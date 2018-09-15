Hydrate MongoDB documents into TypeScript-defined objects

Motivation

When using MongoDB with TypeScript we usually want to save our "strongly-typed" entities into database collection and then retrieve them back at some later time. During this we face three major difficulties:

objects returned by mongodb driver are plain objects. This means that if we have saved an object with some functions, these functions will not be saved and will not be present on the retrieved document. If we were to assign all properties of received object to a properly TypeScript-typed object, we would have to do this recursively, since some properties can also be typed objects and have own functions. there is not easy way to reference other collections. In a noSQL database relations should be avoided, but we all know this is not always a viable option. In such case we define a field with id referencing some other collection and then make separate request to retrieve referenced entity and append it to referencing entity. This is tedious and not easy to explain well to TypeScript's static typing. class definitions should reflect database schema. In particular: we want to use a property decorator to define database indexes

This package strives to facilitate at these points by wrapping official mongodb package. It utilizes class-transformer package to hydrate and de-hydrate plain object into classed objects and vice-versa.

It may seem that it is a TypeScript equivalent to mongoose package, but this is not the case, since it does not provide any validation, stripping of non-defined properties or middleware.

This package is trying to be as non-restrictive as possible and to let the developer access underlying mongodb functions and mechanism (such as cursors) while still providing hydration, population and schema reflection.

Install

npm install mongodb-typescript

Make sure to enable emitDecoratorMetadata and experimentalDecorators in tsconfig.json

Quick start

import { id, Repository } from 'mongodb-typescript' ; class User { id: ObjectId; name: string ; age: number = 15 ; hello() { return `Hello, my name is ${ this .name} and I am ${ this .age} years old` ; } } const repository = new Repository<User>(User, mongodbClient); const user = new User(); user.name = 'tom' ; await userRepo.insert(user); console .log(user); const saved = await userRepo.findById(user.id); console .log(saved.hello());

Reference

Entity definition

Required. Defines primary id that will be used as _id of the mongo collection.

class Post { myId: ObjectId; }

All properties except ones decorated with @id that are of type ObjectId (from bson package) must have @objectId because underlying package class-transformer does not handle it correctly.

class Post { ... authorId: ObjectId; }

Used to mark nested entity or array of entities.

Parameter typeFunction Function that returns type of nested entity

Example usage:

class Texts { main: string ; doc: string ; } class Comment { text: string ; } class Post { id: ObjectId; title: string ; ( () => Texts) text: Texts; ( () => Comment) comments: Comment[] }

This would represent following mongo document:

{ "_id" : ObjectId( "5b27c8da65ec1b5c0c0e8ed4" ), "title" : "My new post" , "timestamps" : { "postedAt" : ISODate( "2018-09-15T10:50:38.718Z" ), "lastUpdateAt" : ISODate( "2018-09-15T10:50:38.718Z" ), }, "comments" : [ { "text" : "This is good." }, { "text" : "This is bad." } ] }

Used to mark a property as ignored so it will not ba saved in the database.

Example usage:

class User { id: ObjectId; name: string ; onlyImportantAtRuntime: number ; }

This would represent following mongo document:

{ "_id" : ObjectId( "5b27d15bfab97f681aac2862" ), "name" : "gregory" }

Used to define an entity or array of entities that will not be saved into another collection and only have a key or array of keys saved on referencing entity's collection.

This key will be saved in a field named {@ref field name}Id or {@ref field name}Ids .

To access this key directly or apply a custom name you can pass a parameter with name of your key field. See example below.

Parameter refId Optional. Name of field should hold referencing key

Example usage:

class User { id: ObjectId; name: string ; } class Post { id: ObjectId; title: string ; () author: User; }

This would represent following mongo documents:

{ "_id" : ObjectId( "5b27c8da65ec1b5c0c0e8ed4" ), "title" : "My new post" , "authorId" : ObjectId( "5b27d15bfab97f681aac2862" ) } { "_id" : ObjectId( "5b27d15bfab97f681aac2862" ), "name" : "gregory" }

Custom referencing key:

class Post { ... author_key: ObjectId; ( 'author_key' ) author: User; }

Used to define an index on a field.

does not actually create the index. Use Repository.createIndexes to do so.

Parameters:

parameter type Type of index. Use 1 or -1 for ascending or descending order, respectively. Use string value for other index types (eg. '2dsphere' for geo spacial index). Defaults to 1 options Optional. SimpleIndexOptions. See table below, SimpleIndexOptions interface or mongodb docs

SimpleIndexOptions:

field type name string Name of the index. Defaults to field name. background boolean unique boolean partialFilterExpression document sparse boolean expireAfterSeconds number storageEngine document weights document default_language string language_override string textIndexVersion number 2dsphereIndexVersion number bits number min number max number bucketSize number collation Object

Example usage:

class User { ... ( 1 , { unique: true , sparse: true , name: 'email_unique_index' }) email: string ; () someId: number ; }

Used to define an indexes on a entity (most likely compound).

does not actually create the index. Use Repository.createIndexes to do so.

Parameters:

parameter type indexes IndexOptions[]

IndexOptions:

field type name string Required. Name of the index key document A document that contains the field and value pairs where the field is the index key and the value describes the type of index for that field. For an ascending index on a field, specify a value of 1; for descending index, specify a value of -1. See mongodb documentation ... All properties of SimpleIndexOptions

Repository

Reference to mongodb collection that handles hydration and de-hydration of documents into entities and vice-versa.

Repository is a generic class that requires type parameter T should be type of entity that is stored in referenced collection.

Different repositories may reference collections in different databases at different hosts.

constructor

parameter type entity type type of stored entities. Must equal T mongoClient MongoClient mongo client to use for all requests collection string name of collection to reference

c

mongodb collection used to make all the requests to the database. Can be used to access all features of mongodb, but returns non-hydrated (plain) objects.

count

TODO

createIndexes

TODO

insert

TODO

parameter type entity Object Entity to update, must be of type T options ReplaceOneOptions Options to pass to the underlying replaceOne call

await userRepo.update(post); await userRepo.update(post, { upsert: true });

save

TODO

findOne

TODO

findById

TODO

findManyById

TODO

find

TODO

populate

TODO

await userRepo.populate(post, 'author' );

populateMany

TODO

hydrate

Converts a plain object from database into typed entity with functions, typed nested entities and correctly named _id field.

Use this function when fetching documents via vanilla mongodb collection.

dehydrate

Returns plain object that can be saved to database. It handles custom _id names and dereferences objects (removes referenced objects and sets referencing keys).

This is a standalone function and does not require associated repository.

Inspired by Typegoose and TypeORM