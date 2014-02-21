Project Inactive

I am no longer have the time to work on this project. Feel free to fork!

Mongolian DeadBeef

Mongolian DeadBeef is an awesome Mongo DB node.js driver that attempts to closely approximate the mongodb shell.

Introduction

Mongolian DeadBeef and its documentation is super under construction! Go check out examples/mongolian_trainer.js and the rest of the source!

Unlike other MongoDB node.js drivers, Mongolian DeadBeef is built from the ground up for node.js, using node-buffalo for BSON/message serialization.

v0.1.15 Upgrade notes

0.1.15 uses node-buffalo instead of mongodb-native for serialization, this means a few incompatibilities:

The helper methods on ObjectId are removed, use the ObjectId constructor to parse hex strings

are removed, use the constructor to parse hex strings Code type is removed, use vanilla function instances instead

type is removed, use vanilla function instances instead DBRef is not supported

is not supported Error messages may be different

Installation

DISCLAIMER: The API is experimental (but stabilizing). I will be adding, removing, and changing the API in the interest of a solid API. Use at your own risk

You can either clone the source and install with npm link , or install the latest published version from npm with npm install mongolian .

Running Tests

Run the tests with npm test .

Motivation

Not a fan of existing asynchronous mongodb apis for node.js, I set out to write my own. To avoid completely reinventing the wheel, much of the Mongolian DeadBeef API is inspired by the mongodb shell.

High level principles:

Less is more Nothing is added without careful consideration Remove everything but the essentials Each refactor should remove as much unnecessary lines of code as possible

Fail early and often If I can easily detect a programmer error, an exception will be thrown



Notes:

mongodb is pretty simple, much of its functionality is defined as queries on special databases This allows for lots of code reuse

Avoid callbacks unless they are absolutely necessary

Basics

Most of the work in MongolianDeadBeef doesn't occur until a query is actually made. This means that simple operations are fast and synchronous. Currently there is one connection per server.

Examples

var Mongolian = require ( "mongolian" ) var server = new Mongolian var db = server.db( "awesome_blog" ) var posts = db.collection( "posts" ) var comments = db.collection( "comments" ) posts.insert({ pageId : "hallo" , title : "Hallo" , created : new Date , body : "Welcome to my new blog!" }) posts.findOne({ pageId : "hallo" }, function ( err, post ) { ... }) posts.find().limit( 5 ).sort({ created : 1 }).toArray( function ( err, array ) { }) posts.find({ title : /^hal/ }).forEach( function ( post ) { }, function ( err ) { })

Connections and Authentication

var server = new Mongolian( "mongo.example.com:12345" ) db.auth(username, password) var db = new Mongolian( "mongo://username:password@mongo.example.com:12345/database" ) var server = new Monglian( "server1.local" , "server2.local" , "server3.local:27018" )

Logging

By default, Mongolian logs to console.log, but you can override this by specifying your own log object (any object that provides debug , info , warn , and error methods):

var server = new Mongolian({ log : { debug : function ( message ) { ... }, info : function ( message ) { ... }, warn : function ( message ) { ... }, error : function ( message ) { ... } } }) var server = new Mongolian( 'server1.local' , 'server2.local' , { log : { ... } })

BSON Data Types

Mongolian DeadBeef uses node-buffalo's BSON serialization code. Most BSON types map directly to JavaScript types, here are the ones that don't:

var Long = require ( 'mongolian' ).Long var ObjectId = require ( 'mongolian' ).ObjectId var Timestamp = require ( 'mongolian' ).Timestamp var DBRef = require ( 'mongolian' ).DBRef

GridFS

The Mongo shell doesn't support gridfs, so Mongolian DeadBeef provides a custom Stream-based GridFS implementation. It consists of two main classes, MongolianGridFS and MongolianGridFile . You can get a MongolianGridFS object from a database with the gridfs([gridfs name]) function.

var gridfs = db.gridfs() var file = gridfs.create({ filename : "License" , contentType : "text/plain" }) var stream = file.writeStream() fs.createReadStream( 'LICENSE' ).pipe(stream) gridfs.findOne( "License" , function ( err, file ) { if (!err && file) { var stream = file.readStream() stream.pipe(httpResponse) } }) file.length file.chunkSize file.md5 file.filename file.contentType file.uploadDate file.metadata file.aliases file.save()

Mongodb Shell Command Support

Nearly all commands are identical in syntax to the mongodb shell. However, asynchronous commands that go to the server will have an optional node.js style callback parameter.

Currently most commands starting with get are named without the get . Some of the getters are implemented as values instead of functions.

Bold functions are supported

are supported Italicized functions are supported with different syntax

are supported with different syntax Everything else is currently unsupported

There will likely be methods below that are never supported by Mongolian DeadBeef, since I'm targetting a slightly different use case.

Databases

From http://api.mongodb.org/js/1.8.1/symbols/src/shell_db.js.html

db.addUser (username, password[, readOnly=false][, callback])

db.auth (username, password)

db.cloneDatabase(fromhost)

db.commandHelp(name) returns the help for the command

returns the help for the command db.copyDatabase(fromdb, todb, fromhost)

db.createCollection(name, { size : ..., capped : ..., max : ... } )

db.currentOp() displays the current operation in the db

displays the current operation in the db db.dropDatabase () - see callback note below

- see callback note below db.eval (func[, arg1, arg2, ...][, callback]) run code server-side - see callback note below

run code server-side - see callback note below db.getCollection (cname) implemented as db.collection (cname)

implemented as db.getCollectionNames () implemented as db.collectionNames (callback)

implemented as db.getLastError() - just returns the err msg string

- just returns the err msg string db.getLastErrorObj () implemented as db.lastError (callback) - return full status object

implemented as - return full status object db.getMongo () get the server connection object implemented as db.server

get the server connection object implemented as db.getMongo().setSlaveOk() allow this connection to read from the nonmaster member of a replica pair

allow this connection to read from the nonmaster member of a replica pair db.getName () implemented as db.name

implemented as db.getPrevError() (deprecated?)

(deprecated?) db.getProfilingStatus() - returns if profiling is on and slow threshold

- returns if profiling is on and slow threshold db.getReplicationInfo()

db.getSiblingDB(name) get the db at the same server as this one

get the db at the same server as this one db.isMaster() check replica primary status

check replica primary status db.killOp(opid) kills the current operation in the db

kills the current operation in the db db.listCommands() lists all the db commands

lists all the db commands db.printCollectionStats()

db.printReplicationInfo()

db.printSlaveReplicationInfo()

db.printShardingStatus()

db.removeUser (username[, callback]) - see callback note below

- see callback note below db.repairDatabase()

db.resetError()

db.runCommand (cmdObj[, callback]) run a database command. if cmdObj is a string, turns it into { cmdObj : 1 }

run a database command. if cmdObj is a string, turns it into { cmdObj : 1 } db.serverStatus()

db.setProfilingLevel(level,) 0=off 1=slow 2=all

0=off 1=slow 2=all db.shutdownServer()

db.stats()

db.version() current version of the server

Collections

From http://api.mongodb.org/js/1.8.1/symbols/src/shell_collection.js.html

collection.find().help() - show DBCursor help

- show DBCursor help collection.count (callback)

collection.dataSize()

collection.distinct (key[, query], callback) - eg. collection.distinct( 'x' )

- eg. collection.distinct( 'x' ) collection.drop ([callback]) drop the collection - see callback note below

drop the collection - see callback note below collection.dropIndex (name[, callback]) - see callback note below

- see callback note below collection.dropIndexes()

collection.ensureIndex (keypattern[,options][, callback]) - options is an object with these possible fields: name, unique, dropDups - see callback note below

- options is an object with these possible fields: name, unique, dropDups - see callback note below collection.reIndex()

collection.find ([query],[fields]) - query is an optional query filter. fields is optional set of fields to return. e.g. collection.find( {x:77} , {name:1, x:1} ) - returns a cursor object

- query is an optional query filter. fields is optional set of fields to return. e.g. - returns a cursor object collection.find(...).count ()

collection.find(...).limit (n)

collection.find(...).skip (n)

collection.find(...).sort (...)

collection.findOne ([query][callback])

collection.findAndModify ( { update : ... , remove : bool [, query: {}, sort: {}, 'new': false] } ) ex: finds document with comment value 0, increase its 'count' field by 1, and return the updated document. collection.findAndModify( {query: {comment:'0'}, update : {"$inc":{"count":1}}, 'new': true}, function (err, doc) { console.log(doc) })

ex: finds document with comment value 0, increase its 'count' field by 1, and return the updated document. collection.getDB () get DB object associated with collection implemented as collection.db

get DB object associated with collection implemented as collection.getIndexes () implemented as collection.indexes (callback)

implemented as collection.group ( { key : ..., initial: ..., reduce : ...[, cond: ...] } )

collection.mapReduce ( mapFunction , reduceFunction , [optional params][, callback])

collection.remove (query[, callback]) - see callback note below

- see callback note below collection.renameCollection( newName , [dropTarget] ) renames the collection.

renames the collection. collection.runCommand ( name , [options][, callback]) runs a db command with the given name where the first param is the collection name

runs a db command with the given name where the first param is the collection name collection.save (obj[, callback]) - see callback note below

- see callback note below collection.stats()

collection.storageSize() - includes free space allocated to this collection

- includes free space allocated to this collection collection.totalIndexSize() - size in bytes of all the indexes

- size in bytes of all the indexes collection.totalSize() - storage allocated for all data and indexes

- storage allocated for all data and indexes collection.update (query, object[, upsert_bool, multi_bool][, callback]) - see callback note below

- see callback note below collection.validate() - SLOW

- SLOW collection.getShardVersion() - only for use with sharding

Cursors

From http://api.mongodb.org/js/1.8.1/symbols/src/shell_query.js.html

cursor.sort ( {...} )

cursor.limit ( n )

cursor.skip ( n )

cursor.count () - total # of objects matching query, ignores skip,limit

- total # of objects matching query, ignores skip,limit cursor.size () - total # of objects cursor would return, honors skip,limit

- total # of objects cursor would return, honors skip,limit cursor.explain ([verbose])

cursor.hint (...)

cursor.showDiskLoc() - adds a $diskLoc field to each returned object

- adds a $diskLoc field to each returned object cursor.toArray (callback) - unique to Mongolian DeadBeef

- unique to Mongolian DeadBeef cursor.forEach (func, callback) - calls func for each document, and callback upon completion or error

- calls func for each document, and callback upon completion or error cursor.print() - output to console in full pretty format

- output to console in full pretty format cursor.map ( func ) - map documents before they're returned in next, toArray, forEach

- map documents before they're returned in next, toArray, forEach cursor.hasNext()

cursor.next([callback]) - returns the next document or null if there are no more

Callbacks

Callbacks take the standard node.js format: function(error, value)

Mongodb handles write operations (insert, update, save, drop, etc.) asynchronously. If you pass a callback into one of these methods, this is equivalent to immediately calling db.lastError(callback) on the same server/connection. Passing a null value will not send a getLastError command to the server.

Currently there is no way to specify the write concern on these inlined callbacks.

Todo

Connection pooling

Various utility methods

More unit tests

Documentation

Cleanup

Contributing

Try it out and send me feedback! That's the best help I could use right now. Unit tests are good, too.

License

Mongolian DeadBeef is open source software under the zlib license.