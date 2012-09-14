About mongoose-createdmodified

mongoose plugin that adds created and modified fields to a mongoose schema.

Install

npm install mongoose-createdmodified

Usage

JavaScript

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var createdModifiedPlugin = require ( 'mongoose-createdmodified' ).createdModifiedPlugin; ... var SampleSchema = new Schema({ ... }); SampleSchema.plugin(createdModifiedPlugin, { index : true }); var SampleModel = db.model( "SampleModel" , SampleSchema);

mongoose = require 'mongoose' createdModifiedPlugin = require 'mongoose-createdmodified' .createdModifiedPlugin ... SampleSchema = new Schema ... SampleSchema.plugin createdModifiedPlugin, {index: true } SampleModel = db.model( "SampleModel" , SampleSchema)

Bugs and pull requests

Please use the github repository to notify bugs and make pull requests.

License

This software is © 2012 Marco Pantaleoni, released under the MIT licence. Use it, fork it.

See the LICENSE file for details.