Mongoose-DBRef is an extension for Mongoose that exposes the DBRef type from the the
node-mongodb-native
driver as a top level type in the Mongoose ORM and provides some utilities, plugins and patches that allow
DBRef instances to be dereferenced from the models.
The extension provides the following types:
DBRef : this is the schema type that can be used for database references
The extension provides the following plugins:
resolveDBRefs : used to create getter/setter methods that resolve DBRefs
dbrefHooks : adds hooks to schema and model for DBRefs
The extension includes the following monkey-patches:
dbref.fetch : used to resolve the dbref against a supplied connection
The extension provides the following utilities:
fetch : fetches the object referenced by a DBRef value
npm install mongoose-dbref
To install all of the types, plugins, patches and utilities provided by the extension into a Mongoose instance:
var mongoose = require("mongoose");
// Create a connection to your database
var db = mongoose.createConnection("mongodb://localhost/sampledb");
// Access the mongoose-dbref module and install everything
var dbref = require("mongoose-dbref");
var utils = dbref.utils
// Install the types, plugins and monkey patches
var loaded = dbref.install(mongoose);
The
loaded value returned contains 2 properties:
loaded.types : the join types that were loaded
loaded.plugins : the extension plugins that were loaded
If you want to control what is installed, you can either install types/plugins/patches separately (see below)
or pass in a second argument to the
install function.
If this second argument is a
Function then it will be used as a filter when installing the types, plugins and
patches. If it is an
Object then the
types property (either a filter
Function or list of type names) is used
when loading the types, the
plugins property (either a filter
Function or list of plugin names) is used when
installing the plugins and the
patches property (either a filter
Function or list of patch names) is used when
installing the patches.
To just install the types provided by the extension:
var mongoose = require("mongoose");
// Create a connection to your database
var db = mongoose.createConnection("mongodb://localhost/sampledb");
// Access the mongoose-dbref module
var dbref = require("mongoose-dbref");
var utils = dbref.utils
// Install the plugins
var loaded = dbref.loadTypes(mongoose);
The
loaded value returned contains the types that were loaded, keyed by the name of each type
loaded.
If you just want to load a specific list of types, or want to filter the types loaded then use one
of the following signatures with the
loadTypes() function:
loadTypes(mongoose, 'dbref') : just loads the
dbref type
loadTypes(mongoose, function(type) { return type.slice(1,2) === 'db'; }) : loads types starting with
db
To just install the plugins provided by the extension:
var mongoose = require("mongoose");
// Create a connection to your database
var db = mongoose.createConnection("mongodb://localhost/sampledb");
// Access the mongoose-dbref module
var dbref = require("mongoose-dbref");
var utils = dbref.utils
// Install the plugins
var loaded = dbref.installPlugins(mongoose);
The
loaded value returned contains the plugins that were loaded, keyed by the name of each plugin
loaded.
If you just want to install a specific list of plugins, or want to filter the plugins loaded then use one
of the following signatures with the
installPlugins() function:
installPlugins(mongoose, 'resolveDBRefs') : just install the
resolveDBRef plugin
installPlugins(mongoose, function(plugin) { return plugin.slice(1,2) === 'db'; }) : installs plugins starting with
db
To just install the patches provided by the extension (all patches, named named patches or filtered patches):
var mongoose = require("mongoose");
// Create a connection to your database
var db = mongoose.createConnection("mongodb://localhost/sampledb");
// Access the mongoose-dbref module and the utilities
var dbref = require("mongoose-dbref");
var utils = dbref.utils;
// Install the monkey patches
dbref.installPatches(mongoose);
If you just want to install a specific list of patches, or want to filter the patches loaded then use one
of the following signatures with the
installPatches() function:
installPatches(mongoose, 'fetch') : just install the
fetch patch
installPatches(mongoose, function(patch) { return patch.slice(1,2) === 'db'; }) : installs patch starting with
db
Once you have loaded the types, or installed the whole extension, you can begin to use them.
DBRef
The
DBRef type is a top-level schema type that can be used to identfied a field as holding
a MongoDb database reference. You use the type as you would any other standard type.
var DBRef = mongoose.SchemaTypes.DBRef;
var LineItemSchema = new Schema({
order: DBRef,
description: String,
cost: Number
});
var OrderSchema = new Schema({
poNumber: String,
lineItems: [DBRef]
});
This will create two schema -
OrderSchema that has a field (
lineItems) which can hold
multiple references, and
LineItemSchema that has a field
order with a single reference.
All of the standard options (
required,
index etc) can be applied to these fields.
Once you have installed the plugins, or installed the whole extension, you can begin to use them.
resolveDBRefs
The
resolveDBRefs plugin can be used to be used to automatically install getter and setter
methods for fields where a
resolve option has been set.
These methods will map DBRef values to/from objects via the database connection of the owning model.
For example:
var LineItemSchema = new Schema({
order: {type: DBRef, resolve: true},
description: String,
cost: Number
});
This will create two methods:
getOrder(callback) - this will asynchronously resolve the
DBRef value in the
order field
setOrder(value) - this will cast the
value (a model) to a
DBRef value that is set in the
order field
In addition if the
cache option is set, then the object resolved from teh
DBRef value will be
cached in a cache property (
$order for the
order field) and the getter method signature
will be changed to
getOrder(callback, force). The additional, optional, parameter
force
can be used to bypass any cached value.
This plugin can be installed on the mongoose instance or on individual schema, but the "owning" mongoose instance for the schema must always be specified during the installation.
dbrefHooks
The
dbrefHooks plugin can be used to create hooks that on the
model and
schema instances that
map to/from
DBRef values.
To do this a
_dbref virtual and a
fetch static are installed on each
schema created such that
the
_dbref virtual will return the
DBRef for the
model instance, and the
fetch static will
resolve a supplied
DBRef and invoke a callback function appropriately.
Once you have installed the patches, or installed the whole extension, you can begin to use them.
dbref.fetch
This
fetch monkey patch to the
DBRef class can be used to resolve a
DBRef value when supplied with
a mongoos database connection and a callback function.
var mongoose = require("mongoose");
var db = mongoose.createConnection("mongodb://localhost/sampledb");
var utils = require("mongoose-dbref").utils;
var LineItem = db.model('LineItem');
LineItem.findById("4dee1f473abd4fbc61000001",
function(err, doc) {
doc.order.fetch(db,
function(err, doc) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("Order = " + doc);
});
});
In this example, the
order of a specific
LineItem is fetched using the database connection that
was used to find the
LineItem instance.
Once you have installed the utilities, or installed the whole extension, you can begin to use them.
fetch
This
fetch utility function can be used to resolve a given
DBRef value when supplied with a mongoose
database connection and a callback function.
var mongoose = require("mongoose");
var db = mongoose.createConnection("mongodb://localhost/sampledb");
var utils = require("mongoose-dbref").utils;
var LineItem = db.model('LineItem');
LineItem.findById("4dee1f473abd4fbc61000001",
function(err, doc) {
utils.fetch(db, doc.order,
function(err, doc) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("Order = " + doc);
});
});
In this example, the
order of a specific
LineItem is fetched using the database connection that
was used to find the
LineItem instance.
MIT License
Stuart Hudson