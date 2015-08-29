promisify mongoose by any promise library
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
// load your models first
var User = mongoose.mode('User', UserSchema)
//...
// choose your fav library
require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('bluebird'))
// require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('q'))
// require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('rsvp'))
// require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('when'))
// require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('es6-promise'))
// start flying
User.findOneAsync().then(function(user){
user.pv += 1
return user.saveAsync()
}).then(function(results){
console.log(results)
})
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
var mongoomise = require('mongoomise')
var connection = mongoose.createConnection('..')
//load models
var User = connection.model('User', UserSchema)
var UserX = mongoose.model('User', UserSchema)
//...
//just promisify the connection, the mongoose will be auto promisified
mongoomise.promisifyAll(connection, require('bluebird'))
// start flying
User.findOneAsync().then(function(user){
user.pv += 1
return user.saveAsync()
}).then(function(results){
console.log(results)
UserX.findOneAsync()
// ...
})
- support promisify connection from
mongoose.createConnection
- add a test for
mongoose.createConnection
- support promisify custom Schema static methods
after all models are
loaded
- your models extends from mongoose.Model
- schemas are stored on global mongoose but models may not
- mongoose.models.ModelName equals to mongoose.model('ModelName')
- ModelName.schema equals to mongoose.modelSchemas.ModelName
- static methods should be extended on mongoose.Model with a dynamic context
- instance methods should be extended on mongoose.Model.prototype
- custom model static methods are stored in MyModel.schema.statics
- connection instance store its own models
- it will lookup to mongoose when no models found on connection
mocha ./test/mocha
node benchmark
the benchmark contains:
- bluebird - using bluebird.promisifyAll(mongoose)
- mongoomise/bluebird - using mongoomise with bluebird
- mongoomise/Q - using mongoomise with Q
- mongoomise/RSVP - using mongoomise with RSVP
- mongoomise/when - using mongoomise with when.js
- mongoomise/es6Promise - using mongoomise with es6-promise
in my MacAir, mongoomise/bluebird win the championship.