Mongoosastic is a mongoose plugin that can automatically index your models into elasticsearch.
npm install -S mongoosastic
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
, mongoosastic = require('mongoosastic')
, Schema = mongoose.Schema
var User = new Schema({
name: String
, email: String
, city: String
})
User.plugin(mongoosastic)
search() method (added by the plugin)
User.search({
query_string: {
query: "john"
}
}, function(err, results) {
// results here
});
NOTE: You can also query Elasticsearch with any other method. Example:
curl http://localhost:9200/users/user/_search