mongoose plugin that adds created and modified fields to a mongoose schema.
npm install mongoose-createdmodified
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var createdModifiedPlugin = require('mongoose-createdmodified').createdModifiedPlugin;
...
var SampleSchema = new Schema({
...
});
SampleSchema.plugin(createdModifiedPlugin, {index: true});
var SampleModel = db.model("SampleModel", SampleSchema);
mongoose = require 'mongoose'
createdModifiedPlugin = require 'mongoose-createdmodified'.createdModifiedPlugin
...
SampleSchema = new Schema
...
SampleSchema.plugin createdModifiedPlugin, {index: true}
SampleModel = db.model("SampleModel", SampleSchema)
Please use the github repository to notify bugs and make pull requests.
This software is © 2012 Marco Pantaleoni, released under the MIT licence. Use it, fork it.
See the LICENSE file for details.