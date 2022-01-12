Version 3.0.0

Server side dataTable request support for mongoose.

Support mongoose version >= 3.8.0

Support mongoDB version >= 2.4

Support DataTable >= 1.10

New Functionnalities

Population of ref sub-document or ref sub-documents are done with $lookup in aggregation

Filter and sort are possible on populated sub-documents

add regex search on string fields

Migration

var DataTable = require ( 'mongoose-datatable' ); var options = { debug : true , verbose : true }; DataTable.configure(options); mongoose.plugin(Datatable.init); ... model.dataTable(query, {}, function ( err, data ) { if (err) { return manageError(err); } console .log( 'send data...' ); res.send(data); });

import Datatable from './datatable' ; const nologger = { debug: () => { }, info: () => { }, warn: () => { }, error: () => { } } as any ; var options = { logger: nologger }; Datatable.configure(options); mongoose.plugin(Datatable.init); ... model.dataTable(query) .then( ( data: any ) => res.send(data)) .catch( err => manageError(err))

Install

npm install mongoose-datatable

Loading

import Datatable from './datatable' ;

Configuration

DataTable .configure ( options );

Options

Configuration is not mandatory, the default options contains only the default handlers, for other types, an unknown type message is displayed on the console.

Logger

option key: logger If the options contains a logger [key: logger]: ILogger, the default logger console is override by it. It allows to use an application specific logger.

interface ILogger { debug: ( ...data: any ) => void ; info: ( ...data: any ) => void ; warn: ( ...data: any ) => void ; error: ( ...data: any ) => void ; }

Condition handlers

option key: handlers The condition handlers is an object that contains handlers (functions) with for key, mongoose schema field type name. eg. String, Date, Boolean... It is possible to declare a default handler (key: default) that will be used if no handler found for a specific type. To not do any search the function should return null. These handlers are called when the module try to build the condition on a field. They can return a condition object for the field to match ( eg.: { $in: [...] } ) and have for arguments:

options: IOptions The options passed to the model database call.

query: IQuery The query passed to the model database call.

column: IColumn The jquery column data.

field: any The field against the condition is build. This is the mongoose FieldType.

search: ISearch The search data to build the condition.

global: boolean If true, the search condition is from jquery global search; if false, it's a specific search on thie field.

Default condition handlers

String global\ Match anywere in the string in case insensitive mode. specific\ If the search string is a regex (match: /^\/.\/$/*) then the regex is used\ Else match anywere in the string in case insensitive mode.

Boolean global\ No search done specific\ Match true or false in case insensitive mode.

Date global\ No search done specific\ The date search is composed in three parts, the type of the match, the from value and the to value. The from and to value are String dates and the to value is only needed when the type is "<>" or "<=>". The type can be "=" (same as no type ), ">", ">=", "<", "<=", "<>", "<=>" meaning respectively equals, greater than, greater or equal than, less than, less or equal than, between and between equals.

Number global\ No search done specific\ The number search is composed in three parts, the type of the match, the from value and the to value. The from and to value are number and the to value is only needed when the type is "<>" or "<=>". The type can be "=" (same as no type ), ">", ">=", "<", "<=", "<>", "<=>" meaning respectively equals, greater than, greater or equal than, less than, less or equal than, between and between equals.



options: { handlers: { String: StringHandler, Boolean: booleanHandler, Date: dateHandler, default: defaultHandler } }

Initialization

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); mongoose.plugin(DataTable.init);

Fields

If a mongoose schema field is marked as not selectable with the option "select: false". Or if the option dataTableSelect is present and set to false: "dataTableSelect: false". Then the field will not be selected even if it was requested by the dataTable client.

Usage

The method datatable was added to all the schema as static method. The method has for parameters:

query The query parameters send by the dataTable client

options Options pass to the condition handlers. OPTIONAL parameter. handlers Handlers can be given to override the overall behavior of condition builder handlers. The field options.handlers is an object with for keys either a field type (like String, Boolean,,,) or a field path (like username, name.firstName) and for values, functions like the condition handler functions. conditions Conditions is an object as the mongoose find conditions. This conditions filter the dataTable data returned and the counts, it is applied as the first conjunction condition. select Select is an object, a string or an array as the mongoose query select argument. The select is applied on the find query that return the displayed entities.

callback The callback called in case of error or when the data have been retrieved.

model.dataTable(query, options) .then( ( data: any ) => res.send(data)) .catch( err => manageError(err))

Chunk Search

- Not implemented yet

Change log]