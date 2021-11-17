mongoist

A node.js module for mongodb built with async/await in mind, that emulates the official mongodb API as much as possible.

Mongoist driver is heavily inspired by mongojs.

Motivation

The official MongoDB driver for Node.js (https://github.com/mongodb/node-mongodb-native) leaves connection management to the user - this means to connect to a mongodb database this boilerplate code is needed

const { MongoClient } = require ( 'mongodb' ); MongoClient .connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/myproject' ) .then( connection => { connection.close(); });

Due to the asynchronous nature of connect , a connection that is used everywhere in an application is not that easy to export from a module.

const { MongoClient } = require ( 'mongodb' ); MongoClient .connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/myproject' ) .then( connection => { module .exports = connection; });

Mongoist solves this problem by managing the connection internally in a lazy fashion. With mongoist you can create a db.js module exporting a not yet opened database connection:

module .exports = mongoist(connectionString);

Along these same lines, connection information may not be available synchronously. The connection information provided to mongoist can be contained in a Promise , affording for gathering the connection information from arbitrary sources (e.g. mongo-memory-server ):

module .exports = mongoist( Promise .resolve());

Usage

Please note: Any line in the examples that uses the await keyword should be called inside an async function. If you haven't used async/await yet, you'll want to do some research to help you understand how it works. Or take a look at https://ponyfoo.com/articles/understanding-javascript-async-await for a great read about async/await

Connecting

const mongoist = require ( 'mongoist' ); const db = mongoist(connectionString, connectionOptions)

The connectionString and connectionOptions are passed to the underlying official mongodb driver. Find out more about connection strings and options.

Migrating from mongojs

While mongojs uses callbacks only, mongoist uses promises only. To allow migrating to mongoist without migrating the whole application, mongoist supports wrapping the mongojs driver.

const mongojsDb = mongojs(connectionString); const db = mongoist(mongojsDb); async function findDocuments ( ) { const docs = await db.a.find({}); } findDocuments().then( () => console .log( 'Done querying mongodb' ));

Connection Management

Mongoist uses the connection pool provided by the official mongodb driver, so there is no need to manage connections on your own. For most use cases it's best to create a db.js node module that exports a mongoist database connection.

module .exports = mongoist(connectionString);

Accessing Collections

Mongoist uses a proxy implementation under the hood to allow accessing a collection named foo as

db.foo.find(...);

instead of

db.collection( 'foo' ).find(...);

Examples

const documents = await db.mycollection.find(); const documentsCursor = db.mycollection.findAsCursor(); const document = await documentsCursor.next(); const sortedDocuments = await db.mycollection.findAsCursor().sort({ name : 1 }).toArray(); const documentById = await db.mycollection.findOne({ _id : mongoist.ObjectId( '523209c4561c640000000001' ) }); const resultUpdate = await db.mycollection.update({ name : 'mathias' }, { $inc : { level : 1 }}, { multi : true }); const resultFindAndModify = await db.mycollection.findAndModify({ query : { name : 'mathias' }, update : { $set : { tag : 'maintainer' } }, new : true }); const doc = await db.mycollection.save({ created : 'just now' });

Cursor Operations

The mongodb operations find and aggregate return a cursor, that is resolved in the mongodb shell to an array. Mongoist provides the operations findAsCursor and aggregateAsCursor to return a cursor, and shorthand functions find and aggregate to return an array.

var bulk = db.a.initializeOrderedBulkOp() bulk.find({ type : 'water' }).update({ $set : { level : 1 }}) bulk.find({ type : 'water' }).update({ $inc : { level : 2 }}) bulk.insert({ name : 'Spearow' , type : 'flying' }) bulk.insert({ name : 'Pidgeotto' , type : 'flying' }) bulk.insert({ name : 'Charmeleon' , type : 'fire' }) bulk.find({ type : 'flying' }).removeOne() bulk.find({ type : 'fire' }).remove() bulk.find({ type : 'water' }).updateOne({ $set : { hp : 100 }}) await bulk.execute();

Events

const db = mongoist( 'mongodb://localhost/mydb' ) db.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'database error' , err) }); db.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'database connected' ) })

Database commands

With mongoist you can run database commands just like with the mongo shell using db.runCommand()

const result = await db.runCommand({ ping : 1 }); console .log( 'we\'re up' );

or db.collection.runCommand()

const result = await db.things.runCommand( 'count' ); console .log(result);

Similarly, you can use db.adminCommand() to run a command on the admin database of the MongoDB cluster or instance you're connected to:

const result = await db.adminCommand({ currentOp : 1 }); console .log(result);

Replication Sets

Mongoist can connect to a mongo replication set by providing a connection string with multiple hosts

const db = mongoist( 'rs-1.com,rs-2.com,rs-3.com/mydb?slaveOk=true' );

For more detailed information about replica sets see the mongo replication docs

API

This API documentation is a work in progress.

Exposed Prototypes

Mongoist exposes the prototypes of Database , Collection , Cursor and Bulk to provide basic support for mocking, stubbing data access in tests.

const mongoist = require ( 'mongoist' ); mongoist.Collection.prototype.find = function ( ) { return [ { foo : 'bar' } ] } const db = mongoist( 'test' ); console .log(db.a.find({}));

Collection

All operations return promises. If a return type is given, this is the type of the resolved promise.

