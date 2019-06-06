A rewrite of mongoose-auto-increment with optimisations and tests updated for the latest versions of Mongoose 4 and 5, as well as new features.
The plugin creates a pre-save middleware on the provided schema which generates an auto-incrementing ID, therefore it must be applied before your schema gets turned into a model.
import {MongooseAutoIncrementID} from 'mongoose-auto-increment-reworked';
import * as mongoose from 'mongoose';
const MySchema = new mongoose.Schema({
someField: {
type: String
}
});
/*
* An optional step - set the name of the schema used by the plugin (defaults to 'IdCounter'). Has no effect if
* the plugin has already been applied to a schema.
*/
MongooseAutoIncrementID.initialise('MyCustomName');
const plugin = new MongooseAutoIncrementID(MySchema, 'MyModel');
plugin.applyPlugin()
.then(() => {
// Plugin ready to use! You don't need to wait for this promise - any save queries will just get queued.
// Every document will have an auto-incremented number value on _id.
})
.catch(e => {
// Plugin failed to initialise
});
/*
* Alternatively, just use schema.plugin(). The options passed MUST contain the "modelName" key and, optionally,
* any of the parameters from the configuration section below.
*/
MySchema.plugin(MongooseAutoIncrementID.plugin, {modelName: 'MyModel'});
// Only turn the schema into the model AFTER applyPlugin has been called. You do not need to wait for the promise to resolve.
const MyModel = mongoose.model('MyModel', MySchema);
MyModel._nextCount()
.then(count => console.log(`The next ID will be ${count}`));
MyModel._resetCount()
.then(val => console.log(`The counter was reset to ${val}`));
The plugin's configuration accepts the following options:
/** Plugin configuration */
export interface PluginOptions {
/**
* The field that will be automatically incremented. Do not define this in your schema.
* @default _id
*/
field: string;
/**
* How much every insert should increment the counter by
* @default 1
*/
incrementBy: number;
/**
* The name of the function for getting the next ID number.
* Set this to false to prevent the function from being added to the schema's static and instance methods.
* @default _nextCount
*/
nextCount: string | false;
/**
* The name of the function for resetting the ID number
* Set this to false to prevent the function from being added to the schema's static and instance methods.
* @default _resetCount
*/
resetCount: string | false;
/**
* The first number that will be generated
* @default 1
*/
startAt: number;
/**
* Whether or not to add a unique index on the field. This option is ignored if the field name is _id.
* @default true
*/
unique: boolean;
}
You can pass them as the third parameter to the plugin's constructor:
const options = {
field: 'user_id', // user_id will have an auto-incrementing value
incrementBy: 2, // incremented by 2 every time
nextCount: false, // Not interested in getting the next count - don't add it to the model
resetCount: 'reset', // The model and each document can now reset the counter via the reset() method
startAt: 1000, // Start the counter at 1000
unique: false // Don't add a unique index
};
new MongooseAutoIncrementID(MySchema, 'MyModel', options);
You can get the current default configuration as follows:
MongooseAutoIncrementID.getDefaults();
And set it as follows:
MongooseAutoIncrementID.setDefaults(myNewDefaults);
You can get the current initialisation state of the plugin via instance methods:
const mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({/*...*/});
const plugin = new MongooseAutoIncrementID(mySchema, 'MyModel');
const promise = plugin.applyPlugin();
console.log(plugin.promise === promise); // true
console.log(`Plugin ready: ${plugin.isReady}`);
console.log('Initialisation error: ', plugin.error);
Or via static methods:
MongooseAutoIncrementID.getPromiseFor(mySchema, 'MyModel');
MongooseAutoIncrementID.isReady(mySchema, 'MyModel');
MongooseAutoIncrementID.getErrorFor(mySchema, 'MyModel');