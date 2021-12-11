A cursor based custom aggregate pagination library for Mongoose with customizable labels.
If you are looking for basic query pagination library without aggregate, use this one mongoose-paginate-v2
npm install mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2
Adding the plugin to a schema,
var mongoose = require("mongoose");
var aggregatePaginate = require("mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2");
var mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({
/* your schema definition */
});
mySchema.plugin(aggregatePaginate);
var myModel = mongoose.model("SampleModel", mySchema);
and then use model
aggregatePaginate method,
// as Promise
var myModel = require("/models/samplemodel");
const options = {
page: 1,
limit: 10,
};
var myAggregate = myModel.aggregate();
myModel
.aggregatePaginate(myAggregate, options)
.then(function (results) {
console.log(results);
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
// as Callback
var myModel = require('/models/samplemodel');
const options = {
page: 1,
limit: 10
};
var myAggregate = myModel.aggregate();
myModel.aggregatePaginate(myAggregate, options, function(err, results) {
if(err) {
console.err(err);
else {
console.log(results);
}
})
// Execute pagination from aggregate
const myModel = require('/models/samplemodel');
const options = {
page: 1,
limit: 10
};
const myAggregate = myModel.aggregate();
myAggregate.paginateExec(options, function(err, results) {
if(err) {
console.err(err);
else {
console.log(results);
}
})
Returns promise
Parameters
[aggregate-query] {Object} - Aggregate Query criteria. Documentation
[options] {Object}
[sort] {Object | String} - Sort order. Documentation
[offset=0] {Number} - Use
offset or
page to set skip position
[page] {Number} - Current Page (Defaut: 1)
[limit] {Number} - Docs. per page (Default: 10).
[customLabels] {Object} - Developers can provide custom labels for manipulating the response data.
[pagination] {Boolean} - If
pagination is set to false, it will return all docs without adding limit condition. (Default: True)
[allowDiskUse] {Bool} - To enable diskUse for bigger queries. (Default: False)
[countQuery] {Object} - Aggregate Query used to count the resultant documents. Can be used for bigger queries. (Default:
aggregate-query)
[useFacet] {Bool} - To use facet operator instead of using two queries. This is the new default. (Default: true)
[callback(err, result)] - (Optional) If specified the callback is called once pagination results are retrieved or when an error has occurred.
Return value
Promise fulfilled with object having properties:
docs {Array} - Array of documents
totalDocs {Number} - Total number of documents that match a query
limit {Number} - Limit that was used
page {Number} - Current page number
totalPages {Number} - Total number of pages.
offset {Number} - Only if specified or default
page/
offset values were used
hasPrevPage {Bool} - Availability of prev page.
hasNextPage {Bool} - Availability of next page.
prevPage {Number} - Previous page number if available or NULL
nextPage {Number} - Next page number if available or NULL
pagingCounter {Number} - The starting sl. number of first document.
meta {Object} - Object of pagination meta data (Default false).
Please note that the above properties can be renamed by setting customLabels attribute.
const options = {
page: 1,
limit: 10,
};
// Define your aggregate.
var aggregate = Model.aggregate();
Model.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options)
.then(function (result) {
// result.docs
// result.totalDocs = 100
// result.limit = 10
// result.page = 1
// result.totalPages = 10
// result.hasNextPage = true
// result.nextPage = 2
// result.hasPrevPage = false
// result.prevPage = null
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
Now developers can specify the return field names if they want. Below are the list of attributes whose name can be changed.
You should pass the names of the properties you wish to changes using
customLabels object in options. Labels are optional, you can pass the labels of what ever keys are you changing, others will use the default labels.
If you want to return paginate properties as a separate object then define
customLabels.meta.
Same query with custom labels
const myCustomLabels = {
totalDocs: 'itemCount',
docs: 'itemsList',
limit: 'perPage',
page: 'currentPage',
nextPage: 'next',
prevPage: 'prev',
totalPages: 'pageCount',
hasPrevPage: 'hasPrev',
hasNextPage: 'hasNext',
pagingCounter: 'pageCounter',
meta: 'paginator'
};
const options = {
page: 1,
limit: 10,
customLabels: myCustomLabels
};
// Define your aggregate.
var aggregate = Model.aggregate();
Model.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options, function(err, result) {
if(!err) {
// result.itemsList [here docs become itemsList]
// result.itemCount = 100 [here totalDocs becomes itemCount]
// result.perPage = 10 [here limit becomes perPage]
// result.currentPage = 1 [here page becomes currentPage]
// result.pageCount = 10 [here totalPages becomes pageCount]
// result.next = 2 [here nextPage becomes next]
// result.prev = null [here prevPage becomes prev]
// result.hasNextPage = true [not changeable]
// result.hasPrevPage = false [not changeable]
} else {
console.log(err);
};
offset and
limit
Model.aggregatePaginate(
aggregate,
{ offset: 30, limit: 10 },
function (err, result) {
// result
}
);
countQuery
// Define your aggregate query.
var aggregate = Model.aggregate();
// Define the count aggregate query. Can be different from `aggregate`
var countAggregate = Model.aggregate();
// Set the count aggregate query
const options = {
countQuery: countAggregate,
};
Model.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options)
.then(function (result) {
// result
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
If you want to set the pagination options globally across the model. Then you can do like below,
let mongooseAggregatePaginate = require("mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2");
let BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
title: String,
date: Date,
author: {
type: mongoose.Schema.ObjectId,
ref: "Author",
},
});
BookSchema.plugin(mongooseAggregatePaginate);
let Book = mongoose.model("Book", BookSchema);
// Like this.
Book.aggregatePaginate.options = {
limit: 20,
};
v1.0.6 - Fixed exporting settings to global object.
v1.0.5 - Added
meta attribute to return paginate meta data as a custom object.
v1.0.42 - Added optional
countQuery parameter to specify separate count queries in case of bigger aggerate pipeline.