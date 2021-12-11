A cursor based custom aggregate pagination library for Mongoose with customizable labels.

If you are looking for basic query pagination library without aggregate, use this one mongoose-paginate-v2

Installation

npm install mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2

Usage

Adding the plugin to a schema,

var mongoose = require ( "mongoose" ); var aggregatePaginate = require ( "mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2" ); var mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ }); mySchema.plugin(aggregatePaginate); var myModel = mongoose.model( "SampleModel" , mySchema);

and then use model aggregatePaginate method,

var myModel = require ( "/models/samplemodel" ); const options = { page : 1 , limit : 10 , }; var myAggregate = myModel.aggregate(); myModel .aggregatePaginate(myAggregate, options) .then( function ( results ) { console .log(results); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

var myModel = require ( '/models/samplemodel' ); const options = { page : 1 , limit : 10 }; var myAggregate = myModel.aggregate(); myModel.aggregatePaginate(myAggregate, options, function ( err, results ) { if (err) { console .err(err); else { console .log(results); } })

const myModel = require ( '/models/samplemodel' ); const options = { page : 1 , limit : 10 }; const myAggregate = myModel.aggregate(); myAggregate.paginateExec(options, function ( err, results ) { if (err) { console .err(err); else { console .log(results); } })

Returns promise

Parameters

[aggregate-query] {Object} - Aggregate Query criteria. Documentation

{Object} - Aggregate Query criteria. Documentation [options] {Object} [sort] {Object | String} - Sort order. Documentation [offset=0] {Number} - Use offset or page to set skip position [page] {Number} - Current Page (Defaut: 1) [limit] {Number} - Docs. per page (Default: 10). [customLabels] {Object} - Developers can provide custom labels for manipulating the response data. [pagination] {Boolean} - If pagination is set to false, it will return all docs without adding limit condition. (Default: True) [allowDiskUse] {Bool} - To enable diskUse for bigger queries. (Default: False) [countQuery] {Object} - Aggregate Query used to count the resultant documents. Can be used for bigger queries. (Default: aggregate-query ) [useFacet] {Bool} - To use facet operator instead of using two queries. This is the new default. (Default: true)

{Object} [callback(err, result)] - (Optional) If specified the callback is called once pagination results are retrieved or when an error has occurred.

Return value

Promise fulfilled with object having properties:

docs {Array} - Array of documents

totalDocs {Number} - Total number of documents that match a query

limit {Number} - Limit that was used

page {Number} - Current page number

totalPages {Number} - Total number of pages.

offset {Number} - Only if specified or default page / offset values were used

hasPrevPage {Bool} - Availability of prev page.

hasNextPage {Bool} - Availability of next page.

prevPage {Number} - Previous page number if available or NULL

nextPage {Number} - Next page number if available or NULL

pagingCounter {Number} - The starting sl. number of first document.

meta {Object} - Object of pagination meta data (Default false).

Please note that the above properties can be renamed by setting customLabels attribute.

Sample Usage

Return first 10 documents from 100

const options = { page : 1 , limit : 10 , }; var aggregate = Model.aggregate(); Model.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options) .then( function ( result ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

With custom return labels

Now developers can specify the return field names if they want. Below are the list of attributes whose name can be changed.

totalDocs

docs

limit

page

nextPage

prevPage

totalPages

hasNextPage

hasPrevPage

pagingCounter

meta

You should pass the names of the properties you wish to changes using customLabels object in options. Labels are optional, you can pass the labels of what ever keys are you changing, others will use the default labels.

If you want to return paginate properties as a separate object then define customLabels.meta .

Same query with custom labels

const myCustomLabels = { totalDocs : 'itemCount' , docs : 'itemsList' , limit : 'perPage' , page : 'currentPage' , nextPage : 'next' , prevPage : 'prev' , totalPages : 'pageCount' , hasPrevPage : 'hasPrev' , hasNextPage : 'hasNext' , pagingCounter : 'pageCounter' , meta : 'paginator' }; const options = { page : 1 , limit : 10 , customLabels : myCustomLabels }; var aggregate = Model.aggregate(); Model.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options, function ( err, result ) { if (!err) { } else { console .log(err); };

Using offset and limit

Model.aggregatePaginate( aggregate, { offset : 30 , limit : 10 }, function ( err, result ) { } );

Using countQuery

var aggregate = Model.aggregate(); var countAggregate = Model.aggregate(); const options = { countQuery : countAggregate, }; Model.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options) .then( function ( result ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Global Options

If you want to set the pagination options globally across the model. Then you can do like below,

let mongooseAggregatePaginate = require ( "mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2" ); let BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ title : String , date : Date , author : { type : mongoose.Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Author" , }, }); BookSchema.plugin(mongooseAggregatePaginate); let Book = mongoose.model( "Book" , BookSchema); Book.aggregatePaginate.options = { limit : 20 , };

Release Note

v1.0.6 - Fixed exporting settings to global object.

v1.0.5 - Added meta attribute to return paginate meta data as a custom object.

v1.0.42 - Added optional countQuery parameter to specify separate count queries in case of bigger aggerate pipeline.

License

MIT