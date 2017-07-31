MongoFB

Table of Contents

General Information

What is MongoFB

MongoFB is a combination of MongoDB and Firebase. You can run your MongoDB anywhere you like, and sign up for your own Firebase account. MongoFB provides an API so you can query, index, and aggregate your data (all the things you wish your firebase could do). MongoFB uses Firebase as its master source of data, so you get built in Security Rules, Authentication, and can listen for updates on any document of any collection, or any field of any document (all the things you wish your mongodb would do).

Firebase Security/Authentication WebSockets

MongoDB querying indexing aggregation



Diagram

Usage

Sever Configuration

MongoFB can be included in your express or zappajs server, using middleware.

mongofb = require 'mongofb' app.use mongofb { root: '/api/1' cache: max: 100 maxAge: 1000 *60*5 firebase: url: '' secret: '' mongodb: db: 'test' host: 'localhost' pass: '' port: 27017 user: 'admin' options: {} }

Server API

/API-ROOT/mongofb.js

Serves the javascript client

/API-ROOT/Firebase

Let's the client look up the public url of your Firebase

/API-ROOT/ObjectId

The client calls here to get a new ObjectID before writing to Firebase

/API-ROOT/sync/:collection/:id

After an insert , update , or remove, a client will tell the server it needs to update data in Firebase. The server will then pull the most up- to - date data directly from Firebase and write it to MongoDB for querying.

/API-ROOT/:collection/find

Perform a db.collection.find on your MongoDB. Pass your query as query parameters to this endpoint. The result is returned as an array . special options - limit : limits the number of results in the response

/API-ROOT/:collection/findOne

Perform a db.collection.findOne on your MongoDB. Pass your query as query parameters to this endpoint. The result is returned as an object

/API-ROOT/:collection/:id*

Perform a db.collection.findOne by {_id: ObjectID()} on your MongoDB. Pass your query as query parameters to this endpoint. The result is returned as an object . This endpoint functions more like a standard resource url as no query parameters are used. This method also lets you query for specific fields of a document. example: /API-ROOT/posts/ 510 b56c221168da296f27bd5/author/ name The above might be a posts collection for my blog. With this I could directly access the author 's name of post 510b56c221168da296f27bd5. The corresponding Firebase URL for that data would be https://my-firebase.firebaseio.com/posts/510b56c221168da296f27bd5/author/name

Server Hooks

Sometimes you may want to modify the response from your api, or set default values for parameters, or do something special if the user is authenticated. This is all possible with MongoFB Hooks.

You can define your hooks in your server configuration. The current hooks available are...

new_query = collection.before.find(query)

new_doc = collection.after.find(doc)

Example Usage

app.use mongofb { firebase: config.firebase mongofb: config.mongodb root: '/api/1' hooks: users: after: find: (doc) -> return doc if @user?.auth?.id == doc.id {_id: doc._id, public: doc.public} posts: before: find: (query) -> if query.author?.name == 'joe' query.author.name = 'joey' if query.tag in ['football', 'baseball' ] query.tag = [query.tag, 'sports' ] query.limit = 10 }

Authentication

authenticate any request by passing a token query parameter with the value being the users' firebase token.

The @user can then be referenced in your hooks

Client SDK

How to use the Javascript SDK

Classes

mongofb .Database mongofb .Collection mongofb .Document mongofb .DocumentRef

mongofb.Database

db = new mongofb.Database 'http://localhost:3000/API-ROOT' posts = db.collection 'posts' posts = db.get 'posts' post = db.collection( 'posts' ).get( '510b56c221168da296f27bd5' ) post = db.get( 'posts/510b56c221168da296f27bd5' ) post = db.get( 'posts.510b56c221168da296f27bd5' ) name = db.get( 'posts/510b56c221168da296f27bd5/author/name' ) name = db.get( 'posts.510b56c221168da296f27bd5.author.name' )

mongofb.Collection

users = db.collection 'users' users = db.get 'users' users.insert {foo: 'bar' }, (err, user) -> throw err if err console.log user.val() docs = users.find {foo: 'bar' } users.find {foo: 'bar' }, (err, docs) -> throw err if err console.log docs user = users.findById '510b56c221168da296f27bd5' users.findById '510b56c221168da296f27bd5' , (err, user) -> throw err if err console.log user user = users.findOne {foo: 'bar' } users.findOne {foo: 'bar' }, (err, user) -> throw err if err console.log user users.remove '510b56c221168da296f27bd5' , (err) -> throw err if err

mongofb.Document

# This is the equivalent of a MongoDB Document post = posts.findById '510b56c221168da296f27bd5' # Update a field in a Document post. get ( 'author.name' ). set ( 'new author' ) # update an entire Document post. set {author: { name : 'the author' }, content: 'long post' } # get json for a document post.val() # listeners post. on 'update' , (val) -> # called when this document is updated post. on 'value' , (val) -> # called immediately, and when the document is updated post. on 'remove' , (val) -> # called when the post is removed from the database

mongofb.DocumentRef

# A DocumentRef is a reference to a field of a Document # Get a ref ref = post. get ( 'author.name' ) # add listeners ref . on 'update' , (val) -> ref . on 'value' , (val) -> # remove listeners ref . off 'update' ref . off 'value' ref . off () # get the parent ref ref .parent() # change the value of this property ref . set ( 'new author' ) # get the json value for this ref ref .val()

Examples

Server

express = require 'express' mongofb = require '../lib/server' app = express() app.use mongofb { firebase: url: 'https://vn42xl9zsez.firebaseio-demo.com/' mongodb: host: 'localhost' port: 27017 root: '/api/v2' } app.get '/', (req, res) -> res.send """ < html > < body > < script type = 'text/javascript' src = 'http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.0.2/jquery.min.js' > </ script > < script type = 'text/javascript' src = 'https://cdn.firebase.com/v0/firebase.js' > </ script > < script type = 'text/javascript' src = '/api/v2/mongofb.js' > </ script > </ body > </ html > """ app.listen 3000 console.log "listening: 3000"

Javascript Client

window .db = new mongofb. Database 'http://localhost:3000/api/v2' window .cookies = db.collection 'cookies' cookies. insert { type : 'chocolate' }, (err, cookie) -> throw err if err window .cookie = cookie cookie. on 'update' , (val) -> console. log 'cookie updated to' , val ref = cookie. get 'type' ref . on 'update' , (val) -> console. log 'cookie.type updated to' , val ref . set 'peanut butter'

iOS Client

Coming Soon!

Android Client