mongoosastic

by mongoosastic
4.6.0 (see all)

Index Mongoose models into elasticsearch automatically.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

993

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

75

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

4.0/51
2Poor Documentation
2Buggy
1Easy to Use
1Hard to Use
1Abandoned

Readme

Mongoosastic

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status Downloads Gitter

Mongoosastic is a mongoose plugin that can automatically index your models into elasticsearch.

Getting started

  1. Install the package
npm install -S mongoosastic
  1. Setup your mongoose model to use the plugin
var mongoose     = require('mongoose')
  , mongoosastic = require('mongoosastic')
  , Schema       = mongoose.Schema

var User = new Schema({
    name: String
  , email: String
  , city: String
})

User.plugin(mongoosastic)
  1. Query your Elasticsearch with the search() method (added by the plugin)
User.search({
  query_string: {
    query: "john"
  }
}, function(err, results) {
  // results here
});

NOTE: You can also query Elasticsearch with any other method. Example: 

curl http://localhost:9200/users/user/_search

Documentation

View docs

100
hungnguyenhuu5 Ratings0 Reviews
December 4, 2020
Buggy
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation
Davydov ArtyomRussia, Samara1 Rating0 Reviews
June 18, 2020
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation
Buggy
Abandoned

