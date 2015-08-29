mongoomise

promisify mongoose by any promise library

Support List

Default Usage

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) var User = mongoose.mode( 'User' , UserSchema) require ( 'mongoomise' ).promisifyAll(mongoose, require ( 'bluebird' )) User.findOneAsync().then( function ( user ) { user.pv += 1 return user.saveAsync() }).then( function ( results ) { console .log(results) })

Multipe Connections

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) var mongoomise = require ( 'mongoomise' ) var connection = mongoose.createConnection( '..' ) var User = connection.model( 'User' , UserSchema) var UserX = mongoose.model( 'User' , UserSchema) mongoomise.promisifyAll(connection, require ( 'bluebird' )) User.findOneAsync().then( function ( user ) { user.pv += 1 return user.saveAsync() }).then( function ( results ) { console .log(results) UserX.findOneAsync() })

support promisify connection from mongoose.createConnection

add a test for mongoose.createConnection

support promisify custom Schema static methods

TODO

support custom instance methods

Notes

Do I have to change my existing mongoose related code? No, just follow your old style.

Does hooks like Schema.pre work as usual? Yes. some useful discussion here

Does it support custom model static method? Yes!

mongoomise.promisifyAll should be invoked after all models are loaded

mongoose basics

your models extends from mongoose.Model

schemas are stored on global mongoose but models may not

mongoose.models.ModelName equals to mongoose.model('ModelName')

ModelName.schema equals to mongoose.modelSchemas.ModelName

static methods should be extended on mongoose.Model with a dynamic context

instance methods should be extended on mongoose.Model.prototype

custom model static methods are stored in MyModel.schema.statics

connection instance store its own models

it will lookup to mongoose when no models found on connection

Test

mocha ./ test /mocha

Benchmark

node benchmark

the benchmark contains:

bluebird - using bluebird.promisifyAll(mongoose)

mongoomise/bluebird - using mongoomise with bluebird

mongoomise/Q - using mongoomise with Q

mongoomise/RSVP - using mongoomise with RSVP

mongoomise/when - using mongoomise with when.js

mongoomise/es6Promise - using mongoomise with es6-promise

in my MacAir, mongoomise/bluebird win the championship.