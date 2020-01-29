Mongoose plugin to automatically sync documents to Algolia

This module syncs your documents from mongoose to Algolia for you. By plugging into Mongoose, Algolia will automatically synchronize your new/changed/removed documents.

Installation

npm install --save mongoose-algolia

Usage

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) const Schema = mongoose.Schema const mongooseAlgolia = require ( 'mongoose-algolia' ) let YourSchema = new Schema({ title : String , description : String , author : String , }) YourSchema.plugin(mongooseAlgolia, { appId : YOUR_ALGOLIA_APP_ID, apiKey : YOUR_ALGOLIA_API_KEY, indexName : 'yourSchema' , selector : '-author' , populate : { path : 'comments' , select : 'author' , }, defaults : { author : 'unknown' , }, mappings : { title : function ( value ) { return `Book: ${value} ` }, }, virtuals : { whatever : function ( doc ) { return `Custom data ${doc.title} ` }, }, filter : function ( doc ) { return !doc.softdelete }, debug : true , }) let Model = mongoose.model( 'YourSchema' , YourSchema) Model.SyncToAlgolia() Model.SetAlgoliaSettings({ searchableAttributes : [ 'name' , 'properties' , 'shows' ], })

Options

appId / apiKey

You can find this in your Algolia instance

indexName

This will be the name of the index in Algolia .

There are 2 ways of setting the indexName property

as a string

YourSchema.plugin(mongooseAlgolia, { indexName : 'yourSchema' , })

as a function (dynamically)

YourSchema.plugin(mongooseAlgolia, { indexName : function ( doc ) { return `yourSchema_ ${somethingelse} ` }, })

This allows you to have multiple indexes splittet by some properties. Very handy in situations where you want to have a seperate index for each company or similar...

Powerful hint: Your indexname function can return an array aswell! Let me give you an example: One user belongs to multiple companies, and each company has its own user index -> return an array of all indices the document belongs to, to sync it to every index (company users).

selector

You can decide which field should be excluded or included by setting the selector property (same as in mongoose) Must be a string

populate

You can populate fields before sending them to Algolia by setting the populate property. (same as in mongoose, see docs about population)

defaults

You can set default values for fields that are blank in mongoose. This is very useful in cases where you have documents with optional fields. Since it isn't possible to query null values in algolia, setting those fields to 'unknown' or 'notset' makes them searchable/filterable.

You can nest properties

mappings

If you want to modify your fields before sending it to algolia you can create mapping functions.

Let me show you an example:

Dataset:

{ name : { firstname : 'Peter' , lastname : 'Griffin' } }

Now we dont want to store each field individually but as one string instead. We do it the following way:

mappings: { name : function ( value ) { return ` ${value.firstname} ${value.lastname} ` ; } }

You can nest properties

virtuals

If you need additional fields that are not part of your model, you can use virtuals to create any field you need.

Let me show you an example:

Dataset:

{ users : [ 'uid1' , 'uid2' ], groups : [ 'gid1' , 'gid2' ] }

Now we dont want to store each field individually but as one array named acl instead. We do it the following way:

virtuals: { acl : function ( doc ) { return [...doc.users, ...doc.groups]; } }

No nesting here

filter

If you want to prevent some documents from being synced to algolia, you can do it by letting it go through the filter function. The first property is the document.

Simply return true or false (same principle as Array.filter) in order to tell mongooose-algolia if you want to sync it or not.

Hint You can enable softdeletion support (like mongoose-delete) by setting filter function to following:

filter: function ( doc ) { return !doc.softdelete; }

debug

You can enable logging of all operations by setting debug to true

Methods

SyncToAlgolia

Call this method if you want to sync all your documents with algolia (for single doc sync see doc.SyncToAlgolia)

This method clears the Algolia index for this schema and synchronizes all documents to Algolia (based on the settings defined in your plugin settings)

Model.SyncToAlgolia()

SetAlgoliaSettings

Sets the settings for this schema, see Algolia's Index settings parameters for more info about available parameters.

Model.SetAlgoliaSettings({ searchableAttributes : [ 'name' , 'properties' , 'shows' ], })

doc = document from mongoose

Call this method if you want to sync your document to Algolia

doc.SyncToAlgolia()

doc = document from mongoose

Call this method if you want to remove your document from the Algolia index

doc.RemoveFromAlgolia()

License

The MIT License Copyright (c) Carsten Jacobsen