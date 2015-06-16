Parse and format MongoDB URIs of the form:

mongodb :

Note that there are two minor differences between this format and the standard MongoDB connect string URI format:

password is optional even when a username is supplied The slash before the database is not required when leaving out the database but specifying options

Neither of these differences should prevent this library from parsing any URI conforming to the standard format.

Usage

parse

Takes a URI string and returns a URI object of the form:

{ scheme: !String , username: String=, password: String=, hosts: [ { host: !String , port: Number= }, ... ], database: String=, options: Object= }

scheme and hosts will always be present. Other fields will only be present in the result if they were present in the input.

Example

var mongodbUri = require ( 'mongodb-uri' ); var uri = 'mongodb://user%3An%40me:p%40ssword@host:1234/d%40tabase?authSource=%40dmin' ; var uriObject = mongodbUri.parse(uri); console .log( JSON .stringify(uriObject, null , 2 ));

{ "scheme" : "mongodb" , "hosts" : [ { "host" : "host" , "port" : 1234 } ], "username" : "user:n@me" , "password" : "p@ssword" , "options" : { "authSource" : "@dmin" }, "database" : "d@tabase" }

format

Takes a URI object and returns a URI string.

Example

var mongodbUri = require ( 'mongodb-uri' ); var uri = mongodbUri.format( { username : 'user:n@me' , password : 'p@ssword' , hosts : [ { host : 'host' , port : 1234 } ], database : 'd@tabase' , options : { authSource : '@dmin' } } ); console .log(uri);

mongodb :

formatMongoose

Takes either a URI object or string and returns a Mongoose connection string. Specifically, instead of listing all hosts and ports in a single URI, a Mongoose connection string contains a list of URIs each with a single host and port pair.

Useful in environments where a MongoDB URI environment variable is provided, but needs to be programmatically transformed into a string digestible by mongoose.connect()--for example, when deploying to a PaaS like Heroku using a MongoDB add-on like MongoLab.

Example