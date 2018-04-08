openbase logo
md

mongoose-datatables

by Antonio Sandoval
3.2.0 (see all)

Server side dataTable request.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

mongoose-datatables

Server side table request.

Build Status

Installation

$ npm install mongoose-datatables

Usage

Configure the plugin in your model

var mongoose = require('mongoose')
var dataTables = require('mongoose-datatables')
var Schema = mongoose.Schema

var UserSchema = new Schema({
  first_name: String,
  last_name: String,
  username: String
})

UserSchema.plugin(dataTables)

Use plugin in your route

app.post('/table', (req, res) {
  User.dataTables({
    limit: req.body.length,
    skip: req.body.start,
    search: {
      value: req.body.search.value,
      fields: ['username']
    },
    sort: {
      username: 1
    }
  }).then(function (table) {
    res.json(table); // table.total, table.data
  })
});

API

plugin([options])

  • options.totalKey (String) - Default total
  • options.dataKey (String) - Default data
  • options.formatters (Object) - Specifies multiple formatters that can be used in the query

dataTables([options], [callback])

  • options.limit (Number) - Specifies mongo limit.
  • options.skip (Number) - Specifies mongo skip.
  • options.find (Object) - Specifies selection criteria.
  • options.select (Object) - Specifies the fields to return.
  • options.sort (Object) - Specifies the order in which the query returns matching documents.
  • options.order, options.columns (Array), (Array) - Specifies the order in which the query returns matching documents and replace the sort option
  • options.search (Object) - Search.
  • options.populate (Object) - Specifies models to populate.
  • options.formatter (String|Function) - Specifies formatter to use after the query.

Formaters

At query level

User.dataTables({
  limit: 20,
  formatter: function(user) {
    return {
      name: user.first_name + ' ' + user.last_name
    }
  }
})

At schema level

UserSchema.plugin(dataTables, {
  formatters: {
    toPublic : function (user) {
      return {
        name: user.first_name + ' ' + user.last_name
      }
    }
  }
});

Use by doing this at query level

User.dataTables({
  limit: 20,
  formatter: 'toPublic',
})

Note: if you use formatters you get an array of objects on data, instead of the model instance.

License

MIT

