5.0/5
nemo-omen

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

mongoist

A node.js module for mongodb built with async/await in mind, that emulates the official mongodb API as much as possible.

Mongoist driver is heavily inspired by mongojs.

Node.js CI Coverage Status

Motivation

The official MongoDB driver for Node.js (https://github.com/mongodb/node-mongodb-native) leaves connection management to the user - this means to connect to a mongodb database this boilerplate code is needed

const { MongoClient } = require('mongodb');

MongoClient
  .connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/myproject')
  .then(connection => {

    connection.close();
  });

Due to the asynchronous nature of connect, a connection that is used everywhere in an application is not that easy to export from a module.

const { MongoClient } = require('mongodb');

MongoClient
  .connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/myproject')
  .then(connection => {

    // THIS WILL NOT WORK AS EXPECTED!!!
    module.exports = connection;
  });

Mongoist solves this problem by managing the connection internally in a lazy fashion. With mongoist you can create a db.js module exporting a not yet opened database connection:

module.exports = mongoist(connectionString);

Along these same lines, connection information may not be available synchronously. The connection information provided to mongoist can be contained in a Promise, affording for gathering the connection information from arbitrary sources (e.g. mongo-memory-server):

module.exports = mongoist(Promise.resolve());

Usage

Please note: Any line in the examples that uses the await keyword should be called inside an async function. If you haven't used async/await yet, you'll want to do some research to help you understand how it works. Or take a look at https://ponyfoo.com/articles/understanding-javascript-async-await for a great read about async/await

Connecting

const mongoist = require('mongoist');
const db = mongoist(connectionString, connectionOptions)

The connectionString and connectionOptions are passed to the underlying official mongodb driver. Find out more about connection strings and options.

Migrating from mongojs

While mongojs uses callbacks only, mongoist uses promises only. To allow migrating to mongoist without migrating the whole application, mongoist supports wrapping the mongojs driver.

const mongojsDb = mongojs(connectionString);
const db = mongoist(mongojsDb);

async function findDocuments() {
  const docs = await db.a.find({});
  // ...
}

// We need to call the async function this way since top level await keyword is not allowed in JavaScript
findDocuments().then(() => console.log('Done querying mongodb'));

Connection Management

Mongoist uses the connection pool provided by the official mongodb driver, so there is no need to manage connections on your own. For most use cases it's best to create a db.js node module that exports a mongoist database connection.

module.exports = mongoist(connectionString);

Accessing Collections

Mongoist uses a proxy implementation under the hood to allow accessing a collection named foo as

db.foo.find(...);

instead of

db.collection('foo').find(...);

Examples

// find everything in mycollection returned as array
const documents = await db.mycollection.find();

// find everything in mycollection returned as a Cursor (no intermediate Promise)
const documentsCursor = db.mycollection.findAsCursor();

// take the first document from the cursor
const document = await documentsCursor.next();

// find everything in mycollection, but sort by name
const sortedDocuments = await db.mycollection.findAsCursor().sort({name: 1}).toArray();

// find a document using a native ObjectId
const documentById = await db.mycollection.findOne({ _id: mongoist.ObjectId('523209c4561c640000000001') });

// Update all documents named 'mathias' and increment their level
const resultUpdate = await db.mycollection.update({name: 'mathias'}, {$inc: {level: 1}}, {multi: true});

// find one named 'mathias', tag him as a contributor and return the modified doc
const resultFindAndModify = await db.mycollection.findAndModify({
  query: { name: 'mathias' },
  update: { $set: { tag: 'maintainer' } },
  new: true
});

// use the save function to just save a document
const doc = await db.mycollection.save({created: 'just now'});

Cursor Operations

The mongodb operations find and aggregate return a cursor, that is resolved in the mongodb shell to an array. Mongoist provides the operations findAsCursor and aggregateAsCursor to return a cursor, and shorthand functions find and aggregate to return an array.

Bulk updates

var bulk = db.a.initializeOrderedBulkOp()
bulk.find({type: 'water'}).update({$set: {level: 1}})
bulk.find({type: 'water'}).update({$inc: {level: 2}})
bulk.insert({name: 'Spearow', type: 'flying'})
bulk.insert({name: 'Pidgeotto', type: 'flying'})
bulk.insert({name: 'Charmeleon', type: 'fire'})
bulk.find({type: 'flying'}).removeOne()
bulk.find({type: 'fire'}).remove()
bulk.find({type: 'water'}).updateOne({$set: {hp: 100}})

await bulk.execute();
// done...

Events

const db = mongoist('mongodb://localhost/mydb')

// Emitted if no db connection could be established
db.on('error', function (err) {
  console.log('database error', err)
});

// Emitted if a db connection was established
db.on('connect', function () {
  console.log('database connected')
})

Database commands

With mongoist you can run database commands just like with the mongo shell using db.runCommand()

const result = await db.runCommand({ping: 1});
console.log('we\'re up');

or db.collection.runCommand()

const result = await db.things.runCommand('count');
console.log(result);

Similarly, you can use db.adminCommand() to run a command on the admin database of the MongoDB cluster or instance you're connected to:

const result = await db.adminCommand({currentOp: 1});
console.log(result);

Replication Sets

Mongoist can connect to a mongo replication set by providing a connection string with multiple hosts

const db = mongoist('rs-1.com,rs-2.com,rs-3.com/mydb?slaveOk=true');

For more detailed information about replica sets see the mongo replication docs

API

This API documentation is a work in progress.

