openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mc

mongoose-cache

by Enno T. Boland
0.1.5 (see all)

Caches Database querys the easy way. This module is currently not developed. Nevertheless, I will apply patches.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Flattr this git repo

mongoose-cache

Monkey patches Mongoose.Query to support in-memory caching.

usage

Monkey-Patching mongoose:

var mongoose = require('./mongoose')
var cacheOpts = {
    max:50,
    maxAge:1000*60*2
};
require('mongoose-cache').install(mongoose, cacheOpts)

This means "cache up to 50 querys with a livetime of two minutes". See https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache#options for all available options.

For enabling this cache in your query just call .cache()

db.User.find({ ... }).cache().exec(function() { ... })

For more talky output add debug: true to the cacheOpts.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial