openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mdp

mongoose-deep-populate

by Buu Nguyen
3.2.0 (see all)

Mongoose plugin to enable deep population of nested models ⛺

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

469

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mongoose plugin to enable population of nested models at any level of depth. Support Mongoose 3.8.x and later. Refer to changelog for breaking changes.

NPM

Build Status Code Shelter

Usage

Sample usages are based on the following schemas:

var UserSchema = new Schema({})

var CommentSchema = new Schema({
  user  : {type: Number, ref: 'User'}
})

var PostSchema = new Schema({
  user    : {type: Number, ref: 'User'},
  comments: [{type: Number, ref: 'Comment'}],
  likes   : [{user: {type: Number, ref: 'User'}}],
  approved: {status: Boolean, user: {type: Number, ref: 'User'}}
})

Register plugin

// CHANGE from 1.x: need to pass in mongoose instance
var deepPopulate = require('mongoose-deep-populate')(mongoose);
PostSchema.plugin(deepPopulate, options /* more on options below */);

Perform population

On Post model:


// Use callback
Post.deepPopulate(posts, 'comments.user', function (err, _posts) {
  // _posts is the same instance as posts and provided for convenience
  posts.forEach(function (post) {
    // post.comments and post.comments.user are fully populated
  });
});

// Use promise
Post.deepPopulate(posts, 'comments.user').then(...);

On an instance of Post:

// Use callback
post.deepPopulate('comments.user', function (err, _post) {
  // _post is the same instance as post and provided for convenience
});


// Use promise
post.deepPopulate('comments.user').then(...);

On Query (returns the same query object to chain):

Post.find().deepPopulate('comments.user').exec(function (err, posts) { ... });
Post.findOne().deepPopulate('comments.user').exec(function (err, post) { ... });
Post.findById(id).deepPopulate('comments.user').exec(function (err, post) { ... });

Populate multiple paths

Pass paths in a space- or comma-delimited string:

post.deepPopulate('user comments.user likes.user approved.user', cb);

Or use an array of strings:

post.deepPopulate(['comments.user', 'user', 'likes.user', 'approved.user'], cb);

Specify options

Specify whitelist option to ensure only certain paths can be populated. This is to prevent potential performance and security issues if you allow API clients to supply population paths.

PostSchema.plugin(deepPopulate, {
  whitelist: [
    'user',
    'comments.user'
  ]
});

Use the populate option to supply paths with corresponding Mongoose populate options.

PostSchema.plugin(deepPopulate, {
  populate: {
    'comments.user': {
      select: 'name',
      options: {
        limit: 5
      }
    },
    'approved.user': {
      select: 'name'
    }
  }
});

Use rewrite option to rewrite provided paths as well as paths in whitelist and populate. This is useful when you allow API clients to supply population paths (e.g. via query string) and want to make these paths more user-friendly. For example:

PostSchema.plugin(deepPopulate, {
  rewrite: {
    author: 'user',
    approver: 'approved.user'
  }
});

// assume the query string is: ?populate=author,approver
post.deepPopulate(req.query.populate, cb);
Overriding options

You can override the above plugin options when invoking deepPopulate.

Post.deepPopulate(posts, paths, {
  whitelist: [],
  populate: {},
  rewrite: {}
}, cb)

post.deepPopulate(paths, {
  whitelist: [],
  populate: {},
  rewrite: {}
}, cb);

Post.find({}).deepPopulate(paths, {
  whitelist: [],
  populate: {},
  rewrite: {}
}).exec(cb)

Test

The test suite will drop the database each run, so only run it against a test database. To run tests, execute this command where --db is the connection string.

gulp test --db mongodb://127.0.0.1/mongoose_deep_populate_test_db

Changelog

v3.2.0

  • [Bug] Support async callback #70

v3.1.1

  • [Bug] Fix issue custom Promise not work in Mongoose 5

v3.1.0

  • [Feature] Support Mongoose 5

v3.0.0

  • [Feature] Return a promise when invoking deepPopulate() on model or model instance.

v2.0.3

  • [Bug] Fix bug cannot use native ES6 Promise

v2.0.2

  • [Bug] Fix bug populating when there is a subdocument within a linked document (see #29)

v2.0.0

  • [Breaking] Need a mongoose instance passed to the function returned by require
  • [Feature] Support mongoose promise provider

v1.1.0

  • [Feature] Make mongoose a peer dependency to enforce supported versions

v1.0.2

  • [Bug] Fix bug happening when Mongoose#populate does not infer the expected schema

v1.0.1

  • [Bug] Apply lean to populated documents

v1.0.0

  • [Feature] Apply rewrites to whitelist and populate

v0.0.7

  • [Feature] Add deepPopulate to Query
  • [Feature] Support space delimiter in paths

v0.0.6

  • [Feature] Support populate options
  • [Feature] Override options per call
  • [Bug] Handle null paths and callback

v0.0.1

  • Initial release

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial