Mongoose plugin to automatically sync documents to Algolia
This module syncs your documents from mongoose to Algolia for you. By plugging into Mongoose, Algolia will automatically synchronize your new/changed/removed documents.
npm install --save mongoose-algolia
const mongoose = require('mongoose')
const Schema = mongoose.Schema
const mongooseAlgolia = require('mongoose-algolia')
let YourSchema = new Schema({
title: String,
description: String,
author: String,
})
YourSchema.plugin(mongooseAlgolia, {
appId: YOUR_ALGOLIA_APP_ID,
apiKey: YOUR_ALGOLIA_API_KEY,
indexName: 'yourSchema', //The name of the index in Algolia, you can also pass in a function
selector: '-author', //You can decide which field that are getting synced to Algolia (same as selector in mongoose)
populate: {
path: 'comments',
select: 'author',
},
defaults: {
author: 'unknown',
},
mappings: {
title: function(value) {
return `Book: ${value}`
},
},
virtuals: {
whatever: function(doc) {
return `Custom data ${doc.title}`
},
},
filter: function(doc) {
return !doc.softdelete
},
debug: true, // Default: false -> If true operations are logged out in your console
})
let Model = mongoose.model('YourSchema', YourSchema)
Model.SyncToAlgolia() //Clears the Algolia index for this schema and synchronizes all documents to Algolia (based on the settings defined in your plugin settings)
Model.SetAlgoliaSettings({
searchableAttributes: ['name', 'properties', 'shows'], //Sets the settings for this schema, see [Algolia's Index settings parameters](https://www.algolia.com/doc/api-client/javascript/settings#set-settings) for more info.
})
You can find this in your
Algolia instance
This will be the name of the index in
Algolia.
There are 2 ways of setting the
indexName property
YourSchema.plugin(mongooseAlgolia, {
//other props...
indexName: 'yourSchema',
//other props...
})
YourSchema.plugin(mongooseAlgolia, {
//other props...
indexName: function(doc) {
return `yourSchema_${somethingelse}`
},
//other props...
})
This allows you to have multiple indexes splittet by some properties. Very handy in situations where you want to have a seperate index for each company or similar...
Powerful hint: Your indexname function can return an array aswell! Let me give you an example: One user belongs to multiple companies, and each company has its own user index -> return an array of all indices the document belongs to, to sync it to every index (company users).
You can decide which field should be excluded or included by setting the
selector property (same as in mongoose) Must be a string
You can populate fields before sending them to
Algolia by setting the populate property. (same as in mongoose, see docs about population)
You can set default values for fields that are blank in mongoose.
This is very useful in cases where you have documents with optional fields. Since it isn't possible to query
null values in algolia, setting those fields to 'unknown' or 'notset' makes them searchable/filterable.
You can nest properties
If you want to modify your fields before sending it to algolia you can create mapping functions.
Let me show you an example:
Dataset:
{
name: {
firstname: 'Peter',
lastname: 'Griffin'
}
}
Now we dont want to store each field individually but as one string instead. We do it the following way:
mappings: {
name: function(value) {
//Value is the 'name' object
return `${value.firstname} ${value.lastname}`; //ES6 is awesome :)
}
}
You can nest properties
If you need additional fields that are not part of your model, you can use virtuals to create any field you need.
Let me show you an example:
Dataset:
{
users: ['uid1','uid2'],
groups: ['gid1','gid2']
}
Now we dont want to store each field individually but as one array named
acl instead. We do it the following way:
virtuals: {
acl: function(doc) {
return [...doc.users, ...doc.groups]; //ES6 is awesome :)
}
}
No nesting here
If you want to prevent some documents from being synced to algolia, you can do it by letting it go through the filter function. The first property is the document.
Simply return true or false (same principle as Array.filter) in order to tell mongooose-algolia if you want to sync it or not.
Hint You can enable softdeletion support (like mongoose-delete) by setting filter function to following:
filter: function(doc) {
return !doc.softdelete;
}
You can enable logging of all operations by setting
debug to true
Call this method if you want to sync all your documents with algolia (for single doc sync see doc.SyncToAlgolia)
This method clears the Algolia index for this schema and synchronizes all documents to Algolia (based on the settings defined in your plugin settings)
Model.SyncToAlgolia()
Sets the settings for this schema, see Algolia's Index settings parameters for more info about available parameters.
Model.SetAlgoliaSettings({
searchableAttributes: ['name', 'properties', 'shows'],
})
doc = document from mongoose
Call this method if you want to sync your document to Algolia
doc.SyncToAlgolia()
doc = document from mongoose
Call this method if you want to remove your document from the Algolia index
doc.RemoveFromAlgolia()
The MIT License Copyright (c) Carsten Jacobsen