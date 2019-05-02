The MongoDB Topology Management API

The MongoDB Topology Management API is an API to allow to programatically spin up a MongoDB instance, Replicaset or Sharded cluster on your local machine.

Setting up a single instance

It's very simple to create a single running MongoDB instance. All examples are using ES6.

var Server = require ( 'mongodb-topology-manager' ).Server; var server = new Server( 'binary' , { dbpath : './db' }); const init = async () => { var result = await server.discover(); await server.purge(); await server.start(); await server.stop(); } init();

Setting up a replicaset

It's equally easy to create a new Replicaset instance.

var ReplSet = require ( 'mongodb-topology-manager' ).ReplSet; var server = new ReplSet( 'mongod' , [{ options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 31000 , dbpath : './db-1' } }, { options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 31001 , dbpath : './db-2' } }, { arbiter : true , options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 31002 , dbpath : './db-3' } }], { replSet : 'rs' }); const init = async () => { var result = await server.discover(); await server.purge(); await server.start(); await server.stop(); } init();

Each of the node objects can take the following options at the top level.

Field Description arbiter node should become an arbiter. builIndexes should build indexes on the node. hidden node should be hidden. builIndexes should build indexes on the node. priority node should have the following priority. tags tags for the node. slaveDelay the node slaveDelay for replication. votes additional votes for the specific node.

The object contains the options that are used to start up the actual mongod instance.

The Replicaset manager has the following methods

Method Description Replset.prototype.discover Return the information from running mongod with --version flag. Replset.prototype.start Start the Replicaset. Replset.prototype.primary Return the current Primary server manager. Replset.prototype.shardUrl Return a add shard url string. Replset.prototype.url Return a connection url. Replset.prototype.arbiters Return a list of arbiter managers. Replset.prototype.secondaries Return a list of secondary managers. Replset.prototype.passives Return a list of secondary passive managers. Replset.prototype.waitForPrimary Wait for a new primary to be elected or for a specific timeout period. Replset.prototype.stepDownPrimary Stepdown the primary. Replset.prototype.configuration Return the replicaset configuration. Replset.prototype.reconfigure Perform a reconfiguration of the replicaset. Replset.prototype.serverConfiguration Get the initial node configuration for specific server manager. Replset.prototype.addMember Add a new member to the set. Replset.prototype.removeMember Remove a member to the set. Replset.prototype.maintenance Put a node into maintenance mode. Replset.prototype.stop Stop the replicaset. Replset.prototype.restart Restart the replicaset. Replset.prototype.purge Purge all the data directories for the replicaset.

Setting up a sharded system

It's a little bit more complicated to set up a Sharded system but not much more.

var Sharded = require ( 'mongodb-topology-manager' ).Sharded; const init = async () => { var topology = new Sharded({ mongod : 'mongod' , mongos : 'mongos' }); await topology.addShard([{ options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 31000 , dbpath : './db-1' , shardsvr : null } }, { options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 31001 , dbpath : './db-2' , shardsvr : null }, { arbiter : true , options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 31002 , dbpath : './db-3' , shardsvr : null } }], { replSet : 'rs1' }); await topology.addShard([{ options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 31010 , dbpath : './db-4' , shardsvr : null } }, { options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 31011 , dbpath : './db-5' , shardsvr : null } }, { arbiter : true , options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 31012 , dbpath : './db-6' , shardsvr : null } }], { replSet : 'rs2' }); await topology.addConfigurationServers([{ options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 35000 , dbpath : './db-7' } }, { options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 35001 , dbpath : './db-8' } }, { options : { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 35002 , dbpath : './db-9' } }], { replSet : 'rs3' }); await topology.addProxies([{ bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 51000 , configdb : 'localhost:35000,localhost:35001,localhost:35002' }, { bind_ip : 'localhost' , port : 51001 , configdb : 'localhost:35000,localhost:35001,localhost:35002' }], { binary : 'mongos' }); await topology.start(); await topology.enableSharding( 'test' ); await topology.shardCollection( 'test' , 'testcollection' , { _id : 1 }); await topology.stop(); } init();

The Sharded manager has the following methods