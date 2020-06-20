mongoDb-native mocking library
Also the query engine works for basic js collections as well
Standalone version for a browser usage is here
You can try a playground here
#Dependencies bson
#Install
npm install mongomock
#Getting started
var MongoMock = require('mongomock');
//initial mock data
var db = {
fruits:[{name:'Banana',price:20},{name:'Apple',price:10,tags:['Africa','Turkey']},
{name:'Orange',price:25},{name:'Pineapple',price:20}],
beverages:[{name:'CocaCola',price:15},{name:'MongoCola',price:10},{name:'Pepsi',price:25}]
}
var mongo = new MongoMock(db);
mongo.collection('fruits').find({price:20}).toArray(function(err,fruits){
console.log("YAHOO we have fruits with price 20 now!",fruits);
})
Update 0.1.0 basic cursor implementation without skip/limit chaining
#Testing
Tests use mocha. Install mocha globally, then run
npm test
#Methods support collection.find(query, fields, options) - returns readable stream
collection.findOne(query, callback)
collection.update(query,modifier,options,callback)
collection.insert(doc,callback)
collection.remove(query,callback)
collection.findAndModify(doc,modifier,options,callback)
collection.save(doc,callback)
#Query operators support: $gte
$gt
$lt
$lte
$in
$regex
$and
$or
$ne
$nin
$size
$elemMatch
$exists
$all
#Modifier operators support $set
$unset
$inc
$addToSet
$rename
$pull
$push
$each
#On the way