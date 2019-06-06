A rewrite of mongoose-auto-increment with optimisations and tests updated for the latest versions of Mongoose 4 and 5, as well as new features.

Table of Contents

Basic usage

The plugin creates a pre-save middleware on the provided schema which generates an auto-incrementing ID, therefore it must be applied before your schema gets turned into a model.

import {MongooseAutoIncrementID} from 'mongoose-auto-increment-reworked' ; import * as mongoose from 'mongoose' ; const MySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ someField : { type : String } }); MongooseAutoIncrementID.initialise( 'MyCustomName' ); const plugin = new MongooseAutoIncrementID(MySchema, 'MyModel' ); plugin.applyPlugin() .then( () => { }) .catch( e => { }); MySchema.plugin(MongooseAutoIncrementID.plugin, { modelName : 'MyModel' }); const MyModel = mongoose.model( 'MyModel' , MySchema);

Getting the next ID

MyModel._nextCount() .then( count => console .log( `The next ID will be ${count} ` ));

Resetting the ID to its starting value

MyModel._resetCount() .then( val => console .log( `The counter was reset to ${val} ` ));

Configuration

The plugin's configuration accepts the following options:

export interface PluginOptions { field: string ; incrementBy: number ; nextCount: string | false ; resetCount: string | false ; startAt: number ; unique: boolean ; }

You can pass them as the third parameter to the plugin's constructor:

const options = { field : 'user_id' , incrementBy : 2 , nextCount : false , resetCount : 'reset' , startAt : 1000 , unique : false }; new MongooseAutoIncrementID(MySchema, 'MyModel' , options);

Default configuration

You can get the current default configuration as follows:

MongooseAutoIncrementID.getDefaults();

And set it as follows:

MongooseAutoIncrementID.setDefaults(myNewDefaults);

Getting initialisation information

You can get the current initialisation state of the plugin via instance methods:

const mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ }); const plugin = new MongooseAutoIncrementID(mySchema, 'MyModel' ); const promise = plugin.applyPlugin(); console .log(plugin.promise === promise); console .log( `Plugin ready: ${plugin.isReady} ` ); console .log( 'Initialisation error: ' , plugin.error);

Or via static methods: