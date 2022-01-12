Version 3.0.0
Server side dataTable request support for mongoose.
Support mongoose version >= 3.8.0
Support mongoDB version >= 2.4
Support DataTable >= 1.10
var DataTable = require('mongoose-datatable');
var options = { debug: true, verbose: true };
DataTable.configure(options);
mongoose.plugin(Datatable.init);
...
model.dataTable(query, {}, function(err, data) {
if (err) { return manageError(err); }
console.log('send data...');
res.send(data);
});
import Datatable from './datatable';
const nologger = { debug: () => { }, info: () => { }, warn: () => { }, error: () => { } } as any;
var options = { logger: nologger };
Datatable.configure(options);
mongoose.plugin(Datatable.init);
...
model.dataTable(query)
.then((data: any) => res.send(data))
.catch(err => manageError(err))
npm install mongoose-datatable
import Datatable from './datatable';
DataTable.configure(options);
Configuration is not mandatory, the default options contains only the default handlers, for other types, an unknown type message is displayed on the console.
option key: logger If the options contains a logger [key: logger]: ILogger, the default logger console is override by it. It allows to use an application specific logger.
interface ILogger {
debug: (...data: any) => void;
info: (...data: any) => void;
warn: (...data: any) => void;
error: (...data: any) => void;
}
option key: handlers The condition handlers is an object that contains handlers (functions) with for key, mongoose schema field type name. eg. String, Date, Boolean... It is possible to declare a default handler (key: default) that will be used if no handler found for a specific type. To not do any search the function should return null. These handlers are called when the module try to build the condition on a field. They can return a condition object for the field to match ( eg.: { $in: [...] } ) and have for arguments:
options: IOptions
The options passed to the model database call.
query: IQuery
The query passed to the model database call.
column: IColumn
The jquery column data.
field: any
The field against the condition is build. This is the mongoose FieldType.
search: ISearch
The search data to build the condition.
global: boolean
If true, the search condition is from jquery global search; if false, it's a specific search on thie field.
String
global\ Match anywere in the string in case insensitive mode.
specific\ If the search string is a regex (match: /^\/.\/$/*) then the regex is used\ Else match anywere in the string in case insensitive mode.
Boolean
global\ No search done
specific\ Match true or false in case insensitive mode.
Date
global\ No search done
specific\ The date search is composed in three parts, the type of the match, the from value and the to value. The from and to value are String dates and the to value is only needed when the type is "<>" or "<=>". The type can be "=" (same as no type), ">", ">=", "<", "<=", "<>", "<=>" meaning respectively equals, greater than, greater or equal than, less than, less or equal than, between and between equals.
Number
global\ No search done
specific\ The number search is composed in three parts, the type of the match, the from value and the to value. The from and to value are number and the to value is only needed when the type is "<>" or "<=>". The type can be "=" (same as no type), ">", ">=", "<", "<=", "<>", "<=>" meaning respectively equals, greater than, greater or equal than, less than, less or equal than, between and between equals.
options: { handlers: { String: StringHandler, Boolean: booleanHandler, Date: dateHandler, default: defaultHandler } }
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
mongoose.plugin(DataTable.init);
If a mongoose schema field is marked as not selectable with the option "select: false". Or if the option dataTableSelect is present and set to false: "dataTableSelect: false". Then the field will not be selected even if it was requested by the dataTable client.
The method datatable was added to all the schema as static method. The method has for parameters:
query
The query parameters send by the dataTable client
options
Options pass to the condition handlers. OPTIONAL parameter.
handlers
Handlers can be given to override the overall behavior of condition builder handlers. The field options.handlers is an object with for keys either a field type (like String, Boolean,,,) or a field path (like username, name.firstName) and for values, functions like the condition handler functions.
conditions
Conditions is an object as the mongoose find conditions. This conditions filter the dataTable data returned and the counts, it is applied as the first conjunction condition.
select
Select is an object, a string or an array as the mongoose query select argument. The select is applied on the find query that return the displayed entities.
callback
The callback called in case of error or when the data have been retrieved.
model.dataTable(query, options)
.then((data: any) => res.send(data))
.catch(err => manageError(err))
- Not implemented yet