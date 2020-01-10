Mongoku

MongoDB client for the web. Query your data directly from your browser. You can host it locally, or anywhere else, for you and your team.

It scales with your data (at Hugging Face we use it on a 1TB+ cluster) and is blazing fast for all operations, including sort/skip/limit. Built on TypeScript/Node.js/Angular.

Demo

Install & Run

This is the easy and recommended way of installing and running Mongoku.

npm install -g mongoku mongoku start

You can also run Mongoku as a daemon, using either PM2 or Forever.

mongoku start # or mongoku start

Docker

Using the Docker HUB image

docker run -d --name mongoku -p 3100 : 3100 huggingface/mongoku docker run -d --name mongoku -p 3100 : 3100 --env MONGOKU_DEFAULT_HOST= "mongodb://user:password @myhost .com:8888" huggingface/mongoku

Build your own image

If you want to build your own docker image, just clone this repository and run the following:

docker build -t yournamehere/mongoku . docker run -d --name mongoku -p 3100 : 3100 yournamehere/mongoku

Manual Build

If you want to manually build and run mongoku, just clone this repository and run the following:

npm install -g typescript @angular/cli npm install cd app npm install ng build cd .. tsc node dist/server.js

Configuration

You can also specify a few things using environment variables: