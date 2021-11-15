Mongoosastic

Mongoosastic is a mongoose plugin that can automatically index your models into elasticsearch.

Getting started

Install the package

npm install -S mongoosastic

Setup your mongoose model to use the plugin

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , mongoosastic = require ( 'mongoosastic' ) , Schema = mongoose.Schema var User = new Schema({ name : String , email : String , city : String }) User.plugin(mongoosastic)

Query your Elasticsearch with the search() method (added by the plugin)

User.search({ query_string : { query : "john" } }, function ( err, results ) { });

NOTE: You can also query Elasticsearch with any other method. Example:

curl http://localhost:9200/users/user/_search

Documentation

View docs