mongoose-aggregate-paginate is a Mongoose plugin easy to add pagination for aggregates. This plugin can be used in combination with view pagination middleware such as express-paginate.

Index

Install

npm install mongoose-aggregate-paginate --save

Usage

This plugin must first be added to a schema:

let mongooseAggregatePaginate = require ( 'mongoose-aggregate-paginate' ); mySchema.plugin(mongooseAggregatePaginate);

MyModel will have a new function called paginate (e.g. MyModel.aggregatePaginate() ).

Arguments

aggregate - An object of the Mongoose aggregate.

- An object of the Mongoose aggregate. options - An object with options for the Mongoose query, such as sorting page - Default: 1 limit - Default: 10 sort - Default: undefined

- An object with options for the Mongoose query, such as sorting callback(err, results, pages, total) - A callback is called once pagination results are retrieved, or an error has occurred. If not specified promise will be returned

Returns

Promise - Promise object

Examples

let MyModel = mongoose.model( 'MyModel' ,{ name : String , age : Number , city, String }) let aggregate = MyModel.aggregate(); aggregate.match({ age : { 'lt' : 18 } }) .group({ _id : '$city' , count : { '$sum' : 1 } }) let options = { page : 1 , limit : 15 } MyModel.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options, function ( err, results, pages, count ) { if (err) { console .err(err) } else { console .log(results) } }) MyModel.aggregatePaginate(aggregate, options) .then( function ( value ) { console .log(value.docs, value.pages, value.total) }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .err(err) })

Tests

npm test

Acknowledgements

mongoose-aggregate-paginate was inspired by mongoose-paginate.

License

MIT