Monkey patches Mongoose.Query to support in-memory caching.

usage

Monkey-Patching mongoose:

var mongoose = require ( './mongoose' ) var cacheOpts = { max : 50 , maxAge : 1000 * 60 * 2 }; require ( 'mongoose-cache' ).install(mongoose, cacheOpts)

This means "cache up to 50 querys with a livetime of two minutes". See https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache#options for all available options.

For enabling this cache in your query just call .cache()

db.User.find({ ... }).cache().exec( function ( ) { ... })