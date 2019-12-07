mongojs

A node.js module for mongodb, that emulates the official mongodb API as much as possible. It wraps mongodb-native and is available through npm

npm install mongojs

Usage

mongojs is easy to use:

const mongojs = require ( 'mongojs' ) const db = mongojs(connectionString, [collections])

The connection string should follow the format described in the mongo connection string docs. Some examples of this could be:

const db = mongojs( 'mydb' , [ 'mycollection' ]) const db = mongojs( 'example.com/mydb' , [ 'mycollection' ]) const db = mongojs( 'username:password@example.com/mydb' , [ 'mycollection' ]) const db = mongojs( 'username:password@example.com/mydb?authMechanism=SCRAM-SHA-1' , [ 'mycollection' ]) const db = mongojs( 'username:password@example.com/mydb?authSource=authdb' , [ 'mycollection' ]) const db = mongojs( 'username:password@example.com/mydb' , [ 'mycollection' ], { ssl : true }) const db = mongojs( 'mydb' ) const mycollection = db.collection( 'mycollection' )

More connection string examples

After we connected we can query or update the database just how we would using the mongo API with the exception that we use a callback. The format for callbacks is always callback(error, value) where error is null if no exception has occured. The update methods save , remove , update and findAndModify also pass the lastErrorObject as the last argument to the callback function.

db.mycollection.find( function ( err, docs ) { }) db.mycollection.find().sort({ name : 1 }, function ( err, docs ) { }) db.mycollection.find({ level : { $gt : 90 }}).forEach( function ( err, doc ) { if (!doc) { return } }) db.mycollection.findOne({ _id : mongojs.ObjectId( '523209c4561c640000000001' ) }, function ( err, doc ) { }) db.mycollection.update({ name : 'mathias' }, { $inc : { level : 1 }}, { multi : true }, function ( ) { }) db.mycollection.findAndModify({ query : { name : 'mathias' }, update : { $set : { tag : 'maintainer' } }, new : true }, function ( err, doc, lastErrorObject ) { }) db.mycollection.save({ created : 'just now' })

If you provide a callback to find or any cursor config operation mongojs will call toArray for you

db.mycollection.find({}, function ( err, docs ) { ... }) db.mycollection.find({}).limit( 2 ).skip( 1 , function ( err, docs ) { ... })

is the same as

db.mycollection.find({}).toArray( function ( err, docs ) { ... }) db.mycollection.find({}).limit( 2 ).skip( 1 ).toArray( function ( err, docs ) { ... })

For more detailed information about the different usages of update and querying see the mongo docs

Events

const db = mongojs( 'mydb' , [ 'mycollection' ]) db.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'database error' , err) }) db.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'database connected' ) })

Streaming cursors

As of 0.7.0 all cursors are a readable stream of objects.

const JSONStream = require ( 'JSONStream' ) db.mycollection.find({}).pipe(JSONStream.stringify()).pipe(process.stdout)

Notice that you should pipe the cursor through a stringifier (like JSONStream) if you want to pipe it to a serial stream like a http response.

Tailable cursors

If you are using a capped collection you can create a tailable cursor to that collection by adding tailable:true to the find options

const cursor = db.mycollection.find({}, {}, { tailable : true , timeout : false }) cursor.on( 'data' , function ( doc ) { console .log( 'new document' , doc) })

Note that you need to explicitly set the selection parameter in the find call.

Database commands

With mongojs you can run database commands just like with the mongo shell using db.runCommand()

db.runCommand({ ping : 1 }, function ( err, res ) { if (!err && res.ok) console .log( 'we\'re up' ) })

or db.collection.runCommand()

db.things.runCommand( 'count' , function ( err, res ) { console .log(res) })

As of 0.15 mongojs supports the Bulk updates introduced in mongodb 2.6. Here's an example of the usage

const bulk = db.a.initializeOrderedBulkOp() bulk.find({ type : 'water' }).update({ $set : { level : 1 }}) bulk.find({ type : 'water' }).update({ $inc : { level : 2 }}) bulk.insert({ name : 'Spearow' , type : 'flying' }) bulk.insert({ name : 'Pidgeotto' , type : 'flying' }) bulk.insert({ name : 'Charmeleon' , type : 'fire' }) bulk.find({ type : 'flying' }).removeOne() bulk.find({ type : 'fire' }).remove() bulk.find({ type : 'water' }).updateOne({ $set : { hp : 100 }}) bulk.execute( function ( err, res ) { console .log( 'Done!' ) })

Replication Sets

Mongojs can also connect to a mongo replication set by providing a connection string with multiple hosts

const db = mongojs( 'rs-1.com,rs-2.com,rs-3.com/mydb?slaveOk=true' , [ 'mycollection' ])

For more detailed information about replica sets see the mongo replication docs

Using harmony features

If you run node.js with the --harmony option, then you can ommit the collection names array, and you can do stuff like.

const mongojs = require ( 'mongojs' ) const db = require ( 'mydb' ) db.hackers.insert({ name : 'Ed' })

In the above example the hackers collection is enabled automagically (similar to the shell) using the Proxy feature in harmony

Passing a DB to the constructor

If you have an instance of mongojs, you can pass this to the constructor and mongojs will use the existing connection of that instance instead of creating a new one.

const mongodb = require ( 'mongodb' ) const mongojs = require ( 'mongojs' ) mongodb.Db.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/test' , function ( err, theDb ) { const db = mongojs(theDb, [ 'myCollection' ]) })

Features not supported for MongoDB 2.4 or older (on mongojs version 1.0+).

Index creation and deletion

Aggregation cursors.

This features are relatively easy to add, but would make the code unnecessarily more complex. If you are using mongodb 2.4 or older and would like to use mongojs 1.0 with the above mentioned feautres, feel free to make a pull request or open and issue..

Upgrading from 0.x.x to 1.2.x

Version > 1.0.x is a major rewrite of mongojs. So expect some things not to work the same as in mongojs 0.x.x versions. Breaking changes include:

Removed mongojs.connect use mongojs() directly instead

API

This API documentation is a work in progress.

Collection

https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.aggregate/

This function applies a query to a collection. You can get the return value, which is a cursor, or pass a callback as the last parameter. Said callback receives (err, documents)

Apply a query and get one single document passed as a callback. The callback receives (err, document)

Get the name of the collection.

Cursor

Database

Bulk