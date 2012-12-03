ooo ooooo oooo o8o
88. .888' 888
"' 888b d'888 .ooooo. ooo. .oo. .oooooooo .ooooo. 888 oooo .oooo. 8 Y88. .P 888 d88' 88b
888P"Y88b 888' 88b d88'
88b 888 888
P )88b 8 888' 888 888 888 888 888 888 888 888 888 888 888 .oP"888
8 Y 888 888 888 888 888
88bod8P' 888 888 888 888 d8( 888 o8o o888o Y8bod8P' o888o o888o
8oooooo. Y8bod8P' o888o o888o `Y888""8o
d" YD
"Y88888P'
Mongolia is a thin layer that sits on top of the mongo native driver and helps you dealing with your data logic. Mongolia is not an ORM. Models contains no state, just logic. Mongolia contains no magic.
npm install mongolia
Mongolia contains two independent modules:
model: An object representing a collection with some hooks of mongo calls.
validator: An object that validates mongoDB documents and returns errors if found.
Models are attached to collections. Models don't map data from the db, they just define the logic.
var USER = require('mongolia').model(db, 'users');
Calls to the db are done using the method
mongo.
mongo proxies all the
collection methods defined on the driver plus some custom methods.
This allows mongolia to extend the driver with extra functionalties:
There are two APIs:
mongo('method[:namespace]', args)
and
mongo({method: method[, namespace: namespace, namespacing: false, mapping: false, hooks: false])
Example:
var Db = require('mongodb/lib/mongodb/db').Db,
Server = require('mongodb/lib/mongodb/connection').Server,
db = new Db('blog', new Server('localhost', 27017, {auto_reconnect: true, native_parser: true}));
db.open(function () {
var User = require('./user.js')(db);
User.mongo('findOne', {name: 'foo'}, console.log);
User.mongo({method: 'insert', hooks: false}, {name: 'foo'}, console.log);
});
All the
collection methods from the driver are supported and have a shortcut so you can use Mongolia
like the native driver (with the advantage of not having to ask for the collection):
Example:
User.findOne({name: 'foo'}, console.log);
User.insert({name: 'foo'}); // fire and forget
});
If you need more information on collection methods visit the driver documentation
Mongolia provides some useful commands that are not available using the driver.
findArray: find that returns an array instead of a cursor.
mapReduceArray: mapReduce that returns an array with the results.
mapReduceCursor: mapReduce that returns a cursor.
Secure your data access defining visibility namespaces.
You can namespace a call to the database by appending
:namespace on
your proxied method.
If called without a namespace, the method will work ignoring the
namespace directives.
You can
extend other namespaces and
add or
remove some data visibility.
var USER = require('mongolia').model(db, 'users');
USER.namespaces = {
public: ['account.email', 'account.name', '_id'],
private: {
extend: 'public',
add: ['password'],
},
accounting: {
extend: 'private',
add: ['credit_card_number'] // don't do this at home
}
};
USER.mongo('insert:public', {account: {email: 'foo@bar.com'}, password: 'fleiba', credit_card_number: 123, is_active: true});
// insert => {account: {email: 'foo@bar.com'}}
USER.validateAndUpdate({account: {email: 'foo@bar.com'}}, {'$set': {'account.email': 'super@mail.com', password: '123'}, {namespace: 'public'});
// updates => {'$set': {'account.email': 'super@mail.com'}}
USER.mongo('findArray:public', {account: {email: 'foo@bar.com'}});
// find => {account: {email: 'foo@bar.com', name: 'paco'}}
USER.mongo('findArray:accounting', {account: {email: 'foo@bar.com'}});
// find => {account: {email: 'foo@bar.com', name: 'paco'}, password: 'fleiba', credit_card_number: 123}
Use this feature wisely to filter data coming from forms.
Mongolia
maps allows you to cast the data before is stored to the database.
Mongolia will apply the specified function for each attribute on the
maps object.
By default we provide the map
_id -> ObjectId, so you don't need to cast it.
var USER = require('mongolia').model(db, 'users');
USER.maps = {
_id: ObjectID,
account: {
email: String,
name: function (val) {val.toUpperCase()}
},
password: String,
salt: String,
is_deleted: Boolean
};
USER.mongo('insert', {email: 'foo@bar.com', password: 123, name: 'john', is_deleted: 'true'});
// stored => {password: '123', name: 'JOHN', is_deleted: true}
Mongolia let you define some hooks on your models that will be triggered after a mongoDB command.
beforeInsert(documents, callback): triggered before an
insert.
afterInsert(documents, callback): triggered after an `insert.
beforeUpdate(query, update, callback): triggered before an
update or
findAndModify command.
afterUpdate(query, update, callback): triggered after an
update or
findAndModify command.
beforeRemove(query, callback): triggered before a
remove command.
afterRemove(query, callback): triggered after a
remove command.
Example:
var COMMENT = require('mongolia').model(db, 'comments'),
Post = require('./post');
COMMENT.beforeInsert = function (documents, callback) {
documents.forEach(function (doc) {
doc.created_at = new Date();
});
callback(null, documents);
};
COMMENT.afterInsert = function (documents, callback) {
documents.forEach(function (doc) {
Post(db).mongo('update', {_id: doc.post._id}, {'$inc': {num_posts: 1}}); // fire and forget
});
callback(null, documents);
};
USER.mongo('insert', {email: 'foo@bar.com'});
// stored => {email: 'foo@bar.com', created_at: Thu, 14 Jul 2011 12:13:39 GMT}
// Post#num_posts is increased
Mongolia helps you to denormalize your mongo collections.
