openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
map

mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2

by Aravind NC
1.0.6 (see all)

A cursor based custom aggregate pagination library for Mongoose with customizable labels.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.5K

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2

npm version Build Status contributions welcome Downloads

A cursor based custom aggregate pagination library for Mongoose with customizable labels.

If you are looking for basic query pagination library without aggregate, use this one mongoose-paginate-v2

Installation

npm install mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2

Usage

Adding the plugin to a schema,

var mongoose = require("mongoose");
var aggregatePaginate = require("mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2");

var mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({
  /* your schema definition */
});

mySchema.plugin(aggregatePaginate);

var myModel = mongoose.model("SampleModel", mySchema);

and then use model aggregatePaginate method,

// as Promise

var myModel = require("/models/samplemodel");

const options = {
  page: 1,
  limit: 10,
};

var myAggregate = myModel.aggregate();
myModel
  .aggregatePaginate(myAggregate, options)
  .then(function (results) {
    console.log(results);
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    console.log(err);
  });

// as Callback

var myModel = require('/models/samplemodel');

const options = {
    page: 1,
    limit: 10
};

var myAggregate = myModel.aggregate();
myModel.aggregatePaginate(myAggregate, options, function(err, results) {
    if(err) {
        console.err(err);
    else {
        console.log(results);
    }
})

// Execute pagination from aggregate
const myModel = require('/models/samplemodel');

const options = {
    page: 1,
    limit: 10
};

const myAggregate = myModel.aggregate();
myAggregate.paginateExec(options, function(err, results) {
    if(err) {
        console.err(err);
    else {
        console.log(results);
    }
})

Model.aggregatePaginate([aggregateQuery], [options], [callback])

Returns promise

Parameters

  • [aggregate-query] {Object} - Aggregate Query criteria. Documentation
  • [options] {Object}
    • [sort] {Object | String} - Sort order. Documentation
    • [offset=0] {Number} - Use offset or page to set skip position
    • [page] {Number} - Current Page (Defaut: 1)
    • [limit] {Number} - Docs. per page (Default: 10).
    • [customLabels] {Object} - Developers can provide custom labels for manipulating the response data.
    • [pagination] {Boolean} - If pagination is set to false, it will return all docs without adding limit condition. (Default: True)
    • [allowDiskUse] {Bool} - To enable diskUse for bigger queries. (Default: False)
    • [countQuery] {Object} - Aggregate Query used to count the resultant documents. Can be used for bigger queries. (Default: aggregate-query)
    • [useFacet] {Bool} - To use facet operator instead of using two queries. This is the new default. (Default: true)
  • [callback(err, result)] - (Optional) If specified the callback is called once pagination results are retrieved or when an error has occurred.

Return value

Promise fulfilled with object having properties:

  • docs {Array} - Array of documents
  • totalDocs {Number} - Total number of documents that match a query
  • limit {Number} - Limit that was used
  • page {Number} - Current page number
  • totalPages {Number} - Total number of pages.
  • offset {Number} - Only if specified or default page/offset values were used
  • hasPrevPage {Bool} - Availability of prev page.
  • hasNextPage {Bool} - Availability of next page.
  • prevPage {Number} - Previous page number if available or NULL
  • nextPage {Number} - Next page number if available or NULL
  • pagingCounter {Number} - The starting sl. number of first document.
  • meta {Object} - Object of pagination meta data (Default false).

Please note that the above properties can be renamed by setting customLabels attribute.

Sample Usage

Return first 10 documents from 100

const options = {
  page: 1,
  limit: 10,
};

// Define your aggregate.
var aggregate = Model.aggregate();

Model.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options)
  .then(function (result) {
    // result.docs
    // result.totalDocs = 100
    // result.limit = 10
    // result.page = 1
    // result.totalPages = 10
    // result.hasNextPage = true
    // result.nextPage = 2
    // result.hasPrevPage = false
    // result.prevPage = null
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    console.log(err);
  });

With custom return labels

Now developers can specify the return field names if they want. Below are the list of attributes whose name can be changed.

  • totalDocs
  • docs
  • limit
  • page
  • nextPage
  • prevPage
  • totalPages
  • hasNextPage
  • hasPrevPage
  • pagingCounter
  • meta

You should pass the names of the properties you wish to changes using customLabels object in options. Labels are optional, you can pass the labels of what ever keys are you changing, others will use the default labels.

If you want to return paginate properties as a separate object then define customLabels.meta.

Same query with custom labels


const myCustomLabels = {
  totalDocs: 'itemCount',
  docs: 'itemsList',
  limit: 'perPage',
  page: 'currentPage',
  nextPage: 'next',
  prevPage: 'prev',
  totalPages: 'pageCount',
  hasPrevPage: 'hasPrev',
  hasNextPage: 'hasNext',
  pagingCounter: 'pageCounter',
  meta: 'paginator'
};

const options = {
    page: 1,
    limit: 10,
    customLabels: myCustomLabels
};

// Define your aggregate.
var aggregate = Model.aggregate();

Model.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options, function(err, result) {
if(!err) {
  // result.itemsList [here docs become itemsList]
  // result.itemCount = 100 [here totalDocs becomes itemCount]
  // result.perPage = 10 [here limit becomes perPage]
  // result.currentPage = 1 [here page becomes currentPage]
  // result.pageCount = 10 [here totalPages becomes pageCount]
  // result.next = 2 [here nextPage becomes next]
  // result.prev = null [here prevPage becomes prev]

  // result.hasNextPage = true [not changeable]
  // result.hasPrevPage = false [not changeable]
} else {
  console.log(err);
};

Using offset and limit

Model.aggregatePaginate(
  aggregate,
  { offset: 30, limit: 10 },
  function (err, result) {
    // result
  }
);

Using countQuery

// Define your aggregate query.
var aggregate = Model.aggregate();

// Define the count aggregate query. Can be different from `aggregate`
var countAggregate = Model.aggregate();

// Set the count aggregate query
const options = {
  countQuery: countAggregate,
};

Model.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options)
  .then(function (result) {
    // result
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    console.log(err);
  });

Global Options

If you want to set the pagination options globally across the model. Then you can do like below,

let mongooseAggregatePaginate = require("mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2");

let BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
  title: String,
  date: Date,
  author: {
    type: mongoose.Schema.ObjectId,
    ref: "Author",
  },
});

BookSchema.plugin(mongooseAggregatePaginate);

let Book = mongoose.model("Book", BookSchema);

// Like this.
Book.aggregatePaginate.options = {
  limit: 20,
};

Release Note

v1.0.6 - Fixed exporting settings to global object.

v1.0.5 - Added meta attribute to return paginate meta data as a custom object.

v1.0.42 - Added optional countQuery parameter to specify separate count queries in case of bigger aggerate pipeline.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial