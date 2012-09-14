openbase logo
mongoose-createdmodified

by Marco Pantaleoni
0.0.2 (see all)

Mongoose plugin adding created and modified fields to a schema

Readme

About mongoose-createdmodified

mongoose plugin that adds created and modified fields to a mongoose schema.

Install

npm install mongoose-createdmodified

Usage

JavaScript

var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var createdModifiedPlugin = require('mongoose-createdmodified').createdModifiedPlugin;

...

var SampleSchema = new Schema({
  ...
});
SampleSchema.plugin(createdModifiedPlugin, {index: true});
var SampleModel = db.model("SampleModel", SampleSchema);

CoffeeScript

mongoose = require 'mongoose'
createdModifiedPlugin = require 'mongoose-createdmodified'.createdModifiedPlugin

...

SampleSchema = new Schema
  ...
SampleSchema.plugin createdModifiedPlugin, {index: true}
SampleModel = db.model("SampleModel", SampleSchema)

Bugs and pull requests

Please use the github repository to notify bugs and make pull requests.

License

This software is © 2012 Marco Pantaleoni, released under the MIT licence. Use it, fork it.

See the LICENSE file for details.