Filters document following the
skeletons attribute.
getEmbeddedDocument(name, object, scope [, dot_notation]);
Example:
var POST = require('mongolia').model(db, 'posts');
// only embed the comment's _id, and title
POST.skeletons = {
comment: ['_id', 'title', 'post.name']
};
var comment = {'_id': 1, title: 'foo', body: 'Lorem ipsum', post: {_id: 1, name: 'bar'}}
console.log(Post(db).getEmbeddedDocument('comment', comment));
// outputs => {'_id': 1, title: 'foo', post: {name: 'bar'}};
console.log(Post(db).getEmbeddedDocument('comment', comment, 'post'));
// outputs => {post: {'_id': 1, title: 'foo', post: {name: 'bar'}}};
console.log(Post(db).getEmbeddedDocument('comment', comment, 'posts', true));
// outputs => {'posts._id': 1, 'posts.title': 'foo', 'posts.post.name': 'bar'};
Updates an embed object following the
skeletons directive.
Model.updateEmbeddedDocument(query, document_name, document[, options, callback]);
Example:
module.exports = function (db) {
var USER = require('mongolia').model(db, 'users');
// After updating a user, we want to update denormalized Post.author foreach post
USER.afterUpdate = function (query, update, callback) {
Post(db).updateEmbeddedDocument({_id: query._id}, 'author', update, {upsert: false}, callback);
};
return USER;
};
Pushes an embedded document following the
skeletons directive.
Model.pushEmbeddedDocument(query, data, name[, options, callback]);
Example:
module.exports = function (db) {
var POST = require('mongolia')(db, 'posts');
// After inserting a post, we want to push it to `users.posts[]`
POST.afterInsert = function (documents, callback) {
User(db).pushEmbeddedDocument({_id: documents[0].author._id}, 'posts', document, callback);
};
return POST;
}
Mongolia provides two methods that allow you to create and update using the
validator.
Model.validateAndInsert(document[, options, callback(error, validator)]);
Model.validateAndUpdate(document, update[, options, callback(error, validator)]);
To scope the insert/update within a namespace, use
options.namespace.
In order to validate an insertion/update, the model have to implement a
validate function on your model.
validate(query, update, callback);
Example:
// post.js
module.exports = function (db) {
var POST = require('mongolia').model(db, 'posts');
POST.validate = function (query, update, callback) {
var validator = require('mongolia').validator(query, update);
validator.validateRegex({
title: [validator.regex.title, 'Incorrect title'],
body: [/.{4,200}/, 'Incorrect body'],
});
if (!update.body === 'Lorem ipsum') {
validator.addError('body', 'You can be a little bit more creative');
}
callback(null, validator);
}
return POST;
};
// app.js
var Post = require('./post.js');
Post(db).validateAndInsert(
{title: 'This is a post', body: 'Lorem ipsum'},
function (error, validator) {
if (validator.hasErrors()) {
console.log(validator.errors);
} else {
console.log(validator.updated_document);
}
}
);
Mongolia validator accepts a document and an update.
If you are validating an insert, the document will be an empty object
{} and the update
the document you are inserting.
Mongolia will resolve the update client side exposing a
updated_document.
var validator = require('mongolia').validator({foo: 1}, {'$inc': {foo: 1}});
if (validator.updated_document.foo > 1) {
validator.addError('foo', 'foo must be ONE');
}
console.log(validator.hasError('foo')); // => true
All the methods listed below accept
dot_notation.
Returns true if the validator is handling an updateInstance operation.
isUpdating()
Returns true if the validator is handling an createInstance operation.
isInserting()
Returns true if the attributed changed
attrChanged(attr)
Adds an error to your validator. Accept dot notation to add nested errors.
addError(field, value)
Returns true if the attributed failed a validation. Accept dot notation to check nested errors.
hasError(field)
Returns true if any attributed failed a validation
hasErrors()
It fills your validator with errors if any of the elements are empty
validateExistence({
attr: 'Error message'
, attr: ...
})
It fills your validator with errors if any of the elements fail the regex
validateRegex({
attr: [/regex/, 'Error message']
, attr: ...
})
It fills your validator with errors if any of the elements fail the confirmation (good for passwords)
validateConfirmation({
attr: ['confirmation_attr', 'Error message']
, attr: ...
})
It fills your validator with errors if any of the queries fail (good to avoid duplicated data)
validateQuery({
attr: [Model, query, false, 'Error message']
, attr: ...
}, callback)
Example using some of the validator features:
var User = function (db) {
var USER = require('mongolia').model(db, 'users');
USER.validate = function (document, update, callback) {
var validator = require('mongolia').validator(document, update)
, updated_document = validator.updated_document;
validator.validateRegex({
name: [validator.regex.username, 'Incorrect name'],
email: [validator.regex.email, 'Incorrect email'],
password: [validator.regex.password, 'Incorrect password'],
description: [validator.regex.description, 'Incorrect description']
});
if (validator.attrChanged('password')) {
validator.validateConfirmation({
'password': ['password_confirmation', 'Passwords must match']
});
}
if (!updated_document.tags || updated_document.tags.length <= 0) {
validator.addError('tags', 'Select at least one tag');
}
validator.validateQuery({
email: [
this
, {_id: {'$not': document._id}, email: updated_document.email}
, false
, 'There is already a user with this email'
]
}, function () {
callback(null, validator);
});
}
return USER;
};
Mongolia is fully tested using mocha To run the tests use:
make
Mongolia has a fully working blog example on the
example folder.
In no specific order.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2010-2011 Pau Ramon Revilla <masylum@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.