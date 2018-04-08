Server side table request.

Installation

$ npm install mongoose-datatables

Usage

Configure the plugin in your model

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) var dataTables = require ( 'mongoose-datatables' ) var Schema = mongoose.Schema var UserSchema = new Schema({ first_name : String , last_name : String , username : String }) UserSchema.plugin(dataTables)

Use plugin in your route

app.post( '/table' , (req, res) { User.dataTables({ limit : req.body.length, skip : req.body.start, search : { value : req.body.search.value, fields : [ 'username' ] }, sort : { username : 1 } }).then( function ( table ) { res.json(table); }) });

API

options.totalKey (String) - Default total

(String) - Default total options.dataKey (String) - Default data

(String) - Default data options.formatters (Object) - Specifies multiple formatters that can be used in the query

options.limit (Number) - Specifies mongo limit.

(Number) - Specifies mongo limit. options.skip (Number) - Specifies mongo skip.

(Number) - Specifies mongo skip. options.find (Object) - Specifies selection criteria.

(Object) - Specifies selection criteria. options.select (Object) - Specifies the fields to return.

(Object) - Specifies the fields to return. options.sort (Object) - Specifies the order in which the query returns matching documents.

(Object) - Specifies the order in which the query returns matching documents. options.order , options.columns (Array), (Array) - Specifies the order in which the query returns matching documents and replace the sort option

, (Array), (Array) - Specifies the order in which the query returns matching documents and replace the sort option options.search (Object) - Search.

(Object) - Search. options.populate (Object) - Specifies models to populate.

(Object) - Specifies models to populate. options.formatter (String|Function) - Specifies formatter to use after the query.

Formaters

At query level

User.dataTables({ limit : 20 , formatter : function ( user ) { return { name : user.first_name + ' ' + user.last_name } } })

At schema level

UserSchema.plugin(dataTables, { formatters : { toPublic : function ( user ) { return { name : user.first_name + ' ' + user.last_name } } } });

Use by doing this at query level

User.dataTables({ limit : 20 , formatter : 'toPublic' , })

Note: if you use formatters you get an array of objects on data, instead of the model instance.

License

MIT