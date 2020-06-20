mongomock

mongoDb-native mocking library

Also the query engine works for basic js collections as well

Standalone version for a browser usage is here

You can try a playground here

#Dependencies bson

#Install

npm install mongomock

#Getting started

var MongoMock = require ( 'mongomock' ); var db = { fruits :[{ name : 'Banana' , price : 20 },{ name : 'Apple' , price : 10 , tags :[ 'Africa' , 'Turkey' ]}, { name : 'Orange' , price : 25 },{ name : 'Pineapple' , price : 20 }], beverages :[{ name : 'CocaCola' , price : 15 },{ name : 'MongoCola' , price : 10 },{ name : 'Pepsi' , price : 25 }] } var mongo = new MongoMock(db); mongo.collection( 'fruits' ).find({ price : 20 }).toArray( function ( err,fruits ) { console .log( "YAHOO we have fruits with price 20 now!" ,fruits); })

Update 0.1.0 basic cursor implementation without skip/limit chaining

#Testing

Tests use mocha. Install mocha globally, then run

npm test

#Methods support collection.find(query, fields, options) - returns readable stream

collection.findOne(query, callback)

collection.update(query,modifier,options,callback)

collection.insert(doc,callback)

collection.remove(query,callback)

collection.findAndModify(doc,modifier,options,callback)

collection.save(doc,callback)

#Query operators support: $gte

$gt

$lt

$lte

$in

$regex

$and

$or

$ne

$nin

$size

$elemMatch

$exists

$all

#Modifier operators support $set

$unset

$inc

$addToSet

$rename

$pull

$push

$each

#On the way