Caching mongoose queries easier with cacheman that supports in-memory, and Redis engines.
$ npm install mongoose-cachebox
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var options = {
cache: true, // start caching
ttl: 30 // 30 seconds
};
// adding mongoose cachebox
mongooseCachebox(mongoose, options);
Then later any
find query will be cached for 30 seconds.
You can also enable caching programatically by using the
cache method directly from the query instance:
var Person = mongoose.model('Person');
Person
.find({ active: true })
.cache('50s') // cache for 50 seconds
.exec(function (err, docs) {
if (err) throw error;
console.log(docs.ttl); // time left for expiration in ms
console.log(docs.stored); // timestamp this query was cached
console.log(docs);
});
This plugin will add two more methods to a mongoose query instance
cache and
ttl.
Both parameters
cache and
ttl are optional, the first one is for enable caching the second is for specifying the cache expiration (time to live).
For start caching just call the
cache method:
Person
.find({ active: true })
.cache() // will enable caching with 60 seconds ttl
.exec(function (err, docs) {
/* .... */
});
The above is equivalent to this:
Person
.find({ active: true })
.cache(true) // start caching with 60 seconds ttl
.exec(function (err, docs) {
/* .... */
});
You can specify the
ttl (time to live) value directly:
Person
.find({ active: true })
.cache(10) // cache for 10 seconds
.exec(function (err, docs) {
/* .... */
});
The above is equivalent to this:
Person
.find({ active: true })
.cache(true, 10) // enable caching with 10 seconds ttl
.exec(function (err, docs) {
/* .... */
});
And to disable caching for specific query just pass
false:
Person
.find({ active: true })
.cache(false) // stop caching this query
.exec(function (err, docs) {
/* .... */
});
By default the ttl value is
60000 (60 seconds) but you can use the
ttl method to specify a different value:
Person
.find({ active: true })
.cache() // cache query
.ttl(10) // caching for 10 seconds
.exec(function (err, docs) {
/* .... */
});
By default
mongoose-cachebox will use the memory engine to cache queries but it can cache queries using
Redis by specifying redis engine when initializing the plugin:
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var options = {
engine: 'redis',
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: '6379',
password: 'secret'
};
// adding mongoose cachebox
mongooseCachebox(mongoose, options);
This module use cacheman for the caching magic, so check out the project for more details and options.
$ make test
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 Jonathan Brumley <cayasso@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.