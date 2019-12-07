A node.js module for mongodb, that emulates the official mongodb API as much as possible. It wraps mongodb-native and is available through npm
npm install mongojs
mongojs is easy to use:
const mongojs = require('mongojs')
const db = mongojs(connectionString, [collections])
The connection string should follow the format described in the mongo connection string docs. Some examples of this could be:
// simple usage for a local db
const db = mongojs('mydb', ['mycollection'])
// the db is on a remote server (the port default to mongo)
const db = mongojs('example.com/mydb', ['mycollection'])
// we can also provide some credentials
const db = mongojs('username:password@example.com/mydb', ['mycollection'])
// connect using SCRAM-SHA-1 mechanism
const db = mongojs('username:password@example.com/mydb?authMechanism=SCRAM-SHA-1', ['mycollection'])
// connect using a different auth source
const db = mongojs('username:password@example.com/mydb?authSource=authdb', ['mycollection'])
// connect with options
const db = mongojs('username:password@example.com/mydb', ['mycollection'], { ssl: true })
// connect now, and worry about collections later
const db = mongojs('mydb')
const mycollection = db.collection('mycollection')
More connection string examples
After we connected we can query or update the database just how we would using the mongo API with the exception that we use a callback.
The format for callbacks is always
callback(error, value) where error is null if no exception has occured. The update methods
save,
remove,
update and
findAndModify also pass the
lastErrorObject as the last argument to the callback function.
// find everything
db.mycollection.find(function (err, docs) {
// docs is an array of all the documents in mycollection
})
// find everything, but sort by name
db.mycollection.find().sort({name: 1}, function (err, docs) {
// docs is now a sorted array
})
// iterate over all whose level is greater than 90.
db.mycollection.find({level: {$gt: 90}}).forEach(function (err, doc) {
if (!doc) {
// we visited all docs in the collection
return
}
// doc is a document in the collection
})
// find a document using a native ObjectId
db.mycollection.findOne({
_id: mongojs.ObjectId('523209c4561c640000000001')
}, function(err, doc) {
// doc._id.toString() === '523209c4561c640000000001'
})
// find all named 'mathias' and increment their level
db.mycollection.update({name: 'mathias'}, {$inc: {level: 1}}, {multi: true}, function () {
// the update is complete
})
// find one named 'mathias', tag him as a contributor and return the modified doc
db.mycollection.findAndModify({
query: { name: 'mathias' },
update: { $set: { tag: 'maintainer' } },
new: true
}, function (err, doc, lastErrorObject) {
// doc.tag === 'maintainer'
})
// use the save function to just save a document (callback is optional for all writes)
db.mycollection.save({created: 'just now'})
If you provide a callback to
find or any cursor config operation mongojs will call
toArray for you
db.mycollection.find({}, function (err, docs) { ... })
db.mycollection.find({}).limit(2).skip(1, function (err, docs) { ... })
is the same as
db.mycollection.find({}).toArray(function (err, docs) { ... })
db.mycollection.find({}).limit(2).skip(1).toArray(function (err, docs) { ... })
For more detailed information about the different usages of update and querying see the mongo docs
const db = mongojs('mydb', ['mycollection'])
db.on('error', function (err) {
console.log('database error', err)
})
db.on('connect', function () {
console.log('database connected')
})
As of
0.7.0 all cursors are a readable stream of objects.
const JSONStream = require('JSONStream')
// pipe all documents in mycollection to stdout
db.mycollection.find({}).pipe(JSONStream.stringify()).pipe(process.stdout)
Notice that you should pipe the cursor through a stringifier (like JSONStream) if you want to pipe it to a serial stream like a http response.
If you are using a capped collection you can create a tailable cursor to that collection by adding
tailable:true to the find options
const cursor = db.mycollection.find({}, {}, {tailable: true, timeout: false})
// since all cursors are streams we can just listen for data
cursor.on('data', function (doc) {
console.log('new document', doc)
})
Note that you need to explicitly set the selection parameter in the
find call.
With mongojs you can run database commands just like with the mongo shell using
db.runCommand()
db.runCommand({ping: 1}, function (err, res) {
if(!err && res.ok) console.log('we\'re up')
})
or
db.collection.runCommand()
db.things.runCommand('count', function (err, res) {
console.log(res)
})
As of 0.15 mongojs supports the Bulk updates introduced in mongodb 2.6. Here's an example of the usage
const bulk = db.a.initializeOrderedBulkOp()
bulk.find({type: 'water'}).update({$set: {level: 1}})
bulk.find({type: 'water'}).update({$inc: {level: 2}})
bulk.insert({name: 'Spearow', type: 'flying'})
bulk.insert({name: 'Pidgeotto', type: 'flying'})
bulk.insert({name: 'Charmeleon', type: 'fire'})
bulk.find({type: 'flying'}).removeOne()
bulk.find({type: 'fire'}).remove()
bulk.find({type: 'water'}).updateOne({$set: {hp: 100}})
bulk.execute(function (err, res) {
console.log('Done!')
