Server side table request.
$ npm install mongoose-datatables
Configure the plugin in your model
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
var dataTables = require('mongoose-datatables')
var Schema = mongoose.Schema
var UserSchema = new Schema({
first_name: String,
last_name: String,
username: String
})
UserSchema.plugin(dataTables)
Use plugin in your route
app.post('/table', (req, res) {
User.dataTables({
limit: req.body.length,
skip: req.body.start,
search: {
value: req.body.search.value,
fields: ['username']
},
sort: {
username: 1
}
}).then(function (table) {
res.json(table); // table.total, table.data
})
});
options.totalKey (String) - Default total
options.dataKey (String) - Default data
options.formatters (Object) - Specifies multiple formatters that can be used in the query
options.limit (Number) - Specifies mongo limit.
options.skip (Number) - Specifies mongo skip.
options.find (Object) - Specifies selection criteria.
options.select (Object) - Specifies the fields to return.
options.sort (Object) - Specifies the order in which the query returns matching documents.
options.order,
options.columns (Array), (Array) - Specifies the order in which the query returns matching documents and replace the sort option
options.search (Object) - Search.
options.populate (Object) - Specifies models to populate.
options.formatter (String|Function) - Specifies formatter to use after the query.
At query level
User.dataTables({
limit: 20,
formatter: function(user) {
return {
name: user.first_name + ' ' + user.last_name
}
}
})
At schema level
UserSchema.plugin(dataTables, {
formatters: {
toPublic : function (user) {
return {
name: user.first_name + ' ' + user.last_name
}
}
}
});
Use by doing this at query level
User.dataTables({
limit: 20,
formatter: 'toPublic',
})
Note: if you use formatters you get an array of objects on data, instead of the model instance.
MIT