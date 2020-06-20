openbase logo
mongomock

by Andrew
0.1.2 (see all)

mongo-db-native mocking library

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Categories

Readme

NPM

mongomock

mongoDb-native mocking library

Also the query engine works for basic js collections as well

Standalone version for a browser usage is here

You can try a playground here

#Dependencies bson

#Install

npm install mongomock

#Getting started

var MongoMock = require('mongomock');

//initial mock data
var db = {
    fruits:[{name:'Banana',price:20},{name:'Apple',price:10,tags:['Africa','Turkey']},
    {name:'Orange',price:25},{name:'Pineapple',price:20}],
    beverages:[{name:'CocaCola',price:15},{name:'MongoCola',price:10},{name:'Pepsi',price:25}]
}

var mongo = new MongoMock(db);

mongo.collection('fruits').find({price:20}).toArray(function(err,fruits){
  console.log("YAHOO we have fruits with price 20 now!",fruits);
})

Update 0.1.0 basic cursor implementation without skip/limit chaining

#Testing

Tests use mocha. Install mocha globally, then run

npm test

#Methods support collection.find(query, fields, options) - returns readable stream

collection.findOne(query, callback)

collection.update(query,modifier,options,callback)

collection.insert(doc,callback)

collection.remove(query,callback)

collection.findAndModify(doc,modifier,options,callback)

collection.save(doc,callback)

#Query operators support: $gte

$gt

$lt

$lte

$in

$regex

$and

$or

$ne

$nin

$size

$elemMatch

$exists

$all

#Modifier operators support $set

$unset

$inc

$addToSet

$rename

$pull

$push

$each

#On the way

  1. Date(and types) support
  2. projections support

