var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var Schema = mongoose.Schema;
// Will add the Currency type to the Mongoose Schema types
require('mongoose-currency').loadType(mongoose);
var Currency = mongoose.Types.Currency;
// If you don't have the Currency variable declared you can use 'mongoose.Types.Currency'
var ProductSchema = Schema({
price: { type: Currency }
});
var Product = mongoose.model('Product', ProductSchema);
var product = new Product({ price: "$1,200.55" });
product.price; // Number: 120055
product.price = 1200;
product.price; // Number 1200 It will not round or multiply. Stored AS IS and should represent $12.00
Accepts mongoose number schema options
// Will validate that the minimum is $200.00 and max is $500.00
var ProductSchema = Schema({
price: { type: Currency, required: true, min: -20000, max: 50000 }
});
// See Gotchas (bottom) for details
To display values to end users remember to call
.toFixed(2)
product.price.toFixed(2); // Returns 1200.55
Make sure to have mocha installed
npm install mocha
in the root directory of the project run
mocha test
The currency is returned as an integer. Why? Because adding two floating points together can have rounding errors.
// Not good
1.03+1.19; // 2.2199999999999998
var product1 = Product.findById('id');
var product2 = Product.findById('id2');
product1.price; // returns 103 which represents $1.03
product2.price; // returns 119 which represents $1.19
var sum = product1.price+product2.price / 100;
sum.toFixed(2); // returns a number: 2.22
var record = Product.findById('yourid');
record.price; // 10050 which represents $100.50
record.price.toFixed(2); // return 100.50
When you set an integer it will NOT be multiplied by 100. It will be stored AS IS! This is on purpose. This library is mainly for accepting USER generated inputs from forms, etc.
product.price = 100;
product.price; // Returns 100 Does not multiply by 100. Represents $1.00
Remember when doing queries that to find values greater than, less than, etc. you need to multiply by 100!
So to get values greater than $100.00 you need to run your query with 100 * 100 e.g. 10000
It is considered best practice to store money values as ints. It will cause far fewer problems down the road
For further reading: http://docs.oracle.com/cd/E19957-01/806-3568/ncg_goldberg.html
Just remember to call toFixed(2) whenever you want to display those values to end users.