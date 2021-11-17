A node.js module for mongodb built with async/await in mind, that emulates the official mongodb API as much as possible.
Mongoist driver is heavily inspired by mongojs.
The official MongoDB driver for Node.js (https://github.com/mongodb/node-mongodb-native) leaves connection management to the user - this means to connect to a mongodb database this boilerplate code is needed
const { MongoClient } = require('mongodb');
MongoClient
.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/myproject')
.then(connection => {
connection.close();
});
Due to the asynchronous nature of
connect, a connection that is used everywhere in an application is not that easy to export from a module.
const { MongoClient } = require('mongodb');
MongoClient
.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/myproject')
.then(connection => {
// THIS WILL NOT WORK AS EXPECTED!!!
module.exports = connection;
});
Mongoist solves this problem by managing the connection internally in a lazy fashion. With mongoist you can create a
db.js module exporting a
not yet opened database connection:
module.exports = mongoist(connectionString);
Along these same lines, connection information may not be available synchronously. The connection
information provided to
mongoist can be contained in a
Promise, affording for gathering the
connection information from arbitrary sources (e.g.
mongo-memory-server):
module.exports = mongoist(Promise.resolve());
Please note: Any line in the examples that uses the await keyword should be called inside an async function. If you haven't used async/await yet, you'll want to do some research to help you understand how it works. Or take a look at https://ponyfoo.com/articles/understanding-javascript-async-await for a great read about async/await
const mongoist = require('mongoist');
const db = mongoist(connectionString, connectionOptions)
The
connectionString and
connectionOptions are passed to the underlying official mongodb driver.
Find out more about connection strings and options.
While mongojs uses callbacks only, mongoist uses promises only. To allow migrating to mongoist without migrating the whole application, mongoist supports wrapping the mongojs driver.
const mongojsDb = mongojs(connectionString);
const db = mongoist(mongojsDb);
async function findDocuments() {
const docs = await db.a.find({});
// ...
}
// We need to call the async function this way since top level await keyword is not allowed in JavaScript
findDocuments().then(() => console.log('Done querying mongodb'));
Mongoist uses the connection pool provided by the official mongodb driver, so there is no need to manage connections on your own.
For most use cases it's best to create a
db.js node module that exports a mongoist database connection.
module.exports = mongoist(connectionString);
Mongoist uses a proxy implementation under the hood to allow accessing a collection named
foo as
db.foo.find(...);
instead of
db.collection('foo').find(...);
// find everything in mycollection returned as array
const documents = await db.mycollection.find();
// find everything in mycollection returned as a Cursor (no intermediate Promise)
const documentsCursor = db.mycollection.findAsCursor();
// take the first document from the cursor
const document = await documentsCursor.next();
// find everything in mycollection, but sort by name
const sortedDocuments = await db.mycollection.findAsCursor().sort({name: 1}).toArray();
// find a document using a native ObjectId
const documentById = await db.mycollection.findOne({ _id: mongoist.ObjectId('523209c4561c640000000001') });
// Update all documents named 'mathias' and increment their level
const resultUpdate = await db.mycollection.update({name: 'mathias'}, {$inc: {level: 1}}, {multi: true});
// find one named 'mathias', tag him as a contributor and return the modified doc
const resultFindAndModify = await db.mycollection.findAndModify({
query: { name: 'mathias' },
update: { $set: { tag: 'maintainer' } },
new: true
});
// use the save function to just save a document
const doc = await db.mycollection.save({created: 'just now'});
The mongodb operations
find and
aggregate return a cursor, that is resolved in the mongodb shell to an array. Mongoist
provides the operations
findAsCursor and
aggregateAsCursor to return a cursor, and shorthand functions
find and
aggregate to return an array.
var bulk = db.a.initializeOrderedBulkOp()
bulk.find({type: 'water'}).update({$set: {level: 1}})
bulk.find({type: 'water'}).update({$inc: {level: 2}})
bulk.insert({name: 'Spearow', type: 'flying'})
bulk.insert({name: 'Pidgeotto', type: 'flying'})
bulk.insert({name: 'Charmeleon', type: 'fire'})
bulk.find({type: 'flying'}).removeOne()
bulk.find({type: 'fire'}).remove()
bulk.find({type: 'water'}).updateOne({$set: {hp: 100}})
await bulk.execute();
// done...
const db = mongoist('mongodb://localhost/mydb')
// Emitted if no db connection could be established
db.on('error', function (err) {
console.log('database error', err)
});
// Emitted if a db connection was established
db.on('connect', function () {
console.log('database connected')
})
With mongoist you can run database commands just like with the mongo shell using
db.runCommand()
const result = await db.runCommand({ping: 1});
console.log('we\'re up');
or
db.collection.runCommand()
const result = await db.things.runCommand('count');
console.log(result);
Similarly, you can use
db.adminCommand() to run a command on the
admin database of the
MongoDB cluster or instance you're connected to:
const result = await db.adminCommand({currentOp: 1});
console.log(result);
Mongoist can connect to a mongo replication set by providing a connection string with multiple hosts
const db = mongoist('rs-1.com,rs-2.com,rs-3.com/mydb?slaveOk=true');
For more detailed information about replica sets see the mongo replication docs
This API documentation is a work in progress.
