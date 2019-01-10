Elegant MongoDB driver for Node.js.
$ npm i mongolass --save
const Mongolass = require('mongolass')
const mongolass = new Mongolass()
mongolass.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')// const mongolass = new Mongolass('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')
const User = mongolass.model('User')
User
.find()
.select({ name: 1, age: 1 })
.sort({ name: -1 })
.exec()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
Or use optional schema:
const Mongolass = require('mongolass')
const Schema = Mongolass.Schema
const mongolass = new Mongolass('mongodb://admin:123456@localhost:27017/admin', {
dbName: 'testdb'
})
const UserSchema = new Schema('UserSchema', {
name: { type: 'string', required: true },
age: { type: 'number', default: 18 }
})
const User = mongolass.model('User', UserSchema)
/*
equal to:
const User = mongolass.model('User', {
name: { type: 'string', required: true },
age: { type: 'number', default: 18 }
})
will create inner schema named `UserSchema`.
*/
User
.insertOne({ name: 'nswbmw', age: 'wrong age' })
.exec()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
/*
{ TypeError: ($.age: "wrong age") ✖ (type: number)
at Model.insertOne (/Users/nswbmw/Desktop/test/node_modules/mongolass/lib/query.js:101:16)
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/nswbmw/Desktop/test/app.js:21:4)
at Module._compile (module.js:635:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:646:10)
at Module.load (module.js:554:32)
at tryModuleLoad (module.js:497:12)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:489:3)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:676:10)
at startup (bootstrap_node.js:187:16)
at bootstrap_node.js:608:3
validator: 'type',
path: '$.age',
actual: 'wrong age',
expected: { type: 'number', default: 18 },
schema: 'UserSchema',
model: 'User',
op: 'insertOne',
args: [ { name: 'nswbmw', age: 'wrong age' } ],
pluginName: 'MongolassSchema',
pluginOp: 'beforeInsertOne',
pluginArgs: [] }
*/
ObjectId schema:
'use strict'
const Mongolass = require('mongolass')
const mongolass = new Mongolass('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')
const Post = mongolass.model('Post', {
author: { type: Mongolass.Types.ObjectId }
}, { collName: 'post' })
Post.insertOne({ author: '111111111111111111111111' })
.then(function () {
return Post.find({ author: '111111111111111111111111' })
})
.then(console.log)
/*
[ { _id: 57caed24ecda6ffb15962591,
author: 111111111111111111111111 } ]
*/
NB: You can pass
collName as collection name.
Same as node-mongodb-native.
知乎：从零开始写一个 Node.js 的 MongoDB 驱动库
I've been using Mongoose for years, it's great but complex sucks, so i wrote Mongolass. Mongolass is not simply mimicking Mongoose, but rather draw on the advantages of mongoose redesigned the architecture. Mongolass has some exciting features different from Mongoose:
Pure Schema. In Mongoose, Schema and Model and Entity are confused.
Schemas not only define the structure of your document and casting of properties, they also define document instance methods, static Model methods, compound indexes and document lifecycle hooks called middleware.
In Mongolass, Schema is only used for defining the structure of your document and casting of properties, Model used for retrievaling data from mongodb and register plugins, Entity(as result) is plain object. Schema is also optional.
Awesome plugin system. Mongoose plugin system is not strong enough, eg:
.pre,
.post, use async
next(). In Mongolass, we can register a plugin for Model or global mongolass instance. like:
User.plugin('xx', {
beforeFind: function (...args) {},// or function return Promise
afterFind: async function (result, ...args) {
console.log(result, args)
...
},
// afterFind: async function (result, ...args) {
// console.log(result, args)
// ...
// }
})
Above added two hook functions for
User, when
User.find().xx().exec() is called, the execution order is as follows:
beforeFind(handle query args) -> retrieve data from mongodb -> afterFind(handle query result)
Mongolass's plugins could be substituted for Mongoose's (document instance methods + static Model methods + plugins).
Detailed error informations. see usage.
User
.insertOne({ name: 'nswbmw', age: 'wrong age' })
.exec()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
/*
{ TypeError: ($.age: "wrong age") ✖ (type: number)
at Model.insertOne (/Users/nswbmw/Desktop/test/node_modules/mongolass/lib/query.js:105:16)
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/nswbmw/Desktop/test/app.js:23:4)
at Module._compile (module.js:573:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:584:10)
at Module.load (module.js:507:32)
at tryModuleLoad (module.js:470:12)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:462:3)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:609:10)
at startup (bootstrap_node.js:158:16)
at bootstrap_node.js:598:3
validator: 'type',
actual: 'wrong age',
expected: { type: 'number' },
path: '$.age',
schema: 'UserSchema',
model: 'User',
op: 'insertOne',
args: [ { name: 'nswbmw', age: 'wrong age' } ],
pluginName: 'MongolassSchema',
pluginOp: 'beforeInsertOne',
pluginArgs: [] }
*/
According to the error instance, esay to know
age expect a number but got a string, from error stack know it's broken on
app.js:23:4 and the operator is
Model.insertOne.
see another-json-schema, support
default and
required.
const Mongolass = require('mongolass')
const mongolass = new Mongolass('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')
const User = mongolass.model('User', {
name: { type: 'string', required: true },
age: { type: 'number', default: 18 }
})
;(async function () {
await User.insert({ age: 17 })
})().catch(console.error)
Output:
{ TypeError: ($.name: undefined) ✖ (required: true)
at Model.insert (/Users/nswbmw/Desktop/test/node_modules/mongolass/lib/query.js:101:16)
at /Users/nswbmw/Desktop/test/app.js:10:14
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/nswbmw/Desktop/test/app.js:11:3)
at Module._compile (module.js:635:30)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:646:10)
at Module.load (module.js:554:32)
at tryModuleLoad (module.js:497:12)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:489:3)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:676:10)
at startup (bootstrap_node.js:187:16)
validator: 'required',
path: '$.name',
actual: undefined,
expected: { type: 'string', required: true },
schema: 'UserSchema',
model: 'User',
op: 'insert',
args: [ { age: 17 } ],
pluginName: 'MongolassSchema',
pluginOp: 'beforeInsert',
pluginArgs: [] }
const Mongolass = require('mongolass')
const mongolass = new Mongolass('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')
const User = mongolass.model('User', {
name: { type: 'string', required: true },
age: { type: 'number', default: 18 },
createdAt: { type: Mongolass.Types.Date, default: Date.now }
})
;(async function () {
await User.insert({ name: 'nswbmw' })
const user = await User.findOne({ name: 'nswbmw' })
console.log(user)
// { _id: 5a530c5d39d9a4eb3aa57856, name: 'nswbmw', age: 18, createdAt: 2019-01-10T09:50:26.831Z }
})()
What's difference between
number and
Mongolass.Types.Number ?
number only check type,
Mongolass.Types.Number will try to convert value to a number, if failed then throw error.
mongolass.plugin(pluginName, hooks)// register global plugin
User.plugin(pluginName, hooks)// register model plugin
example:
const moment = require('moment')
const Mongolass = require('mongolass')
const mongolass = new Mongolass('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')
const User = mongolass.model('User')
mongolass.plugin('addCreatedAt', {
beforeInsert: function (format) {
console.log('beforeInsert', this._op, this._args, format)
// beforeInsert insert [ { firstname: 'san', lastname: 'zhang' } ] YYYY-MM-DD
this._args[0].createdAt = moment().format(format)
}
})
User.plugin('addFullname', {
afterFindOne: function (user, opt) {
console.log('afterFindOne', this._op, this._args, opt)
// afterFindOne findOne [] { sep: '-' }
if (!user) return user
user.fullname = user.firstname + opt.sep + user.lastname
return user
},
afterFind: async function (users, opt) {
console.log('afterFind', this._op, this._args, opt)
// afterFind find [ { firstname: 'san' } ] { sep: ' ' }
if (!users.length) return users
return users.map(user => {
user.fullname = user.firstname + opt.sep + user.lastname
return user
})
}
})
;(async function () {
// when use await, .exec() is omissible.
await User.insert({ firstname: 'san', lastname: 'zhang' }).addCreatedAt('YYYY-MM-DD')
console.log(await User.findOne().addFullname({ sep: '-' }))
// { _id: 5850186544c3b82d23a82e45,
// firstname: 'san',
// lastname: 'zhang',
// createdAt: '2016-12-13',
// fullname: 'san-zhang' }
console.log(await User.find({ firstname: 'san' }).addFullname({ sep: ' ' }))
// [ { _id: 5850186544c3b82d23a82e45,
// firstname: 'san',
// lastname: 'zhang',
// createdAt: '2016-12-13',
// fullname: 'san zhang' } ]
})().catch(console.error)
NOTE: Different order of calling plugins will output different results. The priority of Model's plugins is greater than global's.
example:
const Mongolass = require('mongolass')
const mongolass = new Mongolass('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')
const User = mongolass.model('User')
User.plugin('add2', {
afterFindOne: function (user) {
if (!user) return user
user.name = `${user.name}2`
return user
}
})
User.plugin('add3', {
afterFindOne: async function (user) {
if (!user) return user
user.name = `${user.name}3`
return user
}
})
;(async function () {
await User.insert({ name: '1' })
console.log(await User.findOne().add2().add3())
// { _id: 58501a8a7cc264af259ca691, name: '123' }
console.log(await User.findOne().add3().add2())
// { _id: 58501a8a7cc264af259ca691, name: '132' }
})().catch(console.error)
see mongolass-plugin-populate.
Mongolass has some built-in plugins, only for
find and
findOne.
example:
const Mongolass = require('mongolass')
const mongolass = new Mongolass('mongodb://localhost:27017/test')
const User = mongolass.model('User')
;(async function () {
await User.insert({ name: '1' })
await User.insert({ name: '2' })
const result = await User
.find()
.skip(1)
.limit(1)
console.log(result)
// [ { _id: 58501c1281ea915a2760a2ee, name: '2' } ]
})().catch(console.error)
$ npm test (coverage 100%)
MIT