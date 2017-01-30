Monkey patches Mongoose.Query to support in-memory caching.
Monkey-Patching mongoose:
var mongoose = require('./mongoose')
var cacheOpts = {
max:50,
maxAge:1000*60*2
};
require('mongoose-cache').install(mongoose, cacheOpts)
This means "cache up to 50 querys with a livetime of two minutes". See https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache#options for all available options.
For enabling this cache in your query just call .cache()
db.User.find({ ... }).cache().exec(function() { ... })
For more talky output add
debug: true to the cacheOpts.