Exposed Prototypes

Mongoist exposes the prototypes of Database, Collection, Cursor and Bulk to provide basic support for mocking, stubbing data access in tests.

const mongoist = require('mongoist');

// Override collection find behavior to always return { foo: 'bar' }
mongoist.Collection.prototype.find = function() {
  return [
    { foo: 'bar' }
  ]
}

const db = mongoist('test');
console.log(db.a.find({}));

// Will print out [{ foo: 'bar' }]

Collection

All operations return promises. If a return type is given, this is the type of the resolved promise.

db.collection.aggregate(pipelineArray, [options])

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.aggregate/

db.collection.aggregateAsCursor(pipelineArray, [options])

Returns a cursor instead of an array as db.collection.aggregate does.

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.aggregate/

db.collection.count([query])

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.count/

db.collection.createIndex(keys, options)

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.createIndex/

db.collection.distinct(field, query)

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.distinct/

db.collection.drop()

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.drop/

db.collection.dropIndex(index)

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.dropIndex/

db.collection.dropIndexes()

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.dropIndexes/

db.collection.ensureIndex(keys, options)

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.ensureIndex/

Deprecation Notice: Deprecated since version 3.0.0: db.collection.ensureIndex() is now an alias for db.collection.createIndex().

db.collection.find([query], [projection])

Returns an array of documents.

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.find/

db.collection.findAsCursor([query], [projection])

Returns a cursor instead of an array as db.collection.find does.

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.find/

db.collection.findOne([query], [projection])

Apply a query and returns one single document.

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.findOne/

db.collection.findAndModify(document)

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.findAndModify/

db.collection.getIndexes()

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.getIndexes/

db.collection.group(document)

See https://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/method/db.collection.group/

Deprecation Notice: Deprecated since version 3.4: Mongodb 3.4 deprecates the db.collection.group() method. Use db.collection.aggregate() with the $group stage or db.collection.mapReduce() instead.

db.collection.insert(docOrDocs, options)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.insert/

db.collection.isCapped()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.isCapped/

db.collection.mapReduce(map, reduce, options)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.mapReduce/

db.collection.reIndex()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.reIndex/

db.collection.remove(query, [justOne])

Equivalent to db.collection.remove(query, { justOne: true/false })

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.remove/

db.collection.remove(query, [options])

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.remove/

db.collection.replaceOne(filter, replacement, [options])

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.replaceOne/

db.collection.runCommand(command)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.runCommand/

db.collection.save(doc, [options])

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.save/

db.collection.stats()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.stats/

db.collection.update(query, update, [options])

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.collection.update/

db.collection.initializeOrderedBulkOp([options])

Creates a new ordered bulk. This operation is sync so no await is needed. See the Bulk section for more details.

db.collection.initializeUnorderedBulkOp([options])

Creates a new unordered bulk. This operation is sync so no await is needed. See the Bulk section for more details.

db.collection.toString()

Get the name of the collection.

Cursor

Cursor implements a readable stream. For example, you can pipe a cursor to a writeable stream.

db.someCollection.findAsCursor()
  .pipe(writeableStream)
  .on('finish', () => {
    console.log('all documents piped to writeableStream');
  });

cursor.addCursorFlag(flag, value)

See https://mongodb.github.io/node-mongodb-native/3.1/api/Cursor.html#addCursorFlag

cursor.batchSize(size)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.batchSize/

cursor.collation(collationDocument)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.collation/

Only supported with MongoDB 3.4 or higher.

cursor.count()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.count/

cursor.explain()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.explain/

cursor.limit(n)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.limit/

cursor.next()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.next/

cursor.hasNext()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.hasNext/

cursor.forEach(fn)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.foreach/

cursor.map(fn)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.map/

cursor.rewind()

Rewinds a cursor.

cursor.skip(n)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.skip/

cursor.sort(sortOptions)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.sort/

cursor.toArray()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.toArray/

cursor.close() (alias cursor.destroy())

https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/cursor.close/

Database

db.createUser(document)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.createUser/

db.dropUser(username)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.dropUser/

db.dropAllUsers()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.dropAllUsers/

db.createCollection(name, options)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.createCollection/

db.getCollectionNames()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.getCollectionNames/

db.getCollectionInfos() (alias db.listCollections())

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.getCollectionInfos/

db.getLastError()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.getLastError/

db.getLastErrorObj()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.getLastErrorObj/

db.runCommand(command)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.runCommand/

db.adminCommand(command)

See https://mongodb.github.io/node-mongodb-native/3.3/api/Db.html#executeDbAdminCommand

db.stats()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.stats/

db.close()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.close/

db.dropDatabase()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/db.dropDatabase/

Bulk

bulk.execute()

Executes a bulk.

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.execute/

bulk.find(query)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find/

bulk.find.remove()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.remove/

bulk.find.removeOne()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.removeOne/

bulk.find.replaceOne(document)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.replaceOne/

bulk.find.update(updaterParam)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.update/

bulk.find.updateOne(updaterParam)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.updateOne/

bulk.find.upsert(upsertParam)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.find.upsert/

bulk.insert(document)

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.insert/

bulk.toString()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.toString/

bulk.tojson()

See https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/method/Bulk.tojson/

Great Documentation
November 11, 2020

Easy to use with async/await built-in. Nice parity with the basic mongo API and no need to work with mongoose schemas if you don't want.

0
1 year ago
Great Documentation

