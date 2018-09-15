Hydrate MongoDB documents into TypeScript-defined objects
When using MongoDB with TypeScript we usually want to save our "strongly-typed" entities into database collection and then retrieve them back at some later time. During this we face three major difficulties:
mongodb driver are plain objects. This means that if we have saved an object with some functions, these functions will not be saved and will not be present on the retrieved document. If we were to assign all properties of received object to a properly TypeScript-typed object, we would have to do this recursively, since some properties can also be typed objects and have own functions.
This package strives to facilitate at these points by wrapping official
mongodb package. It utilizes
class-transformer package to hydrate and de-hydrate plain object into classed objects and vice-versa.
It may seem that it is a TypeScript equivalent to
mongoose package, but this is not the case, since it does not provide any validation, stripping of non-defined properties or middleware.
This package is trying to be as non-restrictive as possible and to let the developer access underlying
mongodb functions and mechanism (such as cursors) while still providing hydration, population and schema reflection.
$ npm install mongodb-typescript
Make sure to enable
emitDecoratorMetadata and
experimentalDecorators in tsconfig.json
import { id, Repository } from 'mongodb-typescript';
// define your entity
class User {
@id id: ObjectId;
name: string;
age: number = 15;
hello() {
return `Hello, my name is ${this.name} and I am ${this.age} years old`;
}
}
const repository = new Repository<User>(User, mongodbClient);
// create new user entity (MongoDB document)
const user = new User();
user.name = 'tom';
await userRepo.insert(user);
// prints "User { id: 5ba2648a6f74af5def444491, name: 'tom', age: 15 }"
console.log(user);
// now let's retrieve entity from database
const saved = await userRepo.findById(user.id);
// prints `Hello, my name is tom and I am 15 years old`
console.log(saved.hello());
Required. Defines primary id that will be used as
_id of the mongo collection.
class Post {
@id myId: ObjectId;
}
All properties except ones decorated with
@id that are of type ObjectId (from
bson package) must have
@objectId because underlying package
class-transformer does not handle it correctly.
class Post {
...
@objectId authorId: ObjectId;
}
Used to mark nested entity or array of entities.
|Parameter
|typeFunction
|Function that returns type of nested entity
Example usage:
class Texts {
main: string;
doc: string;
}
class Comment {
text: string;
}
class Post {
@id id: ObjectId;
title: string;
@nested(() => Texts) text: Texts;
@nested(() => Comment) comments: Comment[]
}
This would represent following mongo document:
{
"_id": ObjectId("5b27c8da65ec1b5c0c0e8ed4"),
"title": "My new post",
"timestamps": {
"postedAt": ISODate("2018-09-15T10:50:38.718Z"),
"lastUpdateAt": ISODate("2018-09-15T10:50:38.718Z"),
},
"comments": [
{ "text": "This is good." },
{ "text": "This is bad." }
]
}
Used to mark a property as ignored so it will not ba saved in the database.
Example usage:
class User {
@id id: ObjectId;
name: string;
@ignore onlyImportantAtRuntime: number;
}
This would represent following mongo document:
// user
{
"_id": ObjectId("5b27d15bfab97f681aac2862"),
"name": "gregory"
}
Used to define an entity or array of entities that will not be saved into another collection and only have a key or array of keys saved on referencing entity's collection.
This key will be saved in a field named
{@ref field name}Id or
{@ref field name}Ids.
To access this key directly or apply a custom name you can pass a parameter with name of your key field. See example below.
|Parameter
|refId
|Optional. Name of field should hold referencing key
Example usage:
class User {
@id id: ObjectId;
name: string;
}
class Post {
@id id: ObjectId;
title: string;
@ref() author: User;
}
This would represent following mongo documents:
// post
{
"_id": ObjectId("5b27c8da65ec1b5c0c0e8ed4"),
"title": "My new post",
"authorId": ObjectId("5b27d15bfab97f681aac2862")
}
// user
{
"_id": ObjectId("5b27d15bfab97f681aac2862"),
"name": "gregory"
}
Custom referencing key:
class Post {
...
@objectId author_key: ObjectId;
@ref('author_key') author: User;
}
Used to define an index on a field.
does not actually create the index. Use Repository.createIndexes to do so.
Parameters:
|parameter
|type
|Type of index. Use 1 or -1 for ascending or descending order, respectively. Use string value for other index types (eg. '2dsphere' for geo spacial index). Defaults to 1
|options
|Optional. SimpleIndexOptions. See table below, SimpleIndexOptions interface or mongodb docs
SimpleIndexOptions:
|field
|type
|name
|string
|Name of the index. Defaults to field name.
|background
|boolean
|unique
|boolean
|partialFilterExpression
|document
|sparse
|boolean
|expireAfterSeconds
|number
|storageEngine
|document
|weights
|document
|default_language
|string
|language_override
|string
|textIndexVersion
|number
|2dsphereIndexVersion
|number
|bits
|number
|min
|number
|max
|number
|bucketSize
|number
|collation
|Object
Example usage:
class User {
...
@index(1, { unique: true, sparse: true, name: 'email_unique_index' }) email: string;
@index() someId: number;
}
Used to define an indexes on a entity (most likely compound).
does not actually create the index. Use Repository.createIndexes to do so.
Parameters:
|parameter
|type
|indexes
|IndexOptions[]
IndexOptions:
|field
|type
|name
|string
|Required. Name of the index
|key
|document
|A document that contains the field and value pairs where the field is the index key and the value describes the type of index for that field. For an ascending index on a field, specify a value of 1; for descending index, specify a value of -1. See mongodb documentation
|...
|All properties of
SimpleIndexOptions
Reference to
mongodb collection that handles hydration and de-hydration of documents into entities and vice-versa.
Repository is a generic class that requires type parameter T should be type of entity that is stored in referenced collection.
Different repositories may reference collections in different databases at different hosts.
|parameter
|type
|entity
|type
|type of stored entities. Must equal T
|mongoClient
|MongoClient
|mongo client to use for all requests
|collection
|string
|name of collection to reference
mongodb collection used to make all the requests to the database.
Can be used to access all features of mongodb, but returns non-hydrated (plain) objects.
TODO
TODO
TODO
|parameter
|type
|entity
|Object
|Entity to update, must be of type T
|options
|ReplaceOneOptions
|Options to pass to the underlying replaceOne call
await userRepo.update(post);
await userRepo.update(post, { upsert: true });
TODO
TODO
TODO
TODO
TODO
TODO
await userRepo.populate(post, 'author');
TODO
Converts a plain object from database into typed entity with functions, typed nested entities and correctly named _id field.
Use this function when fetching documents via vanilla
mongodb collection.
Returns plain object that can be saved to database. It handles custom _id names and dereferences objects (removes referenced objects and sets referencing keys).
This is a standalone function and does not require associated repository.