Mongoist exposes the prototypes of
Database,
Collection,
Cursor and
Bulk
to provide basic support for mocking, stubbing data access in tests.
const mongoist = require('mongoist');
// Override collection find behavior to always return { foo: 'bar' }
mongoist.Collection.prototype.find = function() {
return [
{ foo: 'bar' }
]
}
const db = mongoist('test');
console.log(db.a.find({}));
// Will print out [{ foo: 'bar' }]
All operations return promises. If a return type is given, this is the type of the resolved promise.
db.collection.aggregate(pipelineArray, [options])
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.aggregate/
db.collection.aggregateAsCursor(pipelineArray, [options])
Returns a cursor instead of an array as
db.collection.aggregate does.
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.aggregate/
db.collection.count([query])
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.count/
db.collection.createIndex(keys, options)
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.createIndex/
db.collection.distinct(field, query)
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.distinct/
db.collection.drop()
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.drop/
db.collection.dropIndex(index)
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.dropIndex/
db.collection.dropIndexes()
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.dropIndexes/
db.collection.ensureIndex(keys, options)
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.ensureIndex/
Deprecation Notice: Deprecated since version 3.0.0: db.collection.ensureIndex() is now an alias for db.collection.createIndex().
db.collection.find([query], [projection])
Returns an array of documents.
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.find/
db.collection.findAsCursor([query], [projection])
Returns a cursor instead of an array as
db.collection.find does.
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.find/
db.collection.findOne([query], [projection])
Apply a query and returns one single document.
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.findOne/
db.collection.findAndModify(document)
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.findAndModify/
db.collection.getIndexes()
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.getIndexes/
db.collection.group(document)
See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.group/
Deprecation Notice: Deprecated since version 3.4: Mongodb 3.4 deprecates the db.collection.group() method. Use db.collection.aggregate() with the $group stage or db.collection.mapReduce() instead.
db.collection.insert(docOrDocs, options)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.insert/
db.collection.isCapped()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.isCapped/
db.collection.mapReduce(map, reduce, options)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.mapReduce/
db.collection.reIndex()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.reIndex/
db.collection.remove(query, [justOne])
Equivalent to
db.collection.remove(query, { justOne: true/false })
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.remove/
db.collection.remove(query, [options])
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.remove/
db.collection.replaceOne(filter, replacement, [options])
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.replaceOne/
db.collection.runCommand(command)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.runCommand/
db.collection.save(doc, [options])
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.save/
db.collection.stats()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.stats/
db.collection.update(query, update, [options])
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.update/
db.collection.initializeOrderedBulkOp([options])
Creates a new ordered bulk. This operation is sync so no
await is needed. See the Bulk section for more details.
db.collection.initializeUnorderedBulkOp([options])
Creates a new unordered bulk. This operation is sync so no
await is needed. See the Bulk section for more details.
db.collection.toString()
Get the name of the collection.
Cursor implements a readable stream. For example, you can pipe a cursor to a writeable stream.
db.someCollection.findAsCursor()
.pipe(writeableStream)
.on('finish', () => {
console.log('all documents piped to writeableStream');
});
cursor.addCursorFlag(flag, value)
See https://mongodb.github.io/node-mongodb-native/3.1/api/Cursor.html#addCursorFlag
cursor.batchSize(size)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.batchSize/
cursor.collation(collationDocument)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.collation/
Only supported with MongoDB 3.4 or higher.
cursor.count()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.count/
cursor.explain()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.explain/
cursor.limit(n)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.limit/
cursor.next()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.next/
cursor.hasNext()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.hasNext/
cursor.forEach(fn)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.foreach/
cursor.map(fn)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.map/
cursor.rewind()
Rewinds a cursor.
cursor.skip(n)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.skip/
cursor.sort(sortOptions)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.sort/
cursor.toArray()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.toArray/
cursor.close() (alias
cursor.destroy())
https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.close/
db.createUser(document)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.createUser/
db.dropUser(username)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.dropUser/
db.dropAllUsers()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.dropAllUsers/
db.createCollection(name, options)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.createCollection/
db.getCollectionNames()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.getCollectionNames/
db.getCollectionInfos() (alias
db.listCollections())
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.getCollectionInfos/
db.getLastError()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.getLastError/
db.getLastErrorObj()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.getLastErrorObj/
db.runCommand(command)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.runCommand/
db.adminCommand(command)
See https://mongodb.github.io/node-mongodb-native/3.3/api/Db.html#executeDbAdminCommand
db.stats()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.stats/
db.close()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.close/
db.dropDatabase()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.dropDatabase/
bulk.execute()
Executes a bulk.
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.execute/
bulk.find(query)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find/
bulk.find.remove()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.remove/
bulk.find.removeOne()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.removeOne/
bulk.find.replaceOne(document)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.replaceOne/
bulk.find.update(updaterParam)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.update/
bulk.find.updateOne(updaterParam)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.updateOne/
bulk.find.upsert(upsertParam)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.upsert/
bulk.insert(document)
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.insert/
bulk.toString()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.toString/
bulk.tojson()
See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.tojson/
Easy to use with async/await built-in. Nice parity with the basic mongo API and no need to work with mongoose schemas if you don't want.