})
Mongojs can also connect to a mongo replication set by providing a connection string with multiple hosts
const db = mongojs('rs-1.com,rs-2.com,rs-3.com/mydb?slaveOk=true', ['mycollection'])
For more detailed information about replica sets see the mongo replication docs
If you run node.js with the
--harmony option, then you can ommit the collection names array, and you can do stuff like.
const mongojs = require('mongojs')
const db = require('mydb')
db.hackers.insert({name: 'Ed'})
In the above example the
hackers collection is enabled automagically (similar to the shell) using the
Proxy feature in harmony
If you have an instance of mongojs, you can pass this to the constructor and mongojs will use the existing connection of that instance instead of creating a new one.
const mongodb = require('mongodb')
const mongojs = require('mongojs')
mongodb.Db.connect('mongodb://localhost/test', function (err, theDb) {
const db = mongojs(theDb, ['myCollection'])
})
This features are relatively easy to add, but would make the code unnecessarily more complex. If you are using mongodb 2.4 or older and would like to use mongojs 1.0 with the above mentioned feautres, feel free to make a pull request or open and issue..
Version > 1.0.x is a major rewrite of mongojs. So expect some things not to work the same as in mongojs 0.x.x versions. Breaking changes include:
mongojs.connect use
mongojs() directly instead
This API documentation is a work in progress.
db.collection.aggregate([pipeline], [options], [callback])
https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.aggregate/
db.collection.aggregate([pipelineStep], [pipelineStep], [pipelineStep], ..., [callback])
db.collection.count([query], callback)
db.collection.createIndex(keys, options, [callback])
db.collection.distinct(field, query, callback)
db.collection.drop([callback])
db.collection.dropIndex(index, [callback])
db.collection.dropIndexes([callback])
db.collection.ensureIndex(keys, options, [callback])
db.collection.find([criteria], [projection], [callback])
This function applies a query to a collection. You can get the return value, which is a cursor, or pass a callback
as the last parameter. Said callback receives
(err, documents)
db.collection.findOne([criteria], [projection], callback)
Apply a query and get one single document passed as a callback. The callback receives
(err, document)
db.collection.findAndModify(document, callback)
db.collection.getIndexes(callback)
db.collection.group(document, callback)
db.collection.insert(docOrDocs, [callback])
db.collection.isCapped(callback)
db.collection.mapReduce(map, reduce, options, [callback])
db.collection.reIndex([callback])
db.collection.remove(query, [justOne], [callback])
db.collection.remove(query, [options], [callback])
db.collection.runCommand(command, [callback])
db.collection.save(doc, [options], [callback])
db.collection.stats(callback)
db.collection.update(query, update, [options], [callback])
db.collection.toString()
Get the name of the collection.
cursor.batchSize(size, [callback])
cursor.count(callback)
cursor.explain(callback)
cursor.forEach(function)
cursor.limit(n, [callback])
cursor.map(function, [callback])
cursor.next(callback)
cursor.skip(n, [callback])
cursor.sort(sortOptions, [callback])
cursor.toArray(callback)
cursor.rewind()
cursor.destroy()
db.addUser(document)
db.createCollection(name, options, [callback])
db.dropDatabase([callback])
db.eval(code, [params], [options], [callback])
db.getCollectionNames(callback)
db.getLastError(callback)
db.getLastErrorObj(callback)
db.removeUser(username, [callback])
db.runCommand(command, [callback])
db.stats([callback])
db.close()
bulk.execute()
bulk.find(query)
bulk.find.remove()
bulk.find.removeOne()
bulk.find.replaceOne(document)
bulk.find.update(updaterParam)
bulk.find.updateOne(updaterParam)
bulk.find.upsert(upsertParam)
bulk.insert(document)
bulk.toString()
bulk.tojson()
While working with node js i defiantly recomend one to use this database which also provides no-sql database where we can actually define the structure of database we are working on which leads to designing in our own way and how the project is been designed so you can maintain schema based on the flow. Great feature and easy to implement.
While working on recent project which was based on node js i tried mongo db and it turned out best way it can be as mongo uses noSql structure ans doesnot have relational database with custom structure based on your requirement and comes with great documentation and easy to use.
I have found it easy to use as it does not depend on the fix structure and allows you to create your own coustamizable database for example it could be in tree, graph etc.