type: Number, ref: 'Comment'}],
likes : [{user: {type: Number, ref: 'User'}}],
approved: {status: Boolean, user: {type: Number, ref: 'User'}}
})
// CHANGE from 1.x: need to pass in mongoose instance
var deepPopulate = require('mongoose-deep-populate')(mongoose);
PostSchema.plugin(deepPopulate, options /* more on options below */);
On
Post model:
// Use callback
Post.deepPopulate(posts, 'comments.user', function (err, _posts) {
// _posts is the same instance as posts and provided for convenience
posts.forEach(function (post) {
// post.comments and post.comments.user are fully populated
});
});
// Use promise
Post.deepPopulate(posts, 'comments.user').then(...);
On an instance of
Post:
// Use callback
post.deepPopulate('comments.user', function (err, _post) {
// _post is the same instance as post and provided for convenience
});
// Use promise
post.deepPopulate('comments.user').then(...);
On
Query (returns the same query object to chain):
Post.find().deepPopulate('comments.user').exec(function (err, posts) { ... });
Post.findOne().deepPopulate('comments.user').exec(function (err, post) { ... });
Post.findById(id).deepPopulate('comments.user').exec(function (err, post) { ... });
Pass paths in a space- or comma-delimited string:
post.deepPopulate('user comments.user likes.user approved.user', cb);
Or use an array of strings:
post.deepPopulate(['comments.user', 'user', 'likes.user', 'approved.user'], cb);
Specify
whitelist option to ensure only certain paths can be populated. This is to prevent potential performance and security issues if you allow API clients to supply population paths.
PostSchema.plugin(deepPopulate, {
whitelist: [
'user',
'comments.user'
]
});
Use the
populate option to supply paths with corresponding Mongoose populate options.
PostSchema.plugin(deepPopulate, {
populate: {
'comments.user': {
select: 'name',
options: {
limit: 5
}
},
'approved.user': {
select: 'name'
}
}
});
Use
rewrite option to rewrite provided paths as well as paths in
whitelist and
populate. This is useful when you allow API clients to supply population paths (e.g. via query string) and want to make these paths more user-friendly. For example:
PostSchema.plugin(deepPopulate, {
rewrite: {
author: 'user',
approver: 'approved.user'
}
});
// assume the query string is: ?populate=author,approver
post.deepPopulate(req.query.populate, cb);
You can override the above plugin options when invoking
deepPopulate.
Post.deepPopulate(posts, paths, {
whitelist: [],
populate: {},
rewrite: {}
}, cb)
post.deepPopulate(paths, {
whitelist: [],
populate: {},
rewrite: {}
}, cb);
Post.find({}).deepPopulate(paths, {
whitelist: [],
populate: {},
rewrite: {}
}).exec(cb)
The test suite will drop the database each run, so only run it against a test database. To run tests, execute this command where
--db is the connection string.
gulp test --db mongodb://127.0.0.1/mongoose_deep_populate_test_db
deepPopulate() on model or model instance.
require
lean to populated documents
rewrites to
whitelist and
populate
deepPopulate to
Query
MIT