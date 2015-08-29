openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mon

mongoomise

by World Elite
0.0.8 (see all)

promisify mongoose via any promise library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongoomise

promisify mongoose by any promise library

Support List

Default Usage


var mongoose = require('mongoose')

// load your models first
var User = mongoose.mode('User', UserSchema)
//...


// choose your fav library
require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('bluebird'))
// require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('q'))
// require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('rsvp'))
// require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('when'))
// require('mongoomise').promisifyAll(mongoose, require('es6-promise'))

// start flying
User.findOneAsync().then(function(user){
    user.pv += 1
    return user.saveAsync()
}).then(function(results){
    console.log(results)
})

Multipe Connections


var mongoose = require('mongoose')
var mongoomise = require('mongoomise')
var connection = mongoose.createConnection('..')

//load models
var User = connection.model('User', UserSchema)
var UserX = mongoose.model('User', UserSchema)
//...

//just promisify the connection, the mongoose will be auto promisified
mongoomise.promisifyAll(connection, require('bluebird'))

// start flying
User.findOneAsync().then(function(user){
    user.pv += 1
    return user.saveAsync()
}).then(function(results){
    console.log(results)
    UserX.findOneAsync()
    // ...
})

Updated

  • support promisify connection from mongoose.createConnection
  • add a test for mongoose.createConnection
  • support promisify custom Schema static methods

TODO

  • support custom instance methods

Notes

  • Do I have to change my existing mongoose related code? No, just follow your old style.
  • Does hooks like Schema.pre work as usual? Yes. some useful discussion here
  • Does it support custom model static method? Yes!
  • mongoomise.promisifyAll should be invoked after all models are loaded

mongoose basics

  • your models extends from mongoose.Model
  • schemas are stored on global mongoose but models may not
  • mongoose.models.ModelName equals to mongoose.model('ModelName')
  • ModelName.schema equals to mongoose.modelSchemas.ModelName
  • static methods should be extended on mongoose.Model with a dynamic context
  • instance methods should be extended on mongoose.Model.prototype
  • custom model static methods are stored in MyModel.schema.statics
  • connection instance store its own models
  • it will lookup to mongoose when no models found on connection

Test

mocha ./test/mocha

Benchmark

node benchmark

the benchmark contains:

  • bluebird - using bluebird.promisifyAll(mongoose)
  • mongoomise/bluebird - using mongoomise with bluebird
  • mongoomise/Q - using mongoomise with Q
  • mongoomise/RSVP - using mongoomise with RSVP
  • mongoomise/when - using mongoomise with when.js
  • mongoomise/es6Promise - using mongoomise with es6-promise

in my MacAir, mongoomise/bluebird win the championship.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial