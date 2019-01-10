In Mongolass, Schema is only used for defining the structure of your document and casting of properties, Model used for retrievaling data from mongodb and register plugins, Entity(as result) is plain object. Schema is also optional.

Schemas not only define the structure of your document and casting of properties, they also define document instance methods, static Model methods, compound indexes and document lifecycle hooks called middleware.

Pure Schema. In Mongoose, Schema and Model and Entity are confused.

Awesome plugin system. Mongoose plugin system is not strong enough, eg: .pre , .post , use async next() . In Mongolass, we can register a plugin for Model or global mongolass instance. like:

User.plugin( 'xx' , { beforeFind : function ( ...args ) {}, afterFind : async function ( result, ...args ) { console .log(result, args) ... }, })

Above added two hook functions for User , when User.find().xx().exec() is called, the execution order is as follows:

beforeFind (handle query args) -> retrieve data from mongodb -> afterFind(handle query result)

Mongolass's plugins could be substituted for Mongoose's (document instance methods + static Model methods + plugins).