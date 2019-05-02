The MongoDB Topology Management API is an API to allow to programatically spin up a MongoDB instance, Replicaset or Sharded cluster on your local machine.
It's very simple to create a single running MongoDB instance. All examples are using ES6.
var Server = require('mongodb-topology-manager').Server;
// Create new instance
var server = new Server('binary', {
dbpath: './db'
});
const init = async () => {
// Perform discovery
var result = await server.discover();
// Purge the directory
await server.purge();
// Start process
await server.start();
// Stop the process
await server.stop();
}
// start the server
init();
It's equally easy to create a new Replicaset instance.
var ReplSet = require('mongodb-topology-manager').ReplSet;
// Create new instance
var server = new ReplSet('mongod', [{
// mongod process options
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 31000, dbpath: './db-1'
}
}, {
// mongod process options
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 31001, dbpath: './db-2'
}
}, {
// Type of node
arbiter: true,
// mongod process options
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 31002, dbpath: './db-3'
}
}], {
replSet: 'rs'
});
const init = async () => {
// Perform discovery
var result = await server.discover();
// Purge the directory
await server.purge();
// Start process
await server.start();
// Stop the process
await server.stop();
}
// start the replica set
init();
Each of the node objects can take the following options at the top level.
|Field
|Description
|arbiter
|node should become an arbiter.
|builIndexes
|should build indexes on the node.
|hidden
|node should be hidden.
|builIndexes
|should build indexes on the node.
|priority
|node should have the following priority.
|tags
|tags for the node.
|slaveDelay
|the node slaveDelay for replication.
|votes
|additional votes for the specific node.
The object contains the options that are used to start up the actual
mongod instance.
The Replicaset manager has the following methods
|Method
|Description
|Replset.prototype.discover
|Return the information from running mongod with --version flag.
|Replset.prototype.start
|Start the Replicaset.
|Replset.prototype.primary
|Return the current Primary server manager.
|Replset.prototype.shardUrl
|Return a add shard url string.
|Replset.prototype.url
|Return a connection url.
|Replset.prototype.arbiters
|Return a list of arbiter managers.
|Replset.prototype.secondaries
|Return a list of secondary managers.
|Replset.prototype.passives
|Return a list of secondary passive managers.
|Replset.prototype.waitForPrimary
|Wait for a new primary to be elected or for a specific timeout period.
|Replset.prototype.stepDownPrimary
|Stepdown the primary.
|Replset.prototype.configuration
|Return the replicaset configuration.
|Replset.prototype.reconfigure
|Perform a reconfiguration of the replicaset.
|Replset.prototype.serverConfiguration
|Get the initial node configuration for specific server manager.
|Replset.prototype.addMember
|Add a new member to the set.
|Replset.prototype.removeMember
|Remove a member to the set.
|Replset.prototype.maintenance
|Put a node into maintenance mode.
|Replset.prototype.stop
|Stop the replicaset.
|Replset.prototype.restart
|Restart the replicaset.
|Replset.prototype.purge
|Purge all the data directories for the replicaset.
It's a little bit more complicated to set up a Sharded system but not much more.
var Sharded = require('mongodb-topology-manager').Sharded;
const init = async () => {
// Create new instance
var topology = new Sharded({
mongod: 'mongod', mongos: 'mongos'
});
// Add one shard
await topology.addShard([{
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 31000, dbpath: './db-1', shardsvr: null
}
}, {
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 31001, dbpath: './db-2', shardsvr: null
}, {
// Type of node
arbiter: true,
// mongod process options
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 31002, dbpath: './db-3', shardsvr: null
}
}], {
replSet: 'rs1'
});
// Add one shard
await topology.addShard([{
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 31010, dbpath: './db-4', shardsvr: null
}
}, {
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 31011, dbpath: './db-5', shardsvr: null
}
}, {
// Type of node
arbiter: true,
// mongod process options
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 31012, dbpath: './db-6', shardsvr: null
}
}], {
replSet: 'rs2'
});
// Add configuration servers
await topology.addConfigurationServers([{
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 35000, dbpath: './db-7'
}
}, {
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 35001, dbpath: './db-8'
}
}, {
options: {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 35002, dbpath: './db-9'
}
}], {
replSet: 'rs3'
});
// Add proxies
await topology.addProxies([{
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 51000, configdb: 'localhost:35000,localhost:35001,localhost:35002'
}, {
bind_ip: 'localhost', port: 51001, configdb: 'localhost:35000,localhost:35001,localhost:35002'
}], {
binary: 'mongos'
});
// Start up topology
await topology.start();
// Shard db
await topology.enableSharding('test');
// Shard a collection
await topology.shardCollection('test', 'testcollection', {_id: 1});
// Stop the topology
await topology.stop();
}
// start the shards
init();
The Sharded manager has the following methods
|Method
|Description
|Replset.prototype.discover
|Return the information from running mongod with --version flag.
|Replset.prototype.start
|Start the Sharded cluster.
|Replset.prototype.stop
|Stop the replicaset.
|Replset.prototype.restart
|Restart the replicaset.
|Replset.prototype.purge
|Purge all the data directories for the replicaset.
|Replset.prototype.addShard
|Add a new shard to the cluster.
|Replset.prototype.addConfigurationServers
|Add a set of nodes to be configuration servers.
|ReplSet.prototype.addProxies
|Add a set of mongo proxies to the cluster.
|ReplSet.prototype.enableSharding
|Enable sharding on a specific db.
|ReplSet.prototype.shardCollection
|Shard a